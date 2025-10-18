San Jose Sharks
Mammoth Stomp Sharks 6-3
SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.
Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner and Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks got stampeded 6-3.
Period 1
Ugly start for San Jose Sharks, Ferraro can’t get out puck along wall first shift, Utah attack, Celebrini turns it over trying to do something (off Orlov lead pass), counterattack. This can’t be what Warsofsky wants.
2 in: Smith got a little lucky. Utah pressing, puck squirts to him in high slot, seemed like he had tons of time and space to skate it out, instead he pitches it out barely past center ice, retrieved for another Utah counterattack, but offside. Don’t know if Smith maybe tired, but he didn’t trust himself to skate it out, at least get it deep.
4 in: Graf makes first really good play that I’ve seen a Shark make so far today, kills Cooley play along corner, gives it to Dickinson.
5 in: Iorio victim too, he skates well for his size, picks up loose puck, tries a backhand pass to Dellandrea, misses, turnover, counterattack.
6 in: Ugly. Eklund makes a good NZ cross-ice pass on rush to Toffoli, widens Utah defense, maybe some momentum about to be created…and offsides. San Jose Sharks a mess so far.
Dickinson on wrong side of O’Brien at first, but credit to Dickinson, skating makes up for it.
Leddy penalty: Orlov D-to-D pass didn’t have enough juice, Peterka got in front of it, Leddy takes him down. Except for Askarov, Sharks can do nothing right at the moment.
Orlov penalty: Like I said. Big 3v5 right now. Gotta hold them to no more than one goal at least. Wennberg-Ferraro-Desharnais are the 3.
Schmaltz goal: Scored during 3v5, worst-case scenario there. More PP time left for Utah.
9 in: Like that PK puck retrieval by Iorio, he can move.
Sharks down 9-0 shots through 11 minutes, Askarov like wall.
9 left: Finally, a Sharks shot.
8 left: Side to side, Peterka one-timer…Askarov!
Schmaltz goal: Graf has it for a second, Sharks under duress again, but turnover. Schmaltz able to get a shot around Orlov high on Askarov. Smith turnover at other end led to counterattack.
5 left: Orlov unforced giveaway to Carcone. Ugly. It’s not just the Mammoth, it’s the Sharks beating themselves.
4 left: It’s the fourth line that puts together the most professional-looking offensive shift that the Sharks have managed so far. Down low, win battles, pound shots. They really aren’t the problem this year, guys. It’s a defense that can’t move the puck consistently, and skill guys who aren’t driving enough play, basically.
Eklund wins puck battle against Keller, rare Sharks W so far tonight.
Eklund & Keller go to the bench, jawing and pushing each other
1 left: Honestly, it’s a little depressing to watch how much more connected and simple that the fourth line is playing compared to the rest of the team.
#SJSharks found pulse after excellent shift from 4th line with about 4 minutes to go.
Before that, all Mammoth, Sharks looking very discombobulated, Askarov keeping Sharks in game.
Only one line looks like they know what they're doing for the Sharks right now. Tortorella just…
Period 2
2 in: Orlov going for a skate by himself in NZ, turnover.
4 in: Big power play here. Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli are PP1.
Toffoli goal: As critical as I’ve been of Orlov handling and moving the puck today, he’s still potent offensively (Klingberg in this bucket too). Big shot, Toffoli slides in for key rebound goal.
6 in: Fourth line has its issues, of course, not great with puck, won’t create much offense. But so far, to a man, they get in a puck battle, whether one-on-one or supporting each other, they’ll likely win it. Again, Goodrow has found a little step this year.
Skinner goal: Skinner throws it at Celebrini for pass, bounces off Utah and in.
8 in: Skinner pesky on forecheck with his stick, forces a turnover. Almost finds Iorio creeping down for a Grade-A, but Iorio can’t handle it. Great pass, regardless.
9 in: San Jose Sharks now forcing Utah to pitch it out of zone in desperation. Celebrini able to jump on one near blueline, beaut pass on entry to Kurashev. Celebrini has had an effective sudden-stop move this year, he stops, defense passes by or freezes watching him, he finds open man.
10 in: Phenomenal shift by Gaudette line.
Orlov penalty: Not a good holding for him to take. He might be a candidate for a break when the Sharks get healthy.
Celebrini hits Smith with beautiful stretch.
O’Brien goal: Askarov flubs the puck behind the net, rim bounces off skate, instead of to his stick, O’Brien jumps on it. Can the Sharks grab back the momentum? Just shooting themselves in the foot.
2 left: Small good play from Dickinson. Gets puck along center NZ wall, doesn’t move it instantly, shakes the Utah fly-by guy, then dumps it in calm, unhurried. Small example of slowing it down.
