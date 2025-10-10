San Jose Sharks
Nedeljk…Oh No! Sharks Lose 4-3 OT Heartbreaker
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vegas Golden Knights into SAP Center for the 2025-26 season opener!
Jeff Skinner, Alex Wennberg, and Philipp Kurashev scored, but the Sharks lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in OT.
Period 1
2 in: Orlov bad NZ turnover, but then he rocks Hertl trying to enter, turns him over. Gotta like that.
5 in: Good puck battle win for Dellandrea vs. Sissons.
Skinner goal: Dellandrea just throws it on net, good basic hockey, what he’s there for, and Skinner does what he’s good at.
Howden goal: San Jose Sharks had been playing well, but bad hockey catches up there. Goodrow exit pass turnover, but more problematic, on Vegas reload, Goodrow doesn’t stay with Howden, that creates a down-low 2-on-1 for Howden and Kolesar. Mukhamadullin had net front man, Orlov forced to contend with a 2-on-1, which is why he didn’t step up on Howden. No man’s land. Rest of the Sharks forwards had exited zone before Goodrow turnover, reason why there were just three Sharks in zone when turnover happens. Turnover, I think, it happens, but Goodrow has to stay with Howden better. Gotta re-watch, but think he went to try to erase him/create a turnover, instead of skating/containing him. FWIW not sure if Cardwell would’ve played it better, just saying. Maybe he skates it out instead of pass up middle?
10 in: Dellandrea-Graf-Ferraro-Liljegren first over the boards for the PK.
8 left: Goodrow forces a turnover high on the PK, good kill. Sharks PK looks firm.
7 left: Love that from Leddy, calm with puck in hairy situation, puck squirts to him in front of his goalie, Vegas on him, doesn’t panic, makes a move and resets.
2 left: Orlov gets pickpocketed on exit, Barbashev all alone, big Nedeljkovic save. Orlov seems to play a very risky game so far, that you hope his skating can compensate for.
Spirited period by San Jose Sharks, like most of what I saw. A little careless with puck but they played aggressive and pushed play on Vegas. From what I saw, I was transcribing the Hasso Plattner interview too, I liked what I saw from Dellandrea and Leddy this period. Orlov and Goodrow, not so much, though Goodrow, that was more one play and I don’t blame Orlov on the goal really (didn’t like other stuff).
Period 2
3 in: Great Smith feed to Toffoli on PP. Smith is just 20, he’s not going to put it all together yet, but the flashes of brilliance can be breathtaking.
Wennberg goal: The Tank loves it! Celebrini draws a penalty of Marner, just pushing the pace. Sharks just pounding away with shots, Wennberg puts in rebound. This might be loudest I’ve heard Tank since last opening night.
8 in: Lovely PP entry and exchange between Celebrini and Eklund. You can see this going for the next decade.
10 in: Good play from Goodrow to push Korczak out the way, so puck can exit zone.
7 left: Celebrini almost holds off Eichel one-on-one in OZ, Eichel spayed out on ice to hold him off. This is a 19-year-old sophomore. But then Kurashev tries an unfortunate spin pass on blueline, turnover. That’s losing hockey.
Dorofeyev goal: Golden Knights taking over, Mukhamadullin careless with stick, penalty. Liljegren looks bad here on PK, not sure if he was trying to block pass to Hertl in high slot.
5 left: Eklund stripped on exit, gotta re-watch, maybe the pass wasn’t good to him, but that’s the losing hockey that must stop for San Jose Sharks. Do Sharks have pushback?
4 left: Whoa Delly! Nice move on entry by Dellandrea, then drop pass to Graf foir chance in slot. Earlier though, Vegas had a 2-on-1 against this line, that can’t happen. Leddy went low, I think Skinner didn’t rotate, he thought offense. Before this though, Dellandrea probably got tripped, no-call.
Gaudette penalty: Sharks just hanging on a little this period.
Period 3
Outstanding forecheck win by Eklund, love. Then he hits Toffoli for pass up slot, but Vegas D stick stops a Grade-A. What a play by Eklund.
Kurashev goal: Kurashev retrieves puck in corner first, finds Graf for a chance. Stays on ice for possession, puck goes back to point, looks like he deflects it in. Dellandrea traffic.
