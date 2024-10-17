Chicago Familiar Place for Will Smith

CHICAGO — Chicago is a familiar place for Will Smith.

His mother Colleen is from Chicago, and famously, Will is the great-great grandson of original Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey.

Will Smith talked about this lineage on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast last year.

According to Smith, there are pictures out there, of Smith when he was about five, at Comiskey Park, now Guaranteed Rate Field, at an event honoring the Comiskey family.

“For my grandma, I think she still has a card that can get her into any ballpark,” Smith said.

Despite the family history, the Massachusetts native is a Boston Red Sox fan through and through. Though he admitted, even though he was a Boston Bruins fan growing up, that the Blackhawks were his second team, and he had a Patrick Kane No. 88 jersey.

Colleen still has family in Chicago, and she told Tara Slone that about 50 friends and family, including herself, will be cheering on the San Jose Sharks and Smith at the Chicago Blackhawks’ home opener on Thursday.

.@TaraSlone caught up with Will Smith's parents at the Tank during their son's second NHL game 🥲 pic.twitter.com/VYOEgbUW4M — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 13, 2024

Smith says that he comes to Chicago a couple times a year and mentioned Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse as a favorite restaurant of his.