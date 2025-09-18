San Jose Sharks
Smith Says Plan Is To Play Mostly Wing for Sharks This Year
Will Smith says the plan for him is to play mostly wing this year.
That’s something of a surprise, given GM Mike Grier’s declaration last April that Smith, picked as a center by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 Draft, would be returning to his original position at the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
But a lot has happened between last April and September, including the Sharks selecting center Michael Misa with the second-overall pick of the 2025 Draft.
So it’s also not a surprise, considering that Smith enjoyed most of his rookie season success on the wing. Wing also represents Smith’s best chance to play regularly with good friend and franchise center Macklin Celebrini.
Smith spoke on the plan to play mostly wing this year, getting passed over by USA for Olympic Orientation Camp, and insight into how San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky led USA to World Championships gold.
Will Smith, on his goals this season:
There’s a lot of expectations for me from the team and myself. I’m super excited and ready to get going.
Smith, on the moves made by Grier during the off-season:
They’re great. I think we brought in a lot of veteran presence—guys who have been in the Stanley Cup and guys who have won. I think having those guys around definitely helps.
Smith, on whether the San Jose Sharks team this year feels any different:
Maybe a little bit. I think we, obviously, want to be more competitive in this league, and that starts with all of us. We’re doing it for the fans. As I said, bringing those guys in is definitely going to help.
Smith, on what will get them to be competitive:
It’s all-around. You watched those games last year—we were good through the first two [periods], and then kind of let go in the third period. I think everyone knows that, and that’s something we have to clean up. It’s all around. I think we all want to win, and like I said, we want to do it for the fans too.
Smith, on his focus during the offseason:
Putting on some weight, getting faster. I was in the gym a lot. Once I got home from Worlds, I was pretty much all in Boston making sure I was staying on top of that.
Smith, on how last offseason differed from this offseason:
Last year was kind of a crazy summer. I had to make the decision if I was going to sign, and then coming to development camp and training camp, and then kind of running around. This summer was more, like I said, when I got back from Worlds, I had way more time to just go to the gym and be at home more, so I think that definitely helped. Right now, I’m around 188 [pounds].
Smith, on whether the coaching staff has talked to him about what they want to see from him at center:
It’s good to have the versatility to be both. I think this year, I’m going to be mainly a wing, but I also worked on draws over the summer a lot. I’ve been given tips from a lot of really good centers in the NHL, so if I need to take a faceoff in a game or at any point on a power play or anything, I can do it.
Smith, on what went into the decision to play wing more this year:
We talked about it a lot over the summer. At Worlds, I was a wing and mostly last year towards the end of the year. Getting used to that and being versatile to do both, that’s something that I definitely can and want to do.
Smith, on what he likes about being on a line with Celebrini:
I think our chemistry is really good. We look out for each other a lot, and it’s nice playing with a guy that can drive the play like that. He also has the vision and the shot to do it too, so it’s very nice.
Smith, on playing for the USA and winning gold at Worlds:
It was amazing. We needed that … is pretty crazy, and we knew that going into it. To be able to break that bad stint there, it was pretty amazing. I’ve played for Team USA since I was about 16, 17, and being able to do that on the world stage was pretty cool.
Smith, on whether he got to know Warsofsky a bit more playing on Team USA:
It was a little different, I think, because I was the only guy on the team from the Sharks besides the other staff members. It was just nice that we were doing some of the same systems and stuff, so I knew that going into it. Obviously, he’s my coach during the year, so we already had that relationship prior to the tournament.
Smith, on what Warsofsky did to help them win the gold:
What he does here. He was pretty blunt with the fact that it’s kind of unacceptable for the United States to go this long without winning. He motivated our group, and I thought we had a great group of guys that all bonded pretty quickly. It was a great tournament and we got the outcome we wanted.
Smith, on whether he saw a different side of Warsofsky at Worlds:
Maybe a little of both? I think because he’s proud to be American, he took that job very seriously when he got it. I know he’s thrilled that we won that tournament.
Smith, on whether there was a little disappointment in not getting invited to the orientation camp in Michigan:
Definitely added fuel to the fire. I think every guy wants to be on that team, so it’s something you want to be at. Like I said, I love playing for my country.
Smith, on whether Team USA had any feedback for him or specific things for him to work on:
I mean, I’m not going to worry about it too much. America’s got a bunch of amazing players, as everyone knows, so I think I just play my game, and you never know.
Smith, on how Celebrini looks so far:
Looks good as usual. I think this can be a big year for him, and I’m sure he’s going to take a massive step.
Smith, on whether he and Macklin want to take on a more leadership-oriented role this year:
Definitely. I think a lot of people are looking to us to help us get to that next step. It’s not just going to be us, there’s all the new prospects, all the guys, and even the older guys that we brought in are going to help us do that. It’s obviously not going to happen at the snap of a finger, you have to work at it.
Smith, on how Warsofsky balances expectations and urgency with approaching the playoff hunt coming into this season:
I think he feels that and we feel that. We know how long it’s been and what the fans here deserve—how good San Jose was in that chunk of years in the 2000’s. We want to do it and he wants to do it, so we have the right group of guys.
