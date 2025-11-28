San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ Special Teams Come Through in 3-2 Win Over Canucks
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Vancouver Canucks into SAP Center.
Will Smith and William Eklund and Adam Gaudette scored, and the Sharks won 3-2.
Period 1
Looks like the Canucks had too much turkey yesterday, this is a good, engaged start by the Sharks, 4-0 shots through two minutes.
2 in: Graf vs. Hughes up high, fun match-up, looks like Hughes taught Graf a move or two.
3 in: Woof pass by Dickinson, misses Klingberg on reverse bounce pass. Leads to Bains Grade-A all alone in slot that maybe he misses or Askarov turns away?
Boeser goal: Askarov doesn’t seem to pick up the low shot, there was a lot of movement and traffic. Canucks had a little cycle going there that the Sharks couldn’t kill.
Hughes penalty: Eklund draws the call, Sharks had good cycle. Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Wennberg is PP1.
Smith goal: Nice work down low on PP by Celebrini and Wennberg, stay patient, Wennberg’s first pass to Smith to open side misses, does it again. Easy for Smith. But aggressive, attack the net approach, even by Wennberg looking for pass, he did it while attacking toward net. Also give Orlov credit on the entry, Canucks PK sold out to prevent the drop pass to Celebrini, so Orlov smartly took what was given and entered himself, establishing possession in OZ for PP.
10 in: Like that exit, Dickinson to Iorio to Ostapchuk. Couple challenging passes they made to complete a clean breakout, that’s half the job as an NHL defenseman.
9 left: Klingberg stands up EP40, leads to a couple Toffoli chances. Fans greet Kane with some boos when he touches the puck.
7 left: Both Klingberg in OZ and Smith in NZ passed up safer passing options to try not even a home run play, but like to hit a double. Leads to turnovers. I mean, it happens, not trying to micro-manage every shift by a skill player. But just noticed it.
6 left: Like that Gaudette bid right off to side of Tolopilo, good pass by I think Eklund. Not a great angle, but I like testing a young goalie in just his fourth NHL game, second this year, see if he’s leaky anywhere.
4 left: Smith does good work on Sherwood, loose puck battle, pushes Sherwood toward wall, Klingberg helps out for exit.
Period 2
Klingberg-Liljegren-Toffoli-Kurashev-Gaudette PP2.
EP40 goal: What a goal by Pettersson, he outwaits Askarov. That’s highlight reel, SportsCenter-worthy. Kane keeps the puck alive on the forecheck, good effort by him, and then the rest of it is fortunate bounces and an unbelievable finish from Pettersson.
6 in: Easy for me to say, wonder what the coaches think? But I think Iorio exiting, he passes up the easier connection to an open Ostapchuk in stride, to miss the more challenging connecting pass to Reaves. Turnover. To be an everyday role d-man in this league though, I think that’s a connection that has to be made 97 of 100 times, unless I’m missing something. Like the more difficult pass is great, you just gotta make it. If you don’t? This isn’t some huge criticism, but I think those are the small things that separate a player from fringe to everyday NHL’er.
7 in: Dickinson closes on Sasson nicely. He joins rush, and no one covers for him though. Wennberg and Gaudette do track back hard to even up a momentary 3-on-1, and Askarov shrugs off long rush shot.
8 in: Poor San Jose Sharks’ shift, this isn’t a great Canucks team, but just OK effort keeping Vancouver ahead. Dellandrea misses a clear out, it’s intercepted, then Kampf pickpockets Orlov trying to exit, and Boeser lights up a shot from slot, big Askarov save. Cheers of “Asky!” afterwards, reminiscent of “Nabby!” Feel like Sharks aren’t putting away a game that they could though.
9 in: Everyone knows I’m not a huge Kane fan, but in fairness, I’m not sure why the fans are booing him so hard here? By and large, on the ice in San Jose, he was good. It’s more than that, I guess? Just wondering, more than anything.
7 left: Love that from Celebrini, takes advantage of Canucks change of PK. goes through three Canucks in middle, tripped, Sharks now have a long 5-on-3. That’s recognizing moment and putting your foot on an opponent’s throat. Now to score.
Notably, Klingberg replaces Orlov 5-on-3. Celebrini post followed by strange bounce on Canucks’ clear that leads to EP40 all alone. Big Askarov save, that would’ve been devastating.
Eklund goal: He looks up after the goal, first goal of the month, last goal was Oct. 30.
Gaudette goal: Just missed being a power play goal, but overall, coaching staff has to be happy with a more aggressive shot mentality on the PP from both units.
