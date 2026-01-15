San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #46: Smith Possibility for Friday, What Are Caps Best At?
WASHINGTON, D.C. —Will Smith’s return seems imminent?
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky reported on Thursday morning that Smith, who suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 13, had a good full-contact practice yesterday.
Could Smith play his first game in a month on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings?
“We’ll make a decision [tomorrow] morning,” Warsofsky said.
Warsofsky also shared positive updates on defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Vincent Desharnais, calling them possibilities for tomorrow, too.
How will San Jose, which has a full 23-man roster right now, fit in all these returnees?
A couple likely moves? Ty Dellandrea is still on the active roster, but he’s out through the Olympics, so he’s going on IR soon. Pavol Regenda may have been an emergency recall, when he was recalled on Dec. 30 — the Sharks had 11 healthy forwards at the time of his recall — so he might be able to shuttle back to the Barracuda without waivers. Those appear to be the two most obvious roster maneuvers for the Sharks.
Of course, that’s two roster moves for three returnees. We’ll see if GM Mike Grier has anything else up his sleeve.
San Jose Sharks (23-19-3)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Warsofsky says lines should look like they did in Wednesday’s practice, so expect:
Graf-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli
Regenda-Misa-Gaudette
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Dickinson-Iorio
Nedeljkovic
Here’s how they practiced on the power play:
Klingberg-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli-Wennberg
Orlov-Misa-Chernyshov-Gaudette-Regenda
Washington Capitals (24-17-6)
Logan Thompson will start.
Tom Wilson remains out, Jakob Chychrun returns on the blue line, the latest on Justin Sourdif and Pierre-Luc Dubois and more lineup notes in today's THN notebook:https://t.co/LFYZOJBW3w
— Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) January 15, 2026
Warsofsky offered great insight into how to stop the Capitals.
“They’re one of the best teams in the offensive zone, getting to the inside…They’re getting off walls [quick]… They’re really gonna find sticks in the dangerous ice,” he said. “So we got to make sure we get into people early.”
Warosfsky outlined the Sharks’ gameplan in three defensive steps.
“I think if we can box out early, want them boxing out, and if we get beat to the net, we need to front,” Warsofsky said. “And then third part of that is, if they do have positioning on you, we need to get underneath sticks. That’s something that’s been an area of difficulty for us, and that’s really something we’ve emphasized it a lot in the last few weeks. But more importantly, more than ever, tonight.”
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals is at 4 PM PT at Capital One Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Hope the Caps coaching staff don’t see Warso’s gameplan comments lol.
This is the last game for Misa before a move is required to get the Sharks to 50 contracts. Any thoughts on what it will be? I’m guessing GMMG is working on something bigger, but has a deal ready to go if needed to move someone with an NHL contract in the AHL to another team for “future considerations”.
I’m sure he’s identified RHD and inquired. But far more likely as you say, a very minor AHL deal for a 7th, future considerations, or like a 2 for 1.
Personally less thrilled about some of the wingers’ names that have been thrown around, but that’s another possibility.
I believe it’s Hronek for Leddy, Musty, Skinner and Edmontons 1st and our 2nd
Source?
Me! Lol. It’s a hope and a dream
Ha! Thanks for owning that.
If we are dreaming out loud then NYR continue to plummet and we swoop in for Fox with something like Ferraro, Cags, Lund, Edmonton 1st + our 2nd.
he’s not a RHD but why not Gavrikov? Orlov and Gavrikov in our top 4 makes us much harder to play against.
Man I’m just not sold on Fox.
Fair. Maybe I am just looking at him through teal colored glasses.
Haven’t seen too much of him TBH just know his point totals and how much he fits in regards to position and term.
What makes you so skeptical?
How about Skinner and Leddy @ 50% retained for Dougie Hamilton? NJ gets immediate cap relief this year and even more next, plus some secondary scoring to fill Noesen’s minutes while he’s on LTIR. Sharks take a flier on a high skill defenseman who could rejuvenate with a change of scenery and increased opportunity, but will be off the books before it becomes a problem. Plus, the 50 contract issue is solved.
This is sound logic.
And he’s a giant. This is my preferred addition.
Sounds good but I would replace Leddy with Deharnais as I think sending Leddy their way would kill the trade, lol.
Oh gotcha. Ok, let’s will it into existence then. Except can we keep Musty?😉
I believe this is pure speculation and not based on an actual rumor or source.
Big nope from me. Too much for a 28yrs 6’ft 187lbs D that’s getting paid $7.25M till 2030. Remove the ED 1st, SJ 2nd & Musty then replace w/ Cardwell & a 28’2nd.
GMMG should NOT be selling ANY quality assets at the TDL or before. Keep shopping the bargain bin. Ya never know what you might get on clearance Clarence
Well, yeah, but that wouldn’t move the needle. He’s not a rental so it wouldn’t be a true TDL piece, at all.
If a deal like that could be made with maybe the exception of musty why not? Acquired asset from a rental and a lottery pick in the 2nd. It’s a quality deal that likely wouldn’t materialize given the increase in cap this summer
Oh shit! Where did you get that? I know the guy is good, is he that good?
I think you hit the nail on the head.
He has played 8 games so this would be his ninth if he plays tonight. He must play another before a move needs to be made. What the move is I am curious to see but for the contract issue an AHL move fixes it.
The bigger question is they have 27 roster players when fully healthy so four have to be moved. Who will got moved and how is the biggest question with the follow up being who else gets moved if they bring a player in?
I like that Warso is continuing to start Ned in the first game of these B2Bs. Ned has won his last 2 starts & will need to have him on top of his game to beat the Caps.
The previous game w/ the Caps was a 7-1 blowout @Home. WASH, DET, TB & FLA. Might be the toughest road trip of the year. Coming back to SJ w/ 4 pts would be a minor Macklin Miracle.
4 points is all I’m hoping for on this one too. We’ll see how they look out the gate.
So the Athletic (Pronman) did its under-23 rankings (or 22 and under if you prefer). 137 players total, average 4 per team. I keep coming back to this. The Sharks, Ducks and Blackhawks are going to enter an era where they’ll be the young teams on their way to elite. At some point, competing with and hopefully overtaking the Avs, Stars, Wild, Oilers, knights, etc. To that end, Pronman put players in tiers. The 1st tier consisted of 3 players. 1 Shark, 1 Blackhawk and 1 Duck (Macklin, Bedard and Carlsson). Of the 137 players (avg = 4 per franchise),… Read more »
Interesting that Ravensbergen is that high when goalie development is so unpredictable. .
