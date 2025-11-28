Sharks’ Special Teams Come Through in 3-2 Win Over Canucks

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vancouver Canucks into SAP Center.

Will Smith and William Eklund and Adam Gaudette scored, and the Sharks won 3-2.

Period 1

Looks like the Canucks had too much turkey yesterday, this is a good, engaged start by the Sharks, 4-0 shots through two minutes.

2 in: Graf vs. Hughes up high, fun match-up, looks like Hughes taught Graf a move or two.

3 in: Woof pass by Dickinson, misses Klingberg on reverse bounce pass. Leads to Bains Grade-A all alone in slot that maybe he misses or Askarov turns away?

Boeser goal: Askarov doesn’t seem to pick up the low shot, there was a lot of movement and traffic. Canucks had a little cycle going there that the Sharks couldn’t kill.

Hughes penalty: Eklund draws the call, Sharks had good cycle. Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1.

Smith goal: Nice work down low on PP by Celebrini and Wennberg, stay patient, Wennberg’s first pass to Smith to open side misses, does it again. Easy for Smith. But aggressive, attack the net approach, even by Wennberg looking for pass, he did it while attacking toward net. Also give Orlov credit on the entry, Canucks PK sold out to prevent the drop pass to Celebrini, so Orlov smartly took what was given and entered himself, establishing possession in OZ for PP.

10 in: Like that exit, Dickinson to Iorio to Ostapchuk. Couple challenging passes they made to complete a clean breakout, that’s half the job as an NHL defenseman.

9 left: Klingberg stands up EP40, leads to a couple Toffoli chances. Fans greet Kane with some boos when he touches the puck.

7 left: Both Klingberg in OZ and Smith in NZ passed up safer passing options to try not even a home run play, but like to hit a double. Leads to turnovers. I mean, it happens, not trying to micro-manage every shift by a skill player. But just noticed it.

6 left: Like that Gaudette bid right off to side of Tolopilo, good pass by I think Eklund. Not a great angle, but I like testing a young goalie in just his fourth NHL game, second this year, see if he’s leaky anywhere.

4 left: Smith does good work on Sherwood, loose puck battle, pushes Sherwood toward wall, Klingberg helps out for exit.

Period 2

Klingberg-Liljegren-Toffoli-Kurashev-Gaudette PP2.

EP40 goal: What a goal by Pettersson, he outwaits Askarov. That’s highlight reel, SportsCenter-worthy. Kane keeps the puck alive on the forecheck, good effort by him, and then the rest of it is fortunate bounces and an unbelievable finish from Pettersson.

6 in: Easy for me to say, wonder what the coaches think? But I think Iorio exiting, he passes up the easier connection to an open Ostapchuk in stride, to miss the more challenging connecting pass to Reaves. Turnover. To be an everyday role d-man in this league though, I think that’s a connection that has to be made 97 of 100 times, unless I’m missing something. Like the more difficult pass is great, you just gotta make it. If you don’t? This isn’t some huge criticism, but I think those are the small things that separate a player from fringe to everyday NHL’er.

7 in: Dickinson closes on Sasson nicely. He joins rush, and no one covers for him though. Wennberg and Gaudette do track back hard to even up a momentary 3-on-1, and Askarov shrugs off long rush shot.

8 in: Poor San Jose Sharks’ shift, this isn’t a great Canucks team, but just OK effort keeping Vancouver ahead. Dellandrea misses a clear out, it’s intercepted, then Kampf pickpockets Orlov trying to exit, and Boeser lights up a shot from slot, big Askarov save. Cheers of “Asky!” afterwards, reminiscent of “Nabby!” Feel like Sharks aren’t putting away a game that they could though.

9 in: Everyone knows I’m not a huge Kane fan, but in fairness, I’m not sure why the fans are booing him so hard here? By and large, on the ice in San Jose, he was good. It’s more than that, I guess? Just wondering, more than anything.

7 left: Love that from Celebrini, takes advantage of Canucks change of PK. goes through three Canucks in middle, tripped, Sharks now have a long 5-on-3. That’s recognizing moment and putting your foot on an opponent’s throat. Now to score.

Notably, Klingberg replaces Orlov 5-on-3. Celebrini post followed by strange bounce on Canucks’ clear that leads to EP40 all alone. Big Askarov save, that would’ve been devastating.

Eklund goal: He looks up after the goal, first goal of the month, last goal was Oct. 30.

Gaudette goal: Just missed being a power play goal, but overall, coaching staff has to be happy with a more aggressive shot mentality on the PP from both units.

Period 3

1 in: San Jose Sharks with three-straight penalties, no bueno. Iorio pins Garland, but doesn’t contain his stick, which zips a slot pass to DeBrusk, huge Askarov save. Then tagged with interference.

3 in: Nice pin by Dickinson on Kane, then Graf grabs it for the easy PK clear, another big kill.

4 in: Beaut Orlov stretch pass to Smith for a partial breakaway, big Tolopilo save. That could’ve basically sealed the game for the San Jose Sharks.

6 in: Askarov nice stretch pass to Wennberg on PP.

7 in: Dickinson loses it behind the net. Trying to pass to himself or Kane forecheck? If it was a pass to self, that’s creating your own problems, something he’ll have to learn from.

8 left: Messy puck movement by Sharks on exit, they need to be more precise, but Dellandrea does nice job to evade I think Boeser on forecheck in DZ, get it to Graf.

7 left: Smith area lob to Celebrini, centering pass to Toffoli, that also could’ve been the game.

Celebrini knees Sasson? No call, but Sasson thought there should’ve been something.

6 left: Wonderful end of shift by Graf, patience with puck in DZ, doesn’t rush play, and Dellandrea gets it out. Then almost got under Garland in NZ to turn it over, then bothered Hughes in DZ on forecheck, puck goes to Tolopilo. That’s hard to play against.

4 left: Another San Jose Sharks penalty, Wennberg alert steal on PK though, leads to OZ faceoff for Sharks on PK. Askarov follows with another big save on DeBrusk.

3 left: Goodrow takes it from Garland on PK, great work, Kane slashes stick on Goodrow breakaway, whistle, that should do it.

2 left: I like Celebrini staying in good defensive position when Canucks PK turned it over.

Celebrini penalty: Would pay money to hear expletives that Mack must have hurled at official. Whoa, they gave him the extra unsportsmanlike too. That’ll matter if there’s OT. And on Youth Hockey Appreciation Day lol.

1 left: EP40 looks up, his bid in Askarov’s glove. Askarov has done a great job with rebounds today, to my eye. As in, there’s been none.

Goodrow buried EP40 in the numbers in corner, understand both sides. Ep40 wasn’t that close to boards, go all out for Goodrow with 1.9 on the clock, don’t allow a centering pass. But of course, Canucks have to stand up for their guy.