Period 3
1 in: San Jose Sharks with three-straight penalties, no bueno. Iorio pins Garland, but doesn’t contain his stick, which zips a slot pass to DeBrusk, huge Askarov save. Then tagged with interference.
3 in: Nice pin by Dickinson on Kane, then Graf grabs it for the easy PK clear, another big kill.
4 in: Beaut Orlov stretch pass to Smith for a partial breakaway, big Tolopilo save. That could’ve basically sealed the game for the San Jose Sharks.
6 in: Askarov nice stretch pass to Wennberg on PP.
7 in: Dickinson loses it behind the net. Trying to pass to himself or Kane forecheck? If it was a pass to self, that’s creating your own problems, something he’ll have to learn from.
8 left: Messy puck movement by Sharks on exit, they need to be more precise, but Dellandrea does nice job to evade I think Boeser on forecheck in DZ, get it to Graf.
7 left: Smith area lob to Celebrini, centering pass to Toffoli, that also could’ve been the game.
Celebrini knees Sasson? No call, but Sasson thought there should’ve been something.
6 left: Wonderful end of shift by Graf, patience with puck in DZ, doesn’t rush play, and Dellandrea gets it out. Then almost got under Garland in NZ to turn it over, then bothered Hughes in DZ on forecheck, puck goes to Tolopilo. That’s hard to play against.
4 left: Another San Jose Sharks penalty, Wennberg alert steal on PK though, leads to OZ faceoff for Sharks on PK. Askarov follows with another big save on DeBrusk.
3 left: Goodrow takes it from Garland on PK, great work, Kane slashes stick on Goodrow breakaway, whistle, that should do it.
2 left: I like Celebrini staying in good defensive position when Canucks PK turned it over.
Celebrini penalty: Would pay money to hear expletives that Mack must have hurled at official. Whoa, they gave him the extra unsportsmanlike too. That’ll matter if there’s OT. And on Youth Hockey Appreciation Day lol.
1 left: EP40 looks up, his bid in Askarov’s glove. Askarov has done a great job with rebounds today, to my eye. As in, there’s been none.
Goodrow buried EP40 in the numbers in corner, understand both sides. Ep40 wasn’t that close to boards, go all out for Goodrow with 1.9 on the clock, don’t allow a centering pass. But of course, Canucks have to stand up for their guy.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
If I’m Hasso, I’m on the phone with Bettman right now reminding him just how much fuckin money I have.
Striped clown show aside, great win. Love seeing the boys get pissed and turn it into a result. Hope they’ve still got a burr under their collective saddle for Vegas tomorrow.
Glad the reffing looked as bad on TV as it did live. Sometimes I think I’m just a biased fan but of all the badly reffed games this year, this felt like the worst one. The end of the game was just a joke
I feel the same way. I commented to the ppl next to me that I’ve generally stopped complaining about referees since it’s pretty pointless. Here though it was so biased and rewarded all sorts of diving and soft play from VAN
That was one of the worst officiated NHL games I’ve ever seen. Think both of those refs looked completely over their head tonight. Wildly inconsistent whistle. Zero control of the game.
The Canucks beat writer tweeted the same thing, so it was no illusion. Bipartisan hate for the stripes.
The players clearly felt the same way as well considering the best player on each team got unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
What a scrappy win! Vancouver looked terrible, Askarov looked great! If the blog could vote on the player of the game award, who would you all choose?
Asky, hands down
Yes it’s Askarov. Man, people are already taking .941 goaltending for granted.
I thought Graf was incredible. Big part of that perfect PK.
Sheng you missed what kicked off that whole sequence in the corner right before the end of the game. Ferraro had the puck pinned against the boards and Garland game in as third man and ran him. That’s why Goodrow turned and give a shot to Pettersson. Also that Pettersson PK chance was off of one of the worst missed penalty calls I’ve ever seen at any level. Puck still in the air and Celebrini making no attempt to play the puck gets cross checked in the back by Pettersson (interference or cross checking you choose) leading directly to Pettersson’s… Read more »
Would have been 5 on 2 if they call that right
No, 5 on 3 still. Petterson would be sent to the box but his time wouldn’t start until there’s a stoppage after the first penalty has expired.
It’s all so complicated, must be why the ref didn’t call it
You’re exactly right, how Delly ends up in the box at the end and boeser doesn’t is absurd.
I did miss what happened to Ferraro, I was focused on pressing publish on this story and getting downstairs for post-game interviews haha. Either way, good job by Goodrow!
Not sure where you’ve been Sheng if you don’t know why Sharks fans have anger against EK. Guy is a bad human. Full stop.