3 in: Third line has another chance, Skinner on it. I’ve really liked Dellandrea this game, but I admit, haven’t watched as closely because of Hasso interview. Keegan verified my observation though!
5 in: Celebrini turnover on entry? Re-watch, tough pass from Kurashev in NZ. But love seeing Celebrini track back hard defensively.
Tomas Hertl being sincerely booed in SAP Center! I would've never thunk it, but that was a bad hit on Skinner
9 in: Another cool, calm play by veteran defense, Orlov gets puck under duress, uses his body to protect it though, then easy pass to nearby open man, exit. San Jose Sharks have added veterans on D who can both defend and move the puck. It was more one or the other before.
9 left: No idea how that didn’t go in. Gorgeous work by Celebrini to Smith to Kurashev. Looks like Schmid got over. Should be 4-2.
Smith penalty: He doesn’t like it, but looks like he did too much there. Classic Sharks situation here, 3-2 lead, PK time.
5 left: Hate Goodrow? Watch him one-on-one versus Dorofeyev for PP puck battle. He ties up Dorofeyev, puck goes out. Outstanding.
3 left: Schmid out of net, Wennberg pitchforks into scoreboard. Not normal lol.
Eichel goal: What?? Eklund inches from an ENG. Then Eichel dump-in? Beats Nedeljkovic.
OT
Reilly Smith goal: Wow. I think Nedeljkovic actually makes the correct decision to come out on that puck, it’s a breakaway if he doesn’t. But the execution obviously leaves something to be desired.
Well that was beyond fucking stupid.
That Eichel goal was just unfortunate. You can see it completely change angles on the bounce.
It’s not luck that makes Vegas so good, it’s never giving up.
Sharks are… Still the sharks. Need to learn how to win and close out games
Nedeljkovic… Sigh … Tough one. As a (soccer) goalie I have done the same, gone out and lost possession. Thought one.
No, they are not ‘still’ the Sharks. If they play the way they did tonight in the coming games, they are going to beat many teams. Vegas is a spectacular team with a dominant offense. I’m actually afraid to see Askarov in goal against them.
Well, that was a new way to lose.
Nedeljkovic played pretty well, until …
Still not sure how Eklund didn’t score on the wrap into the empty net.
Opening night is never going to look crisp, glad the Sharks got a point and played relatively competitive hockey.
As far as first impressions go, not a good one for Ned. Other than him though, Sharks hung in with a legit cup favorite who was pissed after losing last night. I’m sure Asky gets the net for the next one.
Ned was great until that bouncer.
Insanity.
John Tortorella told me I should feel good thiugh, and damnit that’s what I’m gonna do.
That’s how you lose a fucking game. Patty cake with Toff and Ek was just stupidity.
Ned two boners. Wow
Don’t know why I’m getting downvoted lol.
Was there live. Clearly one too many passes on what should have been ENG.
On replay the tying goal was a fluke but the come out was just nonsense. Take the breakaway, stop the puck, then live to fight another day.
Knew somehow Knights were going to tie in final minute ,but really a dump in goal? Asky is your number 1 goalie ,should be starting. Alex Ned plays like a AHL goalie. Got 1 point though
Oh Lord. Gonna have to have a selective memory on this one. I think there’s a checklist of things to look for from the Sharks, and they achieved them all: Keep up with one of top teams, Score more than two goals, and play a consistent 60 minute effort. I guess Ned only made it 59 minutes, but still I’m gonna remember the Sharks playing winning hockey tonight
That’s definitely a great way to look at it because it’s accurate. I was most impressed by the repeated push back they should offensively. You can clearly see the influx of talent.
Not all. The kids need to step up more than they have shown. The vets added everything to the game and gave the kids an opportunity to score. I give them a pass because it was Vegas, a great team. I was disappointed that Misa and Dickinson did not play. Isn’t that why we brought them up, to show that they belong?Whoever is dictating the lineups, fear should not enter the equation so early in the schedule. Muck was great. Celebrini was not.
At least Warsovsky’s sorry smug ass doesn’t get to strut around talking about how the fans may not have liked it but he picked the winning team to go out there. That theory of his that a balanced lineup has half good and half shitty players could use some work.
No way could Misa and Dicky have played as well as the rest of the team did. Not in their first game.
If Liljegren doesn’t play and Dickinson does, somebody else is killing that penalty who has a brighter idea than just bellyflopping onto the ice while Vegas easily throws a pass across the net front.
