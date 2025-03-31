Preview/Lines #73: Vlasic Back, Schuldt Injury Update

One in, one out.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic is back, but Jimmy Schuldt is out, as the San Jose Sharks’ defensive corps continues its march to the end of the season.

Vlasic is back after re-aggravating a summer upper-body injury on Mar. 15.

Schuldt left yesterday’s game against the New York Rangers, and didn’t return. Word is, the San Jose Barracuda captain is not expected to be back for Wednesday’s pivotal tilt against the Ontario Reign. Both the Cuda and Reign are jockeying for playoff positioning in the AHL Pacific Division.

Schuldt’s injury is not believed to be long-term though.

The Sharks are carrying six defensemen on this two-game swing through Southern California, so hopefully the injury bug doesn’t continue to bite them.

Jan Rutta, on the IR, and Henry Thurn, out since Mar. 8, are both skating but did not join the team on this road trip.

San Jose Sharks (20-43-9)

Romanov will start. Vlasic in for Schuldt, who stayed back in San Jose. Gregor/Grundstrom are in for Giles/Kostin. Top-6 will have changes, we'll see during warm-ups — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 31, 2025

Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9)

Projected Lineups: Kings vs. Sharks, More Questions than Answershttps://t.co/FzmHDHvPtE pic.twitter.com/liLcO8n3BO — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) March 30, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings at 7 PM PT at Crypto.com Arena. Watch it live on ESPN. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.