San Jose Sharks
Cardwell Hat Trick, Regenda’s 4 Assists Power Sharks’ 4-1 Victory Over Vegas
The San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
The Vegas broadcast isn’t showing the clock, so my times here are very approximate.
Ethan Cardwell (hat trick!) and Egor Afanasyev scored, and the Sharks won 4-1.
Period 1
Cardwell goal: Whoa, Regenda just mugs Lauzon high for puck. Love seeing that, Lauzon is a legit NHL defenseman. But Regenda sons him. Regenda gives it Cardwell, who lasers a shot past Hill.
9 in: Well, credit to Ostapchuk for standing up for his guys. Trips before fight to Lauzon actually starts though.
8 left: Musty takes a little too much time around power play wall. Has to play faster.
7 left: Afanasyev does a nice job near the end of the power play, protecting puck behind Hill, keeping puck alive.
6 left: Graf and Dellandrea are San Jose Sharks’ top-two penalty killers here, I’ve said it, but in terms of Dellandrea over Grundstrom for the opening night roster, Dellandrea’s special teams versatility is a factor.
Notably here, Dellandrea and Graf are wearing A’s. Liljegren wearing the other A. Another sign that Graf should be on the opening night roster.
Nedeljkovic has been incredible so far too…save some saves for the regular season, Alex!
Period 2
Thompson has a tough time getting it out with Howden on top of him. Tried to outskate Howden but Howden on him like white on rice. Leads to extended VGK possession. Not an easy play for Thompson, of course, Howden legit forechecker, but that can be the difference between an established NHL puckmover and not.
3 in: Nice pull-and-drag by Regenda for shot versus Whitecloud.
5 in: Graf kills a point play high, nice. Like to see that defensively.
Remenda criticizes that Lund turnover and think he’s right. Cagnoni gains the zone, drops it to Lund at point, who tries to hit the perfect pass to late man coming down middle of ice. Turnover. Remenda says just get it in deep. Turnovers crossing blueline are often disastrous, bad place to lose it. You gotta be 100 percent there or you feed counterattack.
8 in: Misa backchecks on Hertl, once again, a willing and conscientious defender.
10 in: Penalty killer Cardwell disrupts up high, he really has picked it up since first week of camp. Thought he started out a little slow, but he’s making a case for an early call-up, for sure.
5 left: Smith hasn’t had a power play to remember, not as sharp. Remenda notes the power play is young and they needed to help Smith more along the wall (a San Jose Sharks’ rim skipped over Smith’s stick, leading to Vegas possession).
Afanasyev goal: Nice Regenda pass. Keep-in by Cagnoni when it looked like Vegas PK exiting, that got PK out of sorts for Regenda to take advantage of a quick 2-on-1.
3 left: Cagnoni dancing on PP blueline beautifully here.
2 left: Misa wanted Smith on the PP one-timer there, Vegas stick. Maybe Misa can be a tad quicker there to make the play.
Lauzon really trying to agitate here, now Desharnais stands up to him. Love it for both sides, Lauzon playing to the whistle by hitting Lund, and Sharks can afford the extra penalty there. Preseason plus they have the lead.
Period 3
3 in: Graf still has to learn though. Dickinson hits him with beaut stretch pass, Graf doesn’t have the step to maybe drive the net, but his choice to opt for drop pass to Lund coming down the middle, it’s a turnover. Graf could’ve put his head down and protected the puck, I think.
Maybe Kolesar gave Dickinson a little bit of a late hit? Then Afanasyev takes on two Knights, Sissons and Howden. Love that. Like how the San Jose Sharks are standing up for each other tonight.
Cardwell goal: Love Regenda there, 1-on-whatever, gets it in deep, gets puck himself, beating Lauzon to it, then feeds it to Cardwell who lights it up. I don’t know if Regenda intended it, but won the puck to himself in an unusual way, not with speed, but with a hard dump that bounces back to him, and he holds off Lauzon.
Holtz goal: But Cardwell-Ostapchuk-Regenda-Cagnoni-Thompson can’t get it out, long shot looks like it might have deflected in.
10 in: There’s a Dickinson processing question there. He steps up on Marner in NZ, doesn’t kill the play, Marner hits Eichel for a near-breakaway except Dellandrea stays with Eichel. Have seen this with Dickinson, will go all out for the big play and miss, leaving his backside exposed.
7 left: Cagnoni takes it from Sissons one-on-one, like.
Smith gets behind Lund, breakaway, Hed!
Nice short exit pass from Dickinson under duress to Sharks, that’s an NHL play there.
