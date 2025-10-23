Pressure on Warsofsky? Jack Han Says There Shouldn’t Be!

The San Jose Sharks have started another season on a long losing streak: Is head coach Ryan Warsofsky facing some pressure?

San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle, insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks Ice beer league champ Zubair Jeewanjee discuss the team’s 0-4-2 start.

We discuss Warsofsky’s work with the San Jose Sharks’ veterans and youngsters. Is Macklin Celebrini rounding into form? What do we think about Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson so far?

Hockey tactics guru Jack Han jumps on, and shares his thoughts about the importance of coaching continuity and the dangers of rushing young defensemen.

(00:00:00) Intro – San Jose Sharks’ losing streak & podcast setup

(00:00:47) Bring Hockey Back mention & show open

(00:02:09) Dan Boyle joins wearing a mask – “Chuckles” bit

(00:02:56) Team bonding & Broadway talk – Book of Mormon

(00:06:17) Boyle’s parents and “Puppetry of the Penis” story

(00:08:03) Keegan’s New York City engagement story

(00:14:21) Sheng’s NYC subway make-out story & third-rail near-death

(00:17:21) Pivot to Sharks hockey – Ty Dellandrea prank story

(00:20:53) Boyle’s road roommate stories – Joe Thornton & Jason Demers

(00:23:03) “Let’s talk Sharks hockey” – the Warsofsky quote segment

(00:23:28) Warsofsky’s “sacrifice my kid” joke goes viral

(00:25:08) Boyle’s John Tortorella “Shut your yap” anecdote

(00:27:00) Sharks’ first real win-worthy games – Isles & Pens recap

(00:28:02) Celebrini’s compete level & captain talk

(00:29:16) Boyle on letting Celebrini make mistakes & self-awareness

(00:33:50) Boyle & Sheng discuss mental side of losing

(00:35:57) Boyle on player accountability and motivation

(00:37:52) Discussion: Is Warsofsky’s seat getting warm?

(00:43:06) Boyle on GM check-ins with players about the coach

(00:48:44) Sharks’ young D: Misa & Dickinson analysis

(00:56:27) Goalie rotation debate – Askarov, consistency, and confidence

(01:00:06) Defense talk: D-pairs, Orlov praise and toughness

(01:02:01) Segue to Jack Han segment

(01:03:09) Intro – Jack Han joins, ex-Marlies coach & author

(01:04:11) Han on continuity, rebuilds, and coaching patience

(01:05:46) Why firing coaches too early ruins rebuilds

(01:07:00) Player accountability & psychology in development

(01:09:02) Han compares Sharks’ situation to Montreal’s growth

(01:13:05) What the Sharks lack tactically: pressure & structure

(01:17:04) Keegan: Sharks’ defensive stagnation & lack of identity

(01:18:01) Sheng: dangers of rushing young D like Dickinson

(01:19:01) Jack Han: mental readiness and the “middle schooler in high school” analogy

(01:22:19) Han: firing Warsofsky would be just short-term relief

(01:23:08) Fan question: how to watch hockey better?

(01:25:09) Carolina’s man-to-man defense explained

(01:26:15) Why no pure man-to-man team wins the Cup

(01:27:01) Han’s message to junior parents & coaches – send questions!

(01:30:02) Keegan & Sheng final segment – Dickinson, Misa, Graf recap

(01:32:13) Dickinson’s learning curve & confidence talk

(01:33:46) Should Dickinson stay in NHL or go back to juniors?

(01:35:27) Prospects philosophy & patience

(01:36:31) Misa’s first point and Schaefer envy

(01:38:48) Draft philosophy: Dickinson vs. Buium debate

(01:39:41) Prospect Corner – McKenna, Verhoeff, and 2026 Draft talk

(01:41:03) Prediction: San Jose Sharks beat Rangers for first win

(01:42:23) Wrap-up & sign-off

