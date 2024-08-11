Wetsch & Roberts Grew Up Playing With Celebrini, Misskey on Burns’s Influence

“It’s a small world after all…”

Many of the San Jose Sharks’ recent 2024 Draft selections already know one another.

The Sharks paired first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini with two of his youth teammates from Vancouver, forward Carson Wetsch in the third round and defenseman Colton Roberts in the fifth round.

Meanwhile, fifth-round blueliner Nate Misskey was once roommates with former Victoria Royals captain and San Jose Barracuda defenseman Gannon Laroque.

All three spoke after they were selected by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 Draft.

Both Roberts and Wetsch knew that Celebrini was destined for greatness from the very beginning. Wetsch also offered a different-but-apt player comp for himself. Roberts also shared his comps.

Misskey models his game after a former San Jose Sharks’ fan favorite defenseman.

Carson Wetsch

Wetsch, on knowing Macklin Celebrini:

I started playing with him when I was four, and I think I went all the way until like he moved to San Jose. So, it was a long time.

Wetsch, on if he knew Celebrini was a future star from youth:

100 percent. He’s leading every tournament in points. He’s dancing around guys like it’s nothing. He’s always been that special player.

Does it ever drive you crazy,

Wetsch, on why fans should be excited to watch him play:

I would say I’m a pretty entertaining guy to watch. I do it all: I fight, I lay hits, I can score. A little bit of everything, so they should be excited.

Wetsch, on who his game mirrors:

Probably this year’s Dakota Joshua. I really like how he dropped the mitts. He had a great season, scores and assists. Playoff player. So, I think that’d be the best comparison.

Wetsch, on his go-to trash talk line:

I don’t know if I can say… (laughs)

Colton Roberts

Roberts, on knowing fellow British Columbia native Wetsch:

We grew up playing together and against each other too. So, pretty well.

Roberts, on playing with a young Celebrini:

I think he is a generational talent. That guy would go on the ice and score every shift. It’s crazy seeing him go first-overall and fulfill his dreams. It’s unbelievable.

Roberts, on who he models his game after:

A little bit of Brandon Carlo and Alex Pietrangelo. Those are big and heavy guys who are two-way players.

Ethan Misskey

Misskey, on what he knows about San Jose from fellow Victoria Royals defenseman Gannon Laroque:

I actually lived with Gannon my first year in Victoria. [Learned] a lot from him because was an older guy. But, he’s told me great things. San Jose is an awesome spot. Obviously, they’re going in the right direction. They have the players to do that. He’s told me great things, and he loves it up there. So, I’m looking forward to getting down there and seeing what it’s like.

Misskey, on his style and who he models his game after:

I’d say a two-way defenseman. I showed it a lot this year, coming into my second year of major junior. I like to play hard, physical. I’m obviously a big body, so I like to throw that around when I can — use that to my advantage. I like to take shots. Take shots from the point and get pucks through to the net. I think that benefits my game lots. I like to hold onto the puck, be very calm, and make sure I’m having good passes — good outlet plays. Definitely a great puck-moving defenseman, but makes sure there defensive zone is taken care of…

Growing up, I always watched Brent Burns. But, I try and take whatever I can from anybody. NHL and AHL, any league really. Anything that I think I can add into my game

Misskey, on who he owes gratitude to upon being drafted:

My parents are going to be huge one. My family, they supported me every step of the way. Put a lot of money [and] time into me to play hockey. I want to do good with that and make a future for myself. I think I’m on the right track. But, I definitely owe a lot to them. Even my trainers, people that helped me along the way. My coaches. Anybody that took that extra time to help me and get me better in any way that that I could. I owe a lot to them.