Smith, on if Grier gave a message to the team:
It was last night. He touched on the same things, that we had to start competing in this league and get that respect that San Jose deserves.
Watch the full interview here. Thanks to Maddie Dutra for transcribing.
Love it
I actually really like that they are keeping Smith mostly at wing this year. I think his game just profiles much more to being high level offensive wing than a center. Especially so post drafting Misa who theoretically profiles better as a center than Smith
I really, really like this decision. Philipp Kurashev might be less thrilled.
Can’t Kurashev play center too?
Yeah, and I suppose he could be in the mix for 2 or 3C, but getting into the top six as a winger just became real tough.
Given there were nights last year when Goodrow played 1st line minutes, that is really a relief to be able to say about the competition in the top 6
What are your line predictions now? I didn’t see Kurashev at practice today now that I think about it
Awesome interview sheng! Smith on the wing is the right decision I think.
Willy staying on the wing means he knows Mack is his money-maker. Those two will absolutely terrorize the NHL for years to come. All they need is a bigger LW than Skinner. While Skinner can score some, he cannot protect the youngsters. When Musty or Igor is ready, that’s where either should line up.
Musty-Cele-Smith
Eklund-Misa-Igor
Name a better U23 Top-6. You can’t because there isn’t!
Rosterbation cleanses the soul
Practice was awesome today. Everything happens so fast and it all is pretty chaotic, so tough to tell who is really dominating and who isn’t… A few observations: Chernyshov is a big boy, he was keeping the puck on his stick and his body between his man and the puck all day. I don’t think he’s that far off and he’s exactly what this team needs. Klingberg sure looked spry out there, I am hesitant to pronounce him fully healthy, but he sure moved freely out there, looked like he was feeling good. That would be an incredible thing for… Read more »
One of the biggest things I miss about living in San Jose was going to the practices. Thanks for the recap!
I’m being lazy but I need to go chk out a couple of the practices. What is the schedule for them? Or where to find the schedule?
https://www.nhl.com/sharks/news/2025-sharks-training-camp-presented-by-ticketmaster-set-to-open-on-thursday-sept-18
https://www.sharksiceatsanjose.com/calendar/sharks-practice-schedule
Better than Spring Training in Arizona is the Arizona Fall League. Cheap games, smaller crowds, top prospects.
Also some not so top prospects. I made Tim Tebow cry.
I’ve been very bullish on Klingberg. As a guy who also had hip surgery… It takes a very long time to get fully healthy, think 1-2 YEARS. I had mine last March and I’m just now skating and feeling totally normal out there. I think he’s gonna be a rockstar out there for us and play some really good hockey.
Hey Kads, thanks for this report. The next best thing to being there was reading what you, from up close, saw and heard.
I agree with everyone here. I think this is a good moves. I do have one question. Does this mean Misa starts the season at center? If so, will he be the 3C or the 2C? I hear a lot of podcasters talking about trading Wennberg because of the return the Sharks would get. Trading Wennberg would be a mistake. Not just for this season, but for the next couple seasons. Especially with Smith expected to play wing with Celebrini. IF Misa starts at center it looks like: (Line 1) Celebrini, (Line 2/3) Wennberg, (Line 2/3) Misa, (Line 4) Ostapchuk/Dellandrea/Giles… Read more »
I think Misa is definitely a center. The comments that Smith would play center this year were before the lottery/draft. I think it is abundantly clear that of the three, Smith is the most likely winger, by far, so no need to screw around. I think Wennberg goes at the deadline and that that is the right move. I don’t see any reason to deal him earlier unless another team gets in a deep enough hole with injuries to make an offer Grier can’t refuse. But he’s over 30 already. 2/10 made sense for everybody when it was signed, but… Read more »
Smith – Mack – Toff Eklund – Wennberg – Skinner Misa – Kurashev – Graf Goodrow – Ostapchuk – Gaudette Grundstrom and/or Dellandrea on waivers/traded to make room for newcomers/higher performers. I know that CG was a product of bad luck and such but I don’t see him higher than 4th line with this roster and not sure who he would supplant. TD looked phenomenal on some nights and others you didn’t notice him. Only way I think one of them stay is if Goodrow/Gaudette isn’t an every night player or, of course, injuries. DO – JK MF – SM… Read more »
Didn’t see Kurashev, Gaudette or Ostapchuk at practice today. Is there news about them I missed?
Or Goodrow now that I think on it
They’re all in a third group that may not have been on the ice while you were there.
I bought a Sharkie-gram for my stepdaughter for opening night. Pretty sure I thus unmasked Sharkie. Don’t worry, I am not telling. But I am pretty sure the Sharks person who emails about filling out a form for the details is Sharkie.
Bwahahahaha
Sharkie-gram will cost you $150 to learn the secret.
That’s a lot of confidence in Misa stepping into a 2c/3c role. But I suppose if he doesn’t do well, Smith can slot back into center and Misa goes on the wing for a bit, maybe?