San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #73: Vlasic Back, Schuldt Injury Update

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

One in, one out.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is back, but Jimmy Schuldt is out, as the San Jose Sharks’ defensive corps continues its march to the end of the season.

Vlasic is back after re-aggravating a summer upper-body injury on Mar. 15.

Schuldt left yesterday’s game against the New York Rangers, and didn’t return. Word is, the San Jose Barracuda captain is not expected to be back for Wednesday’s pivotal tilt against the Ontario Reign. Both the Cuda and Reign are jockeying for playoff positioning in the AHL Pacific Division.

Schuldt’s injury is not believed to be long-term though.

The Sharks are carrying six defensemen on this two-game swing through Southern California, so hopefully the injury bug doesn’t continue to bite them.

Jan Rutta, on the IR, and Henry Thurn, out since Mar. 8, are both skating but did not join the team on this road trip.

San Jose Sharks (20-43-9)

Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings at 7 PM PT at Crypto.com Arena. Watch it live on ESPN. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Diggdat Puck

BC vs Denver is a great game through 2.

Dignan

Pretty sure Celebrini is out of the Calder race points wise. Hutson just had 3 apples and Wolf is Wolf. Not much else for this team to play for except a last place finish so I’ll be skipping this game and the last few to watch baseball which is the superior sport anyhow.

Clark

Have do disagree on baseball being superior to hockey, but to each their own.

SJShorky

Baseball is almost as bad as watching golf. “Superior sport” lol!!

Pescadito

You could watch to see how all the Sharks rookies look during these last 8 or so games. It’s pretty interesting!