4 left: Timely pinch from Mukhamadullin to keep it in there, good read, speed and reach.
Cardwell goal: Empty net hat trick! I joked with Warsofsky after his morning skate avail, maybe one of these bubble players will drop five points like Gushchin did in Vegas. Cardwell drops a hat trick and Regenda has four assists.
Wow, Cardwell had seven of the San Jose Sharks’ 20 shots.
The Sharks showed so many good habits like blocking shots and sticking up for each other tonight. Dickinson, Muk, Anafasyev, Graf, Regenda, and Nedelkovich all stood out with solid, reliable play. I think the line of Smith and Musty had trouble driving play, and weren’t much of a threat.
The competition in the bottom six needs to start infecting the top guys, besides Eklund.
Those guys are playing with tenacity already and have way more skill than people have given them credit for.
Hats off to them, want to see Smitty and Misa ticked off next game that they were outworked by their 4th line.
Hopefully GMMG believes in meritocracy and the message that sends to the locker room and puts Goodrow, Gundstrom, (breaks my heart but) JT on waivers. Dellandrea can win a faceoff on that 4th line think he needs to stay.
Musty looked tired. Seemed a step slow. Maybe he’s sick?
I noticed this too. I don’t think he deserves to make the team, yet.
Macklin who? I guess Cardwell wants to make this team!
Very fun game to watch. One thing that pissed me off was watching Grundstrom just stand there with a hand on a vgk player who’s doing nothing while watching Bowden and sissons gang up on Afansyev two feet away. How can you watch your teammate be double teamed and just stand there.
Agreed.
Cut the guy some slack, he’s in his last week on the team, this is an objective fact
F*@% Vegas what!! Love it
Lot to like in Regendas game. Wasn’t really on my radar to play NHL games but he deserves a look this season. Great hands and incredibly quick mind.
smith was mostly unimpressive, hope he’s got another gear when the games count.
Delly was great,
Ned is likely the #1 for the first half.
Misa is incredibly disruptive on the forcheck. No issue with him in the NHL for now.
Cardwell, Regenda, & Afanasyev, deserve to make the team. They’ve got chemistry and all contributed quite well to the outcome. Misa is on the edge of not making the team, yet. He did very little on offense, not even 1 shot. We’ve got guys more deserving. He’s a bit disappointing to me. Nedeljkovic looks like a 1A goalie. He will get my vote for starter. Let Askarov watch and learn. He is the most exciting goalie we’ve had in a long time. Delly great? I really liked the aggressive play of Shane Bowers. He seems fearless. I expect good things… Read more »
Just prepare to be wrong about Misa
Yup. Misa is more a set up guy and he did just that IMO. His B game in preseason was also better than most of the other prospects. Give him Ekky and Toff on his wing and see how he looks for 9 games. I think he’s going to be fine. Get him acclimated to the NHL and put him on an intense weight lifting schedule first half.
Regenda does deserve some bottom 6 time this year, but starting? IDK he had a good game, but not blown away prior to that. Cardsy has been solid but he goes back to AHL, for now, and Afanasyev should boot out Grundy. Goody and Reaves are not getting waived. So only getting one of those 3. Misa was fine! I was worried about that line! Misa and Musty have basically played 3 AHL games combined (not including preseason). Tonight they played vs Stone, Eichel, Marner, Hertl and the like. The rest all played NHL games and or multiple AHL/KHL seasons,… Read more »
Yeah pretty Key point. Misa played a bunch against guys who have been NHL all stars and kept his head above water. That’s frankly amazing.
I just don’t get the love affair some of you have with Thompson. I was completely unimpressed with him this preseason. I don’t think they have to worry about losing him in waivers and there’s no way he’s in the top 8 of this group. Leave him in the AHL and bring him up if they move one of the UFA righties.
Regenda played well with the Cuda, if you recall. He’s not going to start on the top line and I didn’t say that, if that’s what you meant. We need fresh blood and he comes to play.
Just don’t see all those guys starting in the NHL. Decisions should be merit based but all 3 are close but Grier has to move guys out first. Who are they replacing on the 23 man roster. If you say Misa you’re already voiding your opinion. It’s pretty clear the team intends to start him in the NHL.
when I say Delly was great, I mean for his role, not like compared to Jumbo.😉
The kids were good tonight. I hope that the Sharks really believe the phrase “Earn It” and reconsider their bottom 6 based on merit. By-the-way: this is the last time I will ever watch a Vegas feed game – they make their fans look ridiculous.
The announcers are fuckin morons.
The Vegas broadcasting was insulting, just like Vegas is, in general.