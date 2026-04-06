SJHN Daily: Smith Prank Backfires, Cuda Make Playoffs, Burns Plays 1,000th-Straight Game

Will Smith’s April Fools’ Day efforts backfired.

On Apr. 1, according to San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Smith kept trying to prank his teammates.

“Will was trying to get April Fools jokes to all of us. All morning the other day. Trying to get people to go see Mike Grier in his office , thinking there was some trouble brewing. No one, I don’t think bit on it but to get him back that was great…” —Ryan Warsofsky pic.twitter.com/8ufW1rVRRn — Willmack Updates (@willmackupdates) April 4, 2026

As repayment, that night, after the San Jose Sharks’ 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, Adam Gaudette pretended to give the team’s player of the game award, the shark tooth necklace, to Smith, but then…

Feeling silly after that win. 😝 pic.twitter.com/5Cl6GAPm8e — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 2, 2026

Alex Wennberg ended up with the necklace.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Is Eric Pohlkamp NHL ready? Prospect guru Chris Peters shares his thoughts on the Hobey Baker finalist! Plus, Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair discuss the San Jose Sharks‘ late season playoff push! Also, what do they think of Macklin Celebrini’s MVP case? Hear about that, and more, on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast:

Former Sharks’ first-round pick Ozzy Wiesblatt talks about his time in San Jose, fresh start with the Nashville Predators.

What’s fueling Quentin Musty’s goal-scoring binge? How’s Kasper Halttunen becoming well-rounded?

San Jose Sharks lose pivotal game to Nashville Predators.

Askarov had no comment about his game tonight. Tough loss all around for #SJSharks, full post-game interviews from Askarov, Wennberg & Leddy at SJHN YouTube: https://t.co/raYiOm7PIm pic.twitter.com/yYcNzQZglf — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2026

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

WE'RE IN!!!!! With Tucson falling to Henderson tonight, we've officially secured a spot in @TheAHL 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs! pic.twitter.com/J7Ph91CKBK — x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 5, 2026

Michael Misa talks match-up with role model John Tavares.

The Avalanche honoured Brent Burns pregame for reaching 1,000 consecutive games played on Saturday 👏 pic.twitter.com/yMrmLfMMlw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

Sharks fans collaborating on Alex Wennberg book, thanking him in light of his King Clancy nomination.

AROUND THE NHL…

Pete Deboer hired by New York Islanders!

The John Tortorella era is off to a hot start in Vegas.

Colorado Avalanche slumping near end of regular season.

SADNESS FINDS JOY ON THE BREAKAWAY! 🚨 The @Capitals are on the board in the NHL Inside Out Classic thanks to Connor McMichael! Watch now on @ESPNPlus, @DisneyPlus, @DisneyChannel, and @DisneyXD! pic.twitter.com/VQziieH0Hs — NHL (@NHL) April 5, 2026

Boston Bruins lose after leading Tampa Bay Lightning through two periods.

The longest tenured NHL head coaches were first-time head coaching hires.

Porter Martone scores first NHL goal for overtime winner!

A breakdown of ‘Inside Out Classic’ It uses:

• Sony’s Beyond Sports visualization technology

• NHL EDGE positional data (puck & player tracking)

• Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking data The #NHL real-time game is the 3rd animated presentation bwtn ESPN & the NHL pic.twitter.com/TpjxwXWdGq — Andrea DiCristoforo (@DreWithESPN) April 6, 2026

Jordan Spence shining in increased role with Ottawa Senators.

Longtime broadcaster Scott Oake announces retirement.