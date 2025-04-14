Preview/Lines #81: Sharks Recall 3, Warsofsky Hasn’t Seen Bad Injury Luck Like This Since ECHL

Ryan Warsofsky hasn’t seen this since the ECHL.

On Sunday, Zack Ostapchuk and Jack Thompson left the 5-2 loss at the Calgary Flames early. This morning, Warsofsky added Jan Rutta and Thomas Bordeleau to the list of the San Jose Sharks’ walking wounded.

Danil Gushchin, Luca Cagnoni, and Jimmy Schuldt have all been recalled on an emergency basis.

Good thing, the San Jose Sharks’ season is almost over. They’ve got just one game after tonight.

“In ECHL, we took two guys off the street that had retired four years before that and went [on and] won a hockey game,” the then-South Carolina Stingrays assistant coach recalled. “Dave Jarman, Bryson Busniuk, came in, Buzzy broke his toe off a blocked shot in the third period. We won the hockey game.”

That was Dec. 28, 2013, a South Carolina 3-0 shutout of the Wheeling Nailers. Busniuk last played in the 2008-09 season and Jarman in 2010-11.

Hopefully, the Sharks can match the Stingrays tonight!

San Jose Sharks (20-49-11)

Alexandar Georgiev starts.

With Bordeleau, Rutta, Ostapchuk, and Thompson all out with injuries, it’s going to be a jigsaw puzzle line-up.

Call-ups Luca Cagnoni and Jimmy Schuldt should replace Rutta and Thompson on the blueline.

Call-up Danil Gushchin, and perhaps Klim Kostin or Cam Lund, will slide in for Bordeleau and Ostapchuk up front.

Warsofsky did say his top-six would remain intact, but that’s all he was sure of.

The bench boss did say Vincent Desharnais, who traveled with the team, is likely done for the season.

Vancouver Canucks (37-29-14)

Nikita Tolopilo starts. Kirill Kudryavtsev is in the lineup. Double debut tonight at Rogers Arena. pic.twitter.com/0q74TNoVRg — Canucks Insider (@CanucksInsider) April 14, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at Rogers Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.