I covered Kane through 2021-22, and have been here since 2018-19. Kane has made clear that he’s not a fan of mine on a number of occasions, because I think I covered 2021-22 accurately and fairly. I tried to, at least. So I’ve been here. Look up “Kane” in the Search box on this site haha. We know he got a fake vaccine card. We know he wasn’t a well-liked Sharks teammate, though it’s not clear exactly why. What else do we KNOW? I was just surprised by the volume today compared to past Kane returns. The first return I… Read more »
Sheng: I think one of the reasons fans hate Kane is he basically (and DW admitted he wasn’t giving the $$ and term) the reason Pavs went bye bye. Not only that, but he was seen out late in the Vegas series, in Vegas, and took a boatload of stupid penalties there as well and didn’t really produce in that whole run. I think he was going through some stuff with his wife and daughter so there’s that. I think that the fans just generally grew tired of him and his antics on the ice and from what I heard… Read more »
I’m with Sheng here. Why all the hate!? I thought during EK9’s tenure here, he seemed like one of few player actually tried on the ice. Granted the team was bad then so easier to be a standout perhaps. Sure seemed he gave better efforts than EK65 lol. Bad for the locker room? Who knows. Any of us in there? All hearsay. I’m sure he’s not the nicest of human being. Immature. A loud mouth no doubt. Gambling stories. Domestic situations, etc. etc. At the end of the day, feels like much of the fans’ hatred is based on his… Read more »
You answered the question yourself at the end of your comment. Having fun being irrational and emotional at hockey games, chanting for the home team and booing opponents. It’s super fun to plug into that collective “go us, screw them!” tribalism, and sports fandom is one of the few areas in life where there’s not really consequences to letting yourself be irrational and emotional. We don’t really have a responsibility to be rational about sports. I was having fun booing Kane thru the TV!
If this is it, I get it.
And it was clear the locker room wanted nothing to do with him by 2021-22, I’ve never seen a star player get shunned more by an entire room in public. But as Guill noted, we don’t really know too many specific incidents
marathon of lost battles along the boards, tons of flip outs. we’re doing the absolute minimum to win these games. some really glaring rookie mistakes. Aski always in position. officiating inconsistent.
Glad to have you here to keep us grounded.
Watch another team.
Lots of positives still but it is a fair point that star power on the top line and in goal is covering up a lot of issues.
stat of the game
Mario Ferraro: 10:37 of ice time — shorthanded!!
Dellandrea was over 8min and Graf a few seconds short of 8min — shorthanded!!
On the other side not a surprise, Quinn Hughes a few seconds short of 10min of PP time!!
Strange game for all the reasons others have covered, nice to see the Sharks special as key to getting this win.
Seriously, if we are re-evaluating Delly, we should be doing the same for Ferraro. He’s been mostly pretty danged solid this year. If the team is 10 pts out at the TDL, he should fetch a real return. I think he probably needs to be traded because of the logjam on the left side though… Unavoidable
Seems fair to me.
According to naturalstattrick, he’s 15 ‘goals for’ and 14 ‘goals against’ at 5v5. Seems like the sort of d-man a team might want. Leads the Sharks in PK ice time on a middle of the pack (and recently quite good) PK.
Lots to like for an acquiring team. Reasonable cap hit, capable of 2nd pair minutes, positive locker room sort.
I’d say he has been able to play to his ceiling, but also – he’s hit his ceiling. Aka he’s not been disgraceful or anything, but he’s still not (and never should have been) a 1st pairing D held back by a bad team.
Is it just me (probably is) or is the best spot for Smitty on PP1 the left “flank”? (Top right of my TV screen when the PP attacks right and bottom left when it attacks left = forgive my ignorance) as the right-handed shooter on PP1? I believe Warso moved him to the “bumper” position to give the unit a different look among other changes (probably better for Smith’s long term development) but it seems like he may have the best one timer release on the team from that location (short of maybe Celly or a prime Toffoli, though Smitty… Read more »
You’re correct, well done! Your humility is very appreciated and uncommon these days. I think you’ve correctly answered your own questions, which means your paying attention and getting it!
Thank You!
After this latest Win, this far into the season, the Sharks are still only 4 points away from 1st place in the Pacific.
Don’t know how long I will be able to keep this bit up, but as long as it is true, I will keep saying it.
Loving Sharks Hockey rn.
Bouncing back like this after the Colorado game is another positive sign of progress in the rebuild. The team is starting to do the things good teams should do.
Less good is consistently getting outshot win or lose. One game in isolation may not mean much. But a consistent pattern like this is not so good.