Alex Wennberg joins the podcast!

Wennberg talks about the William Eklund trade, possibly having Ivar Stenberg live with him, and new San Jose Sharks additions Jacob Trouba, Darnell Nurse, Michael Kesselring, and Mason Marchment.

Wennberg also discusses athletic recovery and longevity, and how Swedish sports nutrition drink Nomio has helped him in both.

and of Elite Prospects jump on to deep dive San Jose Sharks’ development camp

What makes Stenberg look so NHL-ready? How much progress has Haoxi (Simon) Wang actually made? Who has faith in Alexander Karmanov?

Also, we discuss which San Jose Barracuda prospects are most likely to make an NHL impact this year? And will the San Jose Sharks make playoffs?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey.

00:01:20 Alex Wennberg Jumps On!

00:02:35 Wennberg on William Eklund Trade

00:05:03 Wennberg on Ivar Stenberg

00:06:00 Could Stenberg Move In With Wennbergs?

00:07:16 Better Babysitter: Macklin Celebrini or Will Smith?

00:08:16 Wennberg on Trouba, Nurse, Kesselring & Marchment

00:10:30 Wennberg Shares Origin of Social Activism

00:13:17 Wennberg Talks Recovery & Longevity

00:19:32 Wennberg on Benefits and Science Behind Nomio

00:27:03 Wennberg Rates Importance of Popular Performance Boosts

00:34:36 Eliza Morgan & Justine Kang Jump On!

00:36:14 Development Camp Discussion: Ryan Lin

00:48:03 Max Heise

00:54:30 Keaton Verhoeff

01:04:00 Ivar Stenberg

01:08:32 Haoxi (Simon) Wang

01:31:28 Jake Gustafson

01:34:48 Yegor Rimashevsky

01:35:41 Alexander Karmanov

01:42:42 Nate Misskey

01:44:58 Teddy Mutryn

01:48:57 San Jose Barracuda prospects most likely to make NHL impact this year?

02:08:46 Will San Jose Sharks make playoffs?

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