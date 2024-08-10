SJHN Daily: Thunder’s Adopt-a-Player Promotion, Fan Confidence in Sharks Front Office Skyrocketing

Who would you adopt on the San Jose Sharks?

Sharks’ ECHL affiliate Wichita Thunder unveiled their Adopt-a-Player promotion on Friday.

From Daily Faceoff to Bleacher Report, the idea has gone viral.

NEW THIS SEASON: Adopt a Player

Winners get:

⚡️ A patch of your name on your player's jersey

⚡️ Autographed stick, puck, and your player's locker name plate

⚡️ Your player's season-worn jersey

⚡️ Dinner with your player & MORE Bid now through the 16th:https://t.co/INra2DmplU — Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) August 9, 2024

Get all the details here.

What a fantastic fan engagement idea! Thunder voice Jason Mals told San Jose Hockey Now that GM Joel T. Lomurno and VP of ticket sales Drew Hanson were behind this promotion, taken from the Tulsa Oilers.

I’m not actually sure if this idea would work at the NHL level, but I wonder if we’ll see this in the AHL one day.

But just for fun, who would you adopt on the Sharks? It’s auction-style, so don’t say Macklin Celebrini unless you can afford it!

We know who San Jose Hockey Now Podcast co-host Keegan McNally would say…Danil Gushchin!

I’d choose Mikael Granlund. Granlund led Sharks forwards in minutes last year, I enjoy his game, and it might be maximum patch/brand exposure for a more reasonable cost, I’d stick the SJHN logo on him, if that were allowed. Mario Ferraro would also be a good choice for that reason, but I suspect bidding for the long-time Shark would go a little higher.