Huge kill for San Jose Sharks here, to say the least.
Great Graf backcheck on PK. Outstanding. Graf hustle breaks up Cooley on entry, who’s looking for easy play to Guenther.
1 left: Askarov huge down low as Schmaltz goes for hat trick. At least the puckstopping magic still there if the handling isn’t.
Strong bounceback period for Sharks, gotta give them credit. That said, they need actual victories now, not moral victories. Let’s see if they can build on a good second.
Period 3
Schmaltz goal: Hat trick! Iorio D-to-D pass gets intercepted on forecheck. That throws Sharks into chaos, they lose Schmaltz in front.
2 in: Beaut Smith pass to Graf in front. Good response shift from the third line, work down low, get it high.
Carcone goal: That’s the dagger. Think Askarov needs to have that. But it’s also Ferraro who can’t get it out (but he was in position with puck with forecheck right on him, he needs help there). Carcone applied original forecheck on Iorio chasing puck.
#SJSharks got one thing right tonight: Don’t touch Celebrini! pic.twitter.com/1ga6rHdhmY
Keller goal: Fourth line had been playing well, but not there. They lose Keller low, last guy you want shooting there on Utah, save Guenther.
Celebrini goal: One bright spot tonight, Celebrini shooting more tonight. Three shots on goal, after just one through the first three games. He needs to be more selfish shooting, for sure, that’s a bread-and-butter aspect of his game, constant offensive pressure, which he doesn’t create when his passes aren’t connecting.
This team S U C K S. We absolutely have to be one of the softest and easiest teams to play in the league. Holy God we better be intentionally tanking for Gavin McKenna, because this pisspoor performance every single night is god awful and disgusting to watch. I could literally throw up
That was disconnected Sharks hockey except for a chunk of period 2. Every time Askarov handles the puck, I think “the adventure continues”. That 3rd goal really was a game changer. Sharks aren’t good enough to give up fluky or soft goals — and they’ve been an issue in all 4 games. Missed the first few minutes of period 3, including Utah’s 4th and 5th goals so I’m not sure what went wrong on those. For all the hope we had about a more talented/experienced defensive group being better than the awful group we had last season, its been just… Read more »
My expectation was to see slight improvements either individually, or as a group as each game is played. Whatever Warso is having them work on in practices clearly isn’t translating to game time. I wonder at what point Grier starts thinking that a change is needed behind the bench.
You’d kinda expect that, right?
Even 2 steps forward, 1 back in the early going.
But it started with 2 games of skating reasonably evenly with a couple of pretty decent teams (losing due to bad/fluky goals) followed by 2 games of being badly outskated by a couple of pretty decent teams.
The trend line is still small, but that arrow is pointed in the wrong direction.
It’s 4 games.
Man… That was rough to watch. I liked Torts on the broadcast, and was cracking up at his comments on Askarov. I don’t think the loss was Askarov’s fault, and I only blame him for the his behind the net giveaway goals. Ferraro had an especially rough night.
It’s a team sport, but isn’t it odd that Askarov gives up so many goals? It seems there is a disconnect between the coaching and players on the ice. The team seems so ill prepared to play. No real chemistry offensively and sloppy defensive play, in general. This is really depressing.
No, I don’t think it’s weird to give up that many goals on that many grade A scoring chances against. With the eye test, we could see the amount of scoring chances in the first period and see that Utah was dominating the Sharks, yet Askarov’s excellent play prevented a 4 or 5-0 Mammoth lead. The timing of his goalie-gaff to let it become 2-3 was probably the worst part of it. I’m barely literate with advanced stats, but I think there’s a stat that factors the quality/quantity of scoring chances called ‘Goals Saved Above Expected’. Zero is the average,… Read more »
Just a real bummer to watch. Maybe last year was the Cellebrini effect. Were the games played “better” or was it just more exciting watching Smith and Mack play? This year has been shit. Absolute shit. The whole Misa thing, and I wanted to bring this up earlier: Did he wait to sign to get some sort of assurance that he would get the C slot? Weird that Smith was tracking towards playing C then they announce he’ll play W and then Misa signs and all signs point to him being a C. Wouldn’t a kid, exceptional status or not,… Read more »
This is something that Sheng should put to Warsofsky when he gets a chance. Warsofsky seems to have no clue about how to form his lines.
I get the frustration but, how many years have you been coaching?
Damn it, man. This is the internet. We are all Jack Adams winners here. I’ve been GM of the year more than Jim Nill on the PS5.
didn’t watch half of the 3rd, no point. I understand it is easy to criticize from the couch, but oh man, that D sucks.
Yea, it sure does. It seems like some things never change no matter what or who’s playing.
