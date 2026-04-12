San Jose Sharks
Embarrassing: Sharks Lose Must-Win Game to Last-Place Canucks in Shootout
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vancouver Canucks into SAP Center.
Igor Chernyshov (twice) and Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-3 in the shootout.
Period 1
San Jose Sharks off to a high-flying start, lots of chances. It is just the Canucks. They really needed the Oilers to beat the Kinfgs though, that’s a devastating turn of events for the Sharks’ already faint playoff hopes. Feels like Celebrini could already have two goals.
7 in: Askarov’s pad loosens in game action, comes off. Never seen that.
Eklund aggressive with his shot so far, any angle, I like it.
Chernyshov goal: Off the OZ draw, Celebrini moves it ahead, Chernyshov pounces, and backhands it past Lankinen. Great hands. Set play?
2 left: Misa flashes his speed, beats his check to the front, then Graf follows up, big Lankinen save. Sharks’ 12-10 shots, close, but San Jose’s chances higher-quality, for sure. Vancouver is no doubt a get-right team for the Sharks, reminiscent of the 2023-24 Sharks.
Chernyshov gets on Mancini for his hit on Celebrini.
Period 2
5 in: Misa is the middle slot, open, forces a pass to Chernyshov down low on the PP. Not a turnover, but yeah, shoot it. Maybe the Sharks need an Auston Matthews haha, a guy who will always crank it.
Rossi goal: Askarov misjudges a dump-in, that can’t happen. In something else that I’ve never seen, open net for Rossi, Askarov just decides to dislodge the net himself. That seems like something that would’ve infuriated the Nashville Predators front office. What do San Jose Sharks players think of it? Looked like Askarov having fun, Fleury-like, if you will. Wennberg and Ferraro look like they give Askarov some stick taps on the way back to net. If being silly helps Askarov relax, hey, do it. Do some push-ups if it’ll help you stop shots. I think the Sharks will live with the trade-off.
Askarov got caught out of position, so he pulled the net down instead of getting back in the crease 😭 pic.twitter.com/LawhJQh4Ll
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 12, 2026
Toffoli goal: Toffoli’s first since Mar. 15, an 11-game goal-less spell. Good job by Dickinson to skate it up, push back the defense, crash the net. There’s lot of potential to rinse and repeat this play in the coming years. Dickinson’s size and skating is reminiscent of a power forward, have him carry and enter, drop off the pass, and crash the net, profit.
DeBrusk goal: The Sharks had chances to clear on the PK. Just more shooting themselves in the foot. Not sure where the challenge is here? They lose it.
Period 3
5 in: Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith fun to watch tonight. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come.
9 in: Good recovery by Chernyshov defensively after his own bobble. I like that about him.
Chernyshov goal: Dominating performance from this line, you love to see it. Before the goal, I liked the pace that Chernyshov played with, even when he misses a pass, like he did with a hard centering feed, it’s a bullet, so hard for the opposition to counterattack.
Blueger goal: San Jose Sharks kill a penalty challenge. This collapse has just been wild. Now 11 goals allowed in their last 17 kills. Maybe more than anything, more than playing the right way, lack of desperation, this is what has finished the Sharks’ season.
This just hasn’t been a focused game by the Sharks. Skilled, but sloppy, against an awful team. Hopefully, they carry the sting from this game, and the last two losses, into the summer. Need better players, true, but youngsters will need to grow up, too. Getting outshot, arguably outplayed by the worst team in the league in a must-win game should be a tough pill to swallow. Doesn’t take away, in the end, from a fantastic season of progress, but this was definitely not fighting until the end.
OT
Wennberg-Celebrini-Smith to start, that’s new.
Eklund penalty: That’s definitely a penalty on Eklund, but they missed a clear hold, Blueger on Smith, earlier.
San Jose Sharks with a big kill, finally, albeit a 17-second kill. Shootout time.
SO
What was Askarov doing on that DeBrusk attempt?
Graf third in shootout, interesting.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Sharks PK will be improve so much if Ferraro leaves in FA. Why the coaches seem to view him as an elite PK guy will never make sense to me. How many PK goals have we given up in the last few games because Ferraro failed to clear the puck?
Incredibly weak back hand that he’s determined to use.
Asky didn’t pull the net down on purpose. Can see he just lost situational position there. The ref made the call in the 3rd looking RIGHT at the player holding Desharnais stick. Where are the linesman coming up, or the back referee, to the one that called it, in a game with playoff implications, saying that wasn’t a penalty?? You’ve seen that before where a penalty was, essentially, reversed. That’s pure bush league. Smith literally got pulled down by his jersey. Clear as day. Where is the back referee on that play? What the actual fuck is he watching? The… Read more »
Glad I wasn’t the only one who saw that. Looked completely accidental to me as well.
I disagree that Askarov was intentionally trying to knock the net over there. I think he realized he messed up and tried to go very tight around the post to get back to the front of the net but cut the angle too tight and bumped into the post knocking the net down.
that’s what I saw
In the post game interview he alluded to doing this on purpose, I guess.
I don’t think “embarrassing” is appropriate. Anaheim is as embarrassing. Our magic ran out for this season. The boys battled. This is our limit rn.
Well, after the opener I joked that the Sharks were on pace for 82 points. I’ll be within six points, so thanks Apollo.
Also: Multiple interference penalties called against the Sharks tonight for simply sticking their ass out. Shameful work by the refs, those men have a right to stand pat and jut they butt.
Saw a tweet saying Celebrini is the only guy to score on Lankinen in a shootout this year and it’s true. He was 17/17 on the season coming into tonight and is 23/24 now. Also looked it up and he has the highest save percentage in NHL history in shootouts (min. 40 shots) at .889. Not sure if that includes tonight or not.
pretty much lights out for the Sharks playoff chances with LAK needed just 2 pts in their last 3, even if the Sharks win out.
But … good day for their draft positions, with EDM dropping their game vs LAK. In the 9 spot now, a loss to WPG probably secures that. Small chance at the 7 or 8 spot if they lose most of the rest — or falling to 12 if they win 2 or 3.
Whats our worst possible draft position?
worst case position 12
They want to improve their PK, yet they won’t skate Regenda. Why? This is totally on Warsofsky. No one is telling him to keep Regenda off the ice. He’s proved numerous times to be an advantage to us so why deprive the team of the few advantages they actually have? No matter how the chips fall with our position in the draft, we will be in a good spot to pick a future impact player. I would venture to say that there are many examples of top talent taken after #10 position. If you look at the players immediately trailing… Read more »
Hoping for Mack to get to 114 – so he still has to perform to beat Jumbo 😉
Also, love the boys but hope we lose out. Better us get as close as we can to the top 7 so we can get one of those top dmen.