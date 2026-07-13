Alex Wennberg joins the podcast!
Wennberg talks about the William Eklund trade, possibly having Ivar Stenberg live with him, and new San Jose Sharks additions Jacob Trouba, Darnell Nurse, Michael Kesselring, and Mason Marchment.
Wennberg also discusses athletic recovery and longevity, and how Swedish sports nutrition drink Nomio has helped him in both.
Eliza Morgan and Justine Kang of Elite Prospects jump on to deep dive San Jose Sharks’ development camp
What makes Stenberg look so NHL-ready? How much progress has Haoxi (Simon) Wang actually made? Who has faith in Alexander Karmanov?
Also, we discuss which San Jose Barracuda prospects are most likely to make an NHL impact this year? And will the San Jose Sharks make playoffs?
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey.
00:01:20 Alex Wennberg Jumps On!
00:02:35 Wennberg on William Eklund Trade
00:05:03 Wennberg on Ivar Stenberg
00:06:00 Could Stenberg Move In With Wennbergs?
00:07:16 Better Babysitter: Macklin Celebrini or Will Smith?
00:08:16 Wennberg on Trouba, Nurse, Kesselring & Marchment
00:10:30 Wennberg Shares Origin of Social Activism
00:13:17 Wennberg Talks Recovery & Longevity
00:19:32 Wennberg on Benefits and Science Behind Nomio
00:27:03 Wennberg Rates Importance of Popular Performance Boosts
00:34:36 Eliza Morgan & Justine Kang Jump On!
00:36:14 Development Camp Discussion: Ryan Lin
00:48:03 Max Heise
00:54:30 Keaton Verhoeff
01:04:00 Ivar Stenberg
01:08:32 Haoxi (Simon) Wang
01:31:28 Jake Gustafson
01:34:48 Yegor Rimashevsky
01:35:41 Alexander Karmanov
01:42:42 Nate Misskey
01:44:58 Teddy Mutryn
01:48:57 San Jose Barracuda prospects most likely to make NHL impact this year?
02:08:46 Will San Jose Sharks make playoffs?
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