I’ll leave this here: “Gets in trouble when he tries to do too much with the puck,” Scout #1 said Was on full display tonight. Orlov and a full NMC 4-games in looks a little lost. He’s a paycheck chaser which sort of sucks, honestly. But, give him time still as new system, partners, etc. Leddy I’ll give some leeway as he didn’t play a lot last year and is trying to find his game. Ferraro has been pretty good, actually. I’ve liked his game a lot this year. Same with Lili. Klinberg looks a bit slow and I think… Read more »
They’re missing 3 of the top 6 D on the roster. Not sure what people really expect?
This goaltending tandem for Sharks is pretty bad.Maybe not all their fault. This teams “D” is just awful and starts with this coach,
Would disagree with the goaltending being bad. They are being peppered with grade A scoring chances and a bad defensive unit front of them. Would argue that the goalies that have been traded or left the last two years have seen success except for Gorgiev.
It’s early, but starting to learn towards Warzo not being the guy. Team looks unmotivated and undisciplined. No captain strategy part of that as well, someone needs to lead.
You think a piece of fabric on a jersey suddenly creates a leader? Wario was the guy over the summer when he had good players. Judging him at game 4 with 3 top 6 D out seems naive.
People calling for Warso’s job are trippin! It’s gonna be a rough year for fans who have unrealistic expectations of a rebuilding Sharks team
Just because there would be no point doing it now. But he’s shown that he’s not the next mastermind who was waiting in the wings. He’s the guy who was an assistant already for one of the worst teams ever and got the job for the same reason the team got the free agents they did this offseason: Nobody worth a damn would want the job going into last season just as nobody wants to play for the team. Here he is until they can bring someone on as the team hopefully becomes serious at some point. But this is… Read more »
bro did you cut and paste that one from 2 years ago
😂 I probably have said the same thing before. But Warso wasn’t even Head Coach two years ago, so it must of been last season
Last year was Warsofsky first year
?? Holy shit if feels like 500 years of purgatory
Hey dum dum, Wario wasn’t the coach 2 years ago…
Yeah, people are knee-jerking based on unrealistic expectations. If it were up to fans, a team would have a new head coach every two weeks.
Having said that, I think this probably will be Warso’s last season if he can’t get a noticeable improvement by the end of the season.
Orlov is complete A$$, total waste of space out there. And he’s here for 2 years.
He is not a NHL player any more let alone a top-4 D.
Leddy isn’t much better. There’s a reason he was waived & should be waived again.
$10.5M wasted on 2 washed up D men that can’t play in today’s NHL.
This is gonna be another painful season of bad Sharks hockey.
Prove me wrong.
Leddy was waived because of the cap hit. Not his play, full stop. Look at the Blues cap space right now. Also, if he would have waived his NTC it would have been a trade from the Blues to the Sharks. This is the same situation as Goodrow two offseasons ago.
Orlov has not looked good thus far. Not. At. All.
Still early, and I think the pairings have sort of dictated individual play but it’s not inspiring right now, that’s for sure.
Unserious roster decisions beget an unserious hockey team.
RW’s lines are garbage. Go back to the lines from the first two games. While they lost those games, at least they were scoring. They could have grown some chemistry and gotten over the lumps they took in those losses.
Idk. Kind of losing some faith in the head coach.
WTF up with this Dump-n-Chase offense? Sharks don’t have the horses to play a D-n-C game. Every time they get the puck they dump it at the redline & can’t get it back. Other team just picks off the dump & goes the other way, easy-peasy.
Watching this Sharks team is depressing…
Oh Hockey gods, what have we done to offend you so?
They don’t have a fucking plan lol, every team we play talks about there plan and structure that they are buying into and they just put their head down and get pucks deep and get in on the forecheck and finish checks because the skipper says if we just stick to the plan and grind and get into a rhythm getting pucks deep and cycling down low then get the fuck off so the next line can do the same and then all the sudden we’re a good team that’s hard to deal with.
Watching so many of you melt down after 4 games… I know who I don’t want with me in a stressful situation. Clearly not many ex-military and not many used to performing under stress. Just a big coop full of chicken littles. 😀
Worth noting how Utah got to where it is today, which is a competitive team and one which should remain very competitive for a long time. Since 2015, their draft picks include (11 drafts): two 3rd overall, a 4th overall, a 5th overall, two 6th overall, a 7th overall, a 9th overall, 2 11th overall, 12th overall and 16th overall. They’ve had 4 other 1st rd picks. That’s 17 1st rounders with 5 in the top 5 and 11 in the top 11. They’ve had 11 2nd round picks and 20 3rd rd picks Many of these high picks were… Read more »