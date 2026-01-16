San Jose Sharks
Sharks Outlast Caps 3-2
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
Zack Ostapchuk and Collin Graf and Pavol Regenda scored, and the Sharks pulled it out 3-2.
Period 1
Opening shift, Caps all over Celebrini, multiple turnovers, one leads to a 2-on-0! Nedeljkovic huge stops on Beauvillier.
4 in: Reformulated second line has been very good to start, all over puck, sole offensive provider in early going.
5 in: Leonard forces a Dickinson turnover high, but Iorio does a fantastic job of covering for his partner. Then one-on-one versus Leonard along the wall, Iorio wins the battle. This was after another bad Celebrini turnover, wall exit pass to middle speed. Not a sharp start for Mack.
6 in: Klingberg fronting on Lapierre, Caps try to pitch it toward net front Lapierre, but Klingberg stops it.
8 in: Iorio with a beaut stretch pass through a Cap to Eklund. Good start for him.
7 left: Misa tries to skate it up, runs into Leonard. Turnover. Might have to wait until next year, but I look forward to a stronger and quicker Misa who can skate through that or make a move.
5 left: Eklund lights into a one-timer, big Thompson save. Another good shift from this line.
Carlson penalty: Celebrini draws another, after a slow start to the game, he’s getting into it.
San Jose Sharks started taking over a bit after a sloppy start. Good period. Keep it up.
1 left: Liljegren slips, Ferraro does a great job of covering both sides of the 2-on-1, Duhaime with the puck and his pass.
Period 2
Carlson penalty: Celebrini draws another on John.
1 in: Celebrini doing his Charlie Brown stick on head in frustration as his shot gets deflected into netting. He’s going to get one tonight though, he’s been wiring it all power play.
Credit to the San Jose Sharks, a very solid response game after getting drubbed by Vegas.
Strome goal: That hurts. San Jose Sharks have doubled up Washington on shots, but the Caps capitalize on their power play, the Sharks did not. Just a bounce off the back boards, Storme pounces on it for the slam dunk.
Ostapchuk goal: Great job by Orlov to be first on the forecheck. Orlov beats Chychrun to it, puck pops to front, and Ostapchuk pounces on it, love him crashing the net.
Graf goal: Regenda surprises Strome in the NZ, then Graf simply beelines to the net, beats Carlson to the front. Sharks playing outstanding hockey, have a deserved lead, can they keep it up?
Regenda goal: They do! Celebrini highlight show takes over, what a no-look pass to Regenda. Pure eyes in the back of his head. How can they send down Regenda?? And Celebrini just abuses Dowd down low, Dowd is a strong dude. That’s best player in the world stuff. This is just absurd:
Macklin Celebrini doing Macklin Celebrini things. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mZF5porrUT
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 16, 2026
1 left: Regenda still with Celebrini which means Chernyshov…back with Misa! This team plays like they believe. That, honestly, means so much. If Celebrini stays healthy, they’re going to the playoffs.
Toffoli penalty: Huge kill for San Jose Sharks to start third.
Period 3
2 in: Caps coming on, can Sharks keep up desperation?
6 in: Misa almost rainbows a beaut stretch to Gaudette. They’re skating, pushing the Caps back
7 in: Fourth line follows with impressive shift, they’ve been good tonight.
Leonard goal: However, their shift ends with getting bullied down low, Iorio had a chance to get it out. San Jose Sharks have to collect themselves.
8 left: Chernyshov to Misa, almost! That as fun to watch them off the rush.
4 left: Big stops by Nedeljkovic, they needed a breather. Ferraro and Graf, long shift, struggled to get it out.
3 left: Big Celebrini shot block.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
GO SHARKS!!!!
What a win!!!! And here I was worried they might lose em all on this roadie, we already have 2 points in the bank!
Half way there!
Conundrum for Mike Grier..
Are Sharks now BUYERS at trade deadline??
I don’t think so unless it’s also a sensible long term move too
One way or another The Sharks are forced to move 3 or even 4 players by TDL.
The bummer is: who do they move out? I do like ALL forwards but their D is another side of this coin, so GM has lots of problems and thinking to do. Not easy job.
Yes but hopefully a smart buyer. This is the start and not the end of the competitive window. This is not the time to mortgage the future and get sucked into dumb bidding wars for overvalued pending UFAs. But I think Grier is savvy at taking swings on undervalued players…guys having a bad year or where their current team needs do a cap dump for their own playoff rental.
Not for rentals. Anyone they trade for has to be signed thru next season minimum.
The condensed schedule and all the back to backs can actually be something that we can take advantage of maybe because we have Young legs and kind of nothing to loose unlike veteran teams that have their sights set on a deep playoff run. If we can embrace the dog days when they set in and use our young legs all the back to back might be a catalyst for us to make playoff run?
To buy, they’d have to sell also with the considerations already about what to do as guys like Smith come back. I was thinking about this while at the Rhinos game Saturday. If I was Grier, even though the team has substantial draft capital for 2026, I think he should be more focused on shedding guys already in the organization who don’t seem quite all that. And maybe before those guys get more performance on the record and some of their “potential” is gone and recognized by everyone else. At the NHL level, Eklund for reasons stated yesterday. Among prospects,… Read more »
Thumbs UP!
