Sharks Almost Come Back, But Lose 4-3 to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks visit T-Mobile Arena to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Will Smith (twice) and William Eklund scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3.

Period 1

1 in: Eichel thought he had Barbashev in the slot, but Mukhamadullin tied up his stick right on time, nice work. San Jose Sharks are a step behind so far though, got to push play the other way.

5 in: Big side-to-side Nedeljkovic save on Barbashev.

But then, Dellandrea and Graf able to get out on a 2-on-1, Lindbom stops Dellandrea, and Vegas counterattack. 3-on-2, but huge credit to Dellandrea, who tracks back to negate it. Really a great play.

Smith goal: Wennberg had a huge block on McNabb. Then Toffoli stretch pass to Smith, a beaut, and maybe Theodore made the Smith shot flutter?

9 in: Urgent shift from the Dellandrea line, keeping puck alive in OZ, leads to OZ faceoff. Great effort there by Ty, Graf, and Kurashev.

8 left: Reaves lights up Holtz.

7 left: Good call by Leddy, about to pinch on Stone, doesn’t go all the way. Stone has full possession, and also, it’s Mark Stone. Leddy backs off, and he’s able to be in good defensive position in the NZ to intercept puck coming out, which he wouldn’t have been if he had committed to a fruitless pinch.

Hertl goal: San Jose Sharks just can’t contain the Vegas size there, Hertl and Korczak along the wall. They’re defending to best of their ability, able to hold Knights to the perimeter at first, but the continuous cycle that they can’t kill leads to a loose puck in the slot, which Hertl pounces on for the score.

2 left: Toffoli protesting off DZ draw, thinks he got interfered with, probably, as two Knights got in his way as he tried to close on point. Broadcast says he took a high stick. Either way, he doth protest in vain.

1 left: Kurashev backcheck gives Dorofeyev no quarter, love. This line has been strong tonight, despite getting scored on.

Period 2

Beaut pass by Celebrini to Smith in slot, looks like Smith’s missed shot almost took Mack’s head off though lol

Orlov penalty: Orlov looked too wide on Theodore, got beat pretty bad there. Orlov took a penalty and Theodore had a good chance anyway.

4 in: Knights just had a full two-minute power play in OZ, top unit versus Graf-Dellandrea. Randy asks, he’s behind me, can Sharks survive the momentum shift? Then Celebrini basically takes it end to end, hits Smith with a pass in the slot, big Lindbom save. But that’s one way to blunt the Vegas momentum.

Sissons goal: Klingberg overskates it along the wall in OZ. 3-on-1 the other way, Nedeljkovic makes the initial save, but Sissons gets it across. That hurts, just an unforced error, but also a misplay that happens too.

6 in: Graf makes a good play high to force puck out of Hutton.

Marner goal: Marner gets Nedelkjovic to sell out on one side, for the too easy wraparound. Ned too aggressive, I wonder if Mukhamadullin could’ve defended that better, and again, something of unforced errors.

Goodrow penalty: This game is still close, so let’s see if the Sharks can stay in it, and not give in to the momentum. They couldn’t do it against the Avs.

Hertl goal: Sharks weren’t far from killing the penalty, Vegas wasn’t generating a lot, but long Marner shot-pass deflected in by Hertl. Just superior depth doing superior depth things. As much as Vegas has struggled this season, Eichel-Barbashev as your first line duo, Marner-Stone second, and Hertl-Dorofeyev third line is still intimidating.

Smith goal: Eklund and Celebrini second effort as Vegas thinks they’re about to PK clear, and the puck squirts to Smith, like Hertl’s first goal, who finishes. Smith has had lots of chances tonight. Notably, Klingberg was on PP1.

5 left: Leddy misplay, leads to Howden in the slot by himself, huge Nedeljkovic save. Sharks not playing great, but they’re still in it.

3 left: That was a fantastic shift from Celebrini and Smith and Ferraro keeping puck alive in OZ, couple Celebrini chances. Celebrini was a dervish off the draw on Theodore and McNabb. I’m not sure those vet d-men knew what hit them there. I don’t know how you watch that and keep Celebrini off Team Canada for the Olympics.

Eklund goal: Ferraro has had a game, stand-up on Holtz in NZ, Gaudette hits Eklund with the pass, three Golden Knights puck-watching Gaudette, Eklund has a breakaway and puts it away. We have a game!

1 left: The home crowd worries when Celebrini has the puck in the OZ, there’s an audible murmur.

Period 3

San Jose Sharks dodge a bullet on the opening shift, both Ferraro and Ostapchuk close high, leaving Hertl and Dorofeyev low on a 2-on-1. I think Klingberg got a stick on the Hertl pass. Great work there, but also fortunate.

4 in: Kurashev doesn’t like that icing call, and I tend to agree. I know the point of touch-up icing, but I think the refs can safely allow for more skating and competing before whistling it.

5 in: Maybe a bad change? Nedeljkovic stops a Barbashev breakaway. Another unforced error? Then a Klingberg pass puts Toffoli in a bad position, NZ turnover, counterattack. Sharks are competing, but they’re certainly still playing a sloppy game.

9 left: Ferraro post, great Klingberg pass to Wennberg, who circles behind net, finds Ferraro.

8 left: McNabb. hurt, huge block on Toffoli chance.

Good recovery by Leddy, couldn’t beat two forecheckers, but stayed with it, got the puck back, gave it to open man Mukhamadullin.

6 left: Retreating Klingberg shakes F1 Barbashev nicely. You still see pieces there.

5 left: Stone though mistreats Klingberg high though. Playing too confident there.