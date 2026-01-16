Sharks Outlast Caps 3-2

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Zack Ostapchuk and Collin Graf and Pavol Regenda scored, and the Sharks pulled it out 3-2.

Period 1

Opening shift, Caps all over Celebrini, multiple turnovers, one leads to a 2-on-0! Nedeljkovic huge stops on Beauvillier.

4 in: Reformulated second line has been very good to start, all over puck, sole offensive provider in early going.

5 in: Leonard forces a Dickinson turnover high, but Iorio does a fantastic job of covering for his partner. Then one-on-one versus Leonard along the wall, Iorio wins the battle. This was after another bad Celebrini turnover, wall exit pass to middle speed. Not a sharp start for Mack.

6 in: Klingberg fronting on Lapierre, Caps try to pitch it toward net front Lapierre, but Klingberg stops it.

8 in: Iorio with a beaut stretch pass through a Cap to Eklund. Good start for him.

7 left: Misa tries to skate it up, runs into Leonard. Turnover. Might have to wait until next year, but I look forward to a stronger and quicker Misa who can skate through that or make a move.

5 left: Eklund lights into a one-timer, big Thompson save. Another good shift from this line.

Carlson penalty: Celebrini draws another, after a slow start to the game, he’s getting into it.

San Jose Sharks started taking over a bit after a sloppy start. Good period. Keep it up.

1 left: Liljegren slips, Ferraro does a great job of covering both sides of the 2-on-1, Duhaime with the puck and his pass.

Period 2

Carlson penalty: Celebrini draws another on John.

1 in: Celebrini doing his Charlie Brown stick on head in frustration as his shot gets deflected into netting. He’s going to get one tonight though, he’s been wiring it all power play.

Credit to the San Jose Sharks, a very solid response game after getting drubbed by Vegas.

Strome goal: That hurts. San Jose Sharks have doubled up Washington on shots, but the Caps capitalize on their power play, the Sharks did not. Just a bounce off the back boards, Storme pounces on it for the slam dunk.

Ostapchuk goal: Great job by Orlov to be first on the forecheck. Orlov beats Chychrun to it, puck pops to front, and Ostapchuk pounces on it, love him crashing the net.

Graf goal: Regenda surprises Strome in the NZ, then Graf simply beelines to the net, beats Carlson to the front. Sharks playing outstanding hockey, have a deserved lead, can they keep it up?

Regenda goal: They do! Celebrini highlight show takes over, what a no-look pass to Regenda. Pure eyes in the back of his head. How can they send down Regenda?? And Celebrini just abuses Dowd down low, Dowd is a strong dude. That’s best player in the world stuff. This is just absurd:

Macklin Celebrini doing Macklin Celebrini things. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mZF5porrUT — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 16, 2026

1 left: Regenda still with Celebrini which means Chernyshov…back with Misa! This team plays like they believe. That, honestly, means so much. If Celebrini stays healthy, they’re going to the playoffs.

Toffoli penalty: Huge kill for San Jose Sharks to start third.

Period 3

2 in: Caps coming on, can Sharks keep up desperation?

6 in: Misa almost rainbows a beaut stretch to Gaudette. They’re skating, pushing the Caps back

7 in: Fourth line follows with impressive shift, they’ve been good tonight.

Leonard goal: However, their shift ends with getting bullied down low, Iorio had a chance to get it out. San Jose Sharks have to collect themselves.

8 left: Chernyshov to Misa, almost! That as fun to watch them off the rush.

4 left: Big stops by Nedeljkovic, they needed a breather. Ferraro and Graf, long shift, struggled to get it out.

3 left: Big Celebrini shot block.