I’m definitely no Bystedt expert at this point, I only go off what the podcasters say, but I’m wouldn’t move him. Can never have too many centers and they can all play wing. What I do know is he’s really big and a pretty good skater and they say he’s nearing ripeness for the NHL. Also, Wenny easily slides to wing if the need it and he may also end up in the top 6 on the wing ala Smith anyway. Big B is also an AHL all star now. I obviously agree on Eklund but I’m not sure I… Read more »
I don’t think Bystedt has the motor that you want and need in the role he’d have. The size is what he has. Not sure who it would be but some GM with somebody to move would be ok taking Bystedt and being able to say he got a center with size who is almost ready. Like the Sharks got to say about Ostapchuk last year, but Ostapchuk is better than Bystedt.
Depending on the return I wouldn’t cry about Musty but I see a high-end 3rd line winger there. With some NHL playoff attributes.
Yes but we’re looking for long term guys.
Saw a young up and coming playoff aspiring team close out a legit opponent on the road with a degree of maturity!
Ned was a rock in the third!
Upchuck keeps getting better!
Practically Ned has won the game. With Asky in the net the score would be much different on Wash. first 4-6 shots of the game and I’m not even mentioning the 3rd period super saves!
Nedeljkovic just about single-handedly stopped that one from going to OT.
Regenda is amazing. What a trade, and I expect the Sharks FO to keep embarrassing the Ducks as time goes on. Loved him in the little I saw of him in Cuda home playoff games last year.
Still not sure if he’s emerging as a bona fide middle six guy or a tweener on a good run, but however it ends up you know he got everything out of his ability that he could.
Maybe the awful roster assembled for the US for the Olympics opens up a chance for Regenda to lead Slovakia to bronze.
The US team is awful…? Do tell…
It’s a roster Canada would pick, taking guys to fill roles Guerin has in his mind instead of the best players. And the US isn’t deep enough to do that and maybe get away with it.
J.T. Miller. LMAO
Hmmm… I’ll have to think about that. You could be right but I’m not opposed to being guys like JT for his style of play.
Whelp, time to re-sign Regenda.
He’s big and strong. He scores goals. Yeah, hell yeah!
I don’t know. He got an assist today, which sort of ruined it for me. I was really hoping he’d get to double digit goals with a hard zero in the A column.
I seriously chortled at that. 🤣
Round these here parts we don’t take too kindly to Failure to Commit to the Bit
He’s a revelation. Unlikely as it is, I hope they find a way to keep him and Cherny in the line up. Love that we can now flip them when we need a spark.
Limited sample size, but I thought Chernyshov getting dropped to the third line made Misa look about as dynamic and dangerous as we’ve seen him be at the NHL level. Looked like he was playing faster.
Some time ago I’d say to wait because this guy could be on some short time trans/roll, etc. But his 6-7 games were spread over time, not one after another, I think, which proves some consistency to his game. I know from my Slovak friend that Slovakia counts on him a lot and they love him in his young age.
He probably should have made the team out of camp but Misa had to be kept up. He was better than a few other guys. Sign him now while he’s still cheap. 2-3 years 2 mil each
He’s so good at getting to the net front and making it work. The highest value area in the game and he’s genuinely good at it.
I’d also say if the Sharks can run a Regenda, Celebrini, Graf line — that gives the Sharks a lot of talent they can put on the 2nd and 3rd lines.
Smith, Eklund, Chernyshov, Misa, Wennberg, Toffoli. With Bystedt, Musty, Lund looking like their time is soon.
That’s the sort of line depth that wins in the playoffs.
Agreed. Wasn’t a fan of Graf with Celly but he made some high end plays. I’m sold.
Sheng crossing the Randy Hahn line?
It’s now the Randy Hahn Rubicon (TM Keegan), and yes, I’ve crossed it
Milenniums from now, they will read about the day you crossed the Rubicon and never went back
good response game after a loss. last year such thing was rare..
#84 with #71 on the line. Inflating value and Trading him? Sending him back? It was his exam which he had to pass to stay?
that was a really good win.
Only saw the second half of the game, which included all the goals (listened to some of it on the Caps broadcast). Caps looked slow. Maybe they miss the energy Tom Wilson brings. Or maybe Carlson and Ovie just aren’t so dynamic anymore.
Or maybe its just the Sharks playing fast
They kicked the shit out of them in the 1st. Just didn’t score. There was mention of a flu running thru the team.
Having Regenda and Chernyshov gives the Sharks a dimension they’ve lacked. Size. The top talent is smaller. Smith, Celebrini, Eklund, Misa — they are talented, but aren’t big/heavy players. Nor are Gaudette, Graf, Toff. But the size of Regenda, who is fully grown man, and Chernyshov, who is big but seems like he’s still growing into his body, they give the Sharks a different way to win. To win consistently in the NHL, teams need to have multiple ways to win. This dimension is new. Add in guys who might add size and muscle like Musty and Bystedt and the… Read more »