San Jose Barracuda
Preview/Lines #81: Sharks Recall 3, Warsofsky Hasn’t Seen Bad Injury Luck Like This Since ECHL
Ryan Warsofsky hasn’t seen this since the ECHL.
On Sunday, Zack Ostapchuk and Jack Thompson left the 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames early. This morning, Warsofsky added Jan Rutta and Thomas Bordeleau to the list of the San Jose Sharks’ walking wounded.
Danil Gushchin, Luca Cagnoni, and Jimmy Schuldt have all been recalled on an emergency basis.
Good thing, the San Jose Sharks’ season is almost over. They’ve got just one game after tonight.
“In ECHL, we took two guys off the street that had retired four years before that and went [on and] won a hockey game,” the then-South Carolina Stingrays assistant coach recalled. “Dave Jarman, Bryson Busniuk, came in, Buzzy broke his toe off a blocked shot in the third period. We won the hockey game.”
That was Dec. 28, 2013, a South Carolina 3-0 shutout of the Wheeling Nailers. Busniuk last played in the 2008-09 season and Jarman in 2010-11.
Hopefully, the Sharks can match the Stingrays tonight!
San Jose Sharks (20-49-11)
Alexandar Georgiev starts.
With Bordeleau, Rutta, Ostapchuk, and Thompson all out with injuries, it’s going to be a jigsaw puzzle line-up.
Call-ups Luca Cagnoni and Jimmy Schuldt should replace Rutta and Thompson on the blueline.
Call-up Danil Gushchin, and perhaps Klim Kostin or Cam Lund, will slide in for Bordeleau and Ostapchuk up front.
Warsofsky did say his top-six would remain intact, but that’s all he was sure of.
The bench boss did say Vincent Desharnais, who traveled with the team, is likely done for the season.
Vancouver Canucks (37-29-14)
Nikita Tolopilo starts.
Kirill Kudryavtsev is in the lineup.
Double debut tonight at Rogers Arena. pic.twitter.com/0q74TNoVRg
— Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) April 14, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at Rogers Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
When it rains…it pours!
Dang, Bordeleau is hurt? I wonder if that was his last chance at the dream of playing in the NHL.
He’ll get a shot somewhere, just probably not in San Jose.
Nepotism will save him for a little while at least.
He’s not an NHL player. He might be an emergency call up some day but he’s a career AHLer and it’s very obvious when you watch him play. He’s simply not bringing enough tools to the big boy ice
Goal and assist for Demidov in the first period of his first NHL game. Saw that in game one this year. 2024 is gonna be the Celebrini/Demidov draft.
Montreal is at a really exciting point in their rebuild. They’re competitive, but they still have elite talent in the pipeline coming in, like Demidov. The Sharks will be there soon, and it should be a lot of fun to watch prospects come in and play meaningful games down the stretch. Almost like having a second trade deadline.
Don’t count out Chernyshov. Guy blew up Juniors.
Sheng, Next mailbag or Podcast as the Rosterbation begins some food to chew on. How many Defenseman can clear waivers next season? I’m curious to see how you the think the Defense looks from the the top of the Sharks to the bottom of the Cuda and potential overflow to the Thunder next year. Who stays in Europe, Juniors, or College? Does Grier move one of his 2026 pending UFAs in the off season to open another spot for someone moving up? Any free agents aside from Ekblad or Pionk worth considering on the blue line? Can Dickinson make it… Read more »