Misa and Dickinson not playing is Babcock mindfuck shit.
I disagree. I think they both would have made more mistakes or not played with the appropriate intensity. I don’t know what you were watching but that was one of the best games I’ve seen from Lily to date. Over all I thought the D played extremely well against a ton of star players and grizzled playoff veterans. I have only a couple complaints and it’s not Delly, it’s not the defense other than Ferraro who sucks and it’s not Ned despite how the game ended.
If you’re talking about that PP that was sort of their game plan against Vegas. Saw a variation of that all night. That 6-second score was a problem with the group not just a player.
Agreed. That 4th line, at times, was a little sketchy but you don’t want Misa baking there. Muk looked bad, but not sure a rookie would have done better.
Not sure how you saw it, but looked live like Muk was deferring to Orlov too much and not playing his game. Orlov first 30ish was real bad but smoothed out as the game went on
Exactly what I thought about Shak. He was more assertive last season before he got hurt. It’s only one game. I try to resist passing judgement until game 20.
That is impossible to know until you see them.
Absolutely. Misa over Smith, and Dickenson over any d out there. Sick of this coaching staff, and now worried they will not only screw up the development of the young players, but that players like Mack are going to want to leave. Officially off the GM bandwagon
What about the pass Smith put on Kurashev’s stick? Did you black that out?
lol, just no. He’s my big complaint in this game but he set up a number of spectacular chances that guys didn’t finish. If any of those go in this game is a route.
Because of one game?
Smith wasnt bad btw.
Ur dumb.
Got a point. Played mostly incredibly well considering all the new players. Game 20 they should be rolling. Just a shit bounce on the Eichel goal. WTF was Will Smith doing over at the bench when Ned came out on the game winner? Should have stayed in the net. Delly played great. Not sure how long he’ll be able to keep it up but no way Misa plays that well in his first game. So nice to have a bunch of D that can make an accurate breakout pass. If they can bottle that minus the muffed punt and the… Read more »
It was going to be 2 on 0 if he doesn’t get to that puck. He just muffed it.
Horrific luck losing that one and I let out a couple primal screams when those happened, but hopefully the team can put that same effort together on Saturday and it should get us a dub
Yup. Despite the keystone cops ending I’m incredibly encouraged by this lineup and this effort. I think they’re going to blow some teams out this season. Smith and Celly are going to score and when they do the team will be tough to beat. All the new additions played great IMO.
Nothing that happened in this game has long term consequences. Recall about a decade ago when Alex Stalock just kept giving up bizarre goals. Sometimes, it just goes awry. it also reminded of the opening scene of the World According to Garp, when a plane flies into the house Garp is considering buying. He decides to buy it, saying,” that’s not going to happen twice” There are enough positives to take from this game — and legit concerns. Not going to let a fluke goal and a poor decision (looked like Ned hesitated just a bit) ruin what was otherwise… Read more »
One of my all time favorite movies. I remember when my Mom took me to see it at the drive in. The drive way scene haunted me forever and for different reason throughout my life. For the longest time it was the obvious as a dude, then when I had kids it was the son. I think I’m going to watch it with my kid now. Thanks for the reminder!
I dislike the number four because of superstitious reasons, but also because that’s how many grade-A layup chances the Sharks had to put the game away before the ridiculous ending.
Trying to look at the positives here but obviously disappointed in the way the game ended. I think the biggest positive is the sharks finally played 3 periods of consistent hockey, and for 90% I’d say above average to good hockey. They kept up with a Stanley cup contender and I think if they can continue that trend they will definitely win more games this season. as a long time goalie I can say it was tough to see those two goals as the way the night ended but shit happens. we would practice dump in shots just like that… Read more »
Brutal. Absolutely brutal.
How Steve Dangle says, goaltender, tend the f%%ing goal
Tonight was my first game at The Shark Tank. I had an absolute blast. As for the game…ugggh. Positives: 1. We looked really good making entry into the offensive zone against a great defensive team. Way better than our toothless attack the past two years. 2. The guys were competing all game (I still think they could have been more physical though). 3. Almost every line throughout the evening was 50% new players we signed this summer. The cohesion on game one was very encouraging. 4. Two new players scored. Negatives: Yeah the obvious two goalie blunders. But the first… Read more »