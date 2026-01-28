Sharks Dominate Canucks 5-2: Celebrini Scores 4 Points

VANCOUVER — The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Macklin Celebrini and Adam Gaudette and Tyler Toffoli and Will Smith and John Klingberg scored, and the Sharks won 5-2.

Period 1

Willander goal: Double flash screen for Askarov plus Liljegren too, hard to put that on Askarov. Perfectly-placed shot too.

Celebrini goal: But Macklin answers with a breathtaking shift, what a move high on Chytil, Lankinen save, then one-timer pass from Smith, blows it by Lankinen. Same backhand pass almost as the Rangers goal lol. He gets a hometown cheer afterwards from a crowd that’s probably given up on this Canucks season.

4 in: Nice chance for Misa, hitting the spot with speed. He also had a steal high earlier in game. He looks faster than before.

Gaudette goal: What a steal by Celebrini high in zone. Eklund pass nicely-timed where Gaudette can wire it right before Chytil backcheck catches up. Subtle but key.

Toffoli goal: Soft defense from Canucks, Wennberg to Toffoli in slot. Tolopilo goes in for Lankinen.

Tyler Toffoli adds on to the lead with his 15th goal of the season, now 3-1 #SJSharks just 5:55 into the contest. It’s the fastest three goals from the start of a game in Sharks history, beating the previous fastest (March 29, 1994) by one second. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) January 28, 2026

Askarov has allowed some soft rebounds up the middle so far. Hasn’t hurt Sharks yet, but dangerous game there.

7 in: Smith crossbar, San Jose Sharks having their way. This is a good test though, they raced out to quick lead against Rangers, kind of softened in their play throughout game. Can Sharks keep it up here? So far, they have.

9 in: Liljegren gets a couple one-timer chances off cycle. Hasn’t been normal to see that for San Jose over the years in any regular season game, even against an opponent as depleted as Vancouver. Just punishing on cycle.

7 left: Misa with a sweet move on Marcus Pettersson, that’s no small feat, the rook is playing with more confidence.

3 left: Just dominating San Jose Sharks’ shift, then Canucks ice it for no reason. They look like 2023-24 Sharks.

Icing after icing by the Canucks. Again, this looks familiar.

This was the right way for the San Jose Sharks to finish this period. Another goal would’ve been nice, but playing the right way.

Celebrini penalty: First gasp of air that Vancouver has had in a while. Former Sharks’ pick Linus Karlsson draws the call on Celebrini, no argument from Mack. Big Sharks’ kill to start period.

Period 2

3 in: Scrambly for the Sharks there, big one-timer stop by Askarov, but he’s flopping around. Not blaming him, San Jose put him in that position.

4 in: Then Klingberg behind net, forced to give it to Askarov for faceoff. Sharks need to reassert. Canucks pushing back.

Blueger penalty: Celebrini forces an interference, time for Sharks to step on throats.

Smith goal: That’ll do it. What a shot. Finds a spot high. They play “1979” after that goal, not sure why haha. Probably speaks to Canucks fans longing for a better time, even if 1979 wasn’t anything special for their franchise.

8 left: Wennberg and Smith exchange gorgeous passes cross slot. Smith hard pass to Wennberg, impressive reception from Wennberg.

6 left: Another Canucks’ icing, solid cycle shift from Misa line. After brief Vancouver pushback, good to see San Jose Sharks take game over again.

Goodrow penalty: Here’s Canucks’ chance, almost full 5-on-3 for Vancouver here. Notably, Wennberg-Ferraro-Desharnais to start.

Askarov at his best on this kill, and Ferraro with massive blocks.

Kane 10-9 over Liljegren. That was quick. Not sure what set that off. Would guess Kane just wanted to blow off steam, wonder if there will be a response, Kane sort of picking on a non-fighter.

That was the first fight of Timothy Liljegren's career — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 28, 2026

Period 3

Klingberg goal: Klingberg’s last goal was also in Vancouver, literally a month ago on 12/27. Great Wennberg screen. Celebrini has four points.

3 in: I’m eating a fruit cup lol. That’s how easy this game looks for San Jose. I rarely eat in game. I’m impressed by Vancouver pressbox, they’ve got papaya. I don’t even like papaya. Fruit platters I see around the league usually go watermelon, cantaloupe, blueberries, strawberries, and pineapples.

5 in: Klingberg does nice job, aggressive break-up of 2-on-1, Blueger doesn’t get chance to do anything.

Hronek goal: Hammers it on the PP. Let’s see if this sparks something in the Canucks. Good test for Sharks to see if they can close out Vancouver without a peep.

10 in: Wennberg line responds, just goes to work down low. Regenda is a nice add that way, that’s just his game.

6 left: Liljegren and Eklund with a winning backcheck effort up three. But then Liljegren with a not great pass to the front, but Askarov erases the mistake.

4 left: Reaves with a winning backcheck effort. Small things, but I really like how Sharks managed momentum tonight.

Askarov’s first win in almost 3 weeks, last one was 1/7 at Los Angeles Kings.