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SJHN Daily: Smith Prank Backfires, Cuda Make Playoffs, Burns Plays 1,000th-Straight Game

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Will Smith’s April Fools’ Day efforts backfired.

On Apr. 1, according to San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Smith kept trying to prank his teammates.

As repayment, that night, after the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Adam Gaudette pretended to give the team’s player of the game award, the shark tooth necklace, to Smith, but then…

Alex Wennberg ended up with the necklace.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Is Eric Pohlkamp NHL ready? Prospect guru Chris Peters shares his thoughts on the Hobey Baker finalist! Plus, Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ late season playoff push! Also, what do they think of Macklin Celebrini’s MVP case? Hear about that, and more, on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:

Former Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt talks about his time in San Jose, fresh start with the Nashville Predators.

What’s fueling Quentin Musty’s goal-scoring binge? How’s Kasper Halttunen becoming well-rounded?

San Jose Sharks lose pivotal game to Nashville Predators.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Michael Misa talks match-up with role model John Tavares.

Sharks fans collaborating on Alex Wennberg book, thanking him in light of his King Clancy nomination.

AROUND THE NHL…

Pete Deboer hired by New York Islanders!

The John Tortorella era is off to a hot start in Vegas.

Colorado Avalanche slumping near end of regular season.

Boston Bruins lose after leading Tampa Bay Lightning through two periods.

The longest tenured NHL head coaches were first-time head coaching hires.

Porter Martone scores first NHL goal for overtime winner!

Jordan Spence shining in increased role with Ottawa Senators.

Longtime broadcaster Scott Oake announces retirement.

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Mac Dawg

Man, that’s wild that Roy was fired in favor of hiring PDB. I hope to see Roy coaching again soon.

Seperately, Porter Martone is going to be one hell of a player! I wanted the Sharks to draft him

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