Mammoth Stomp Sharks 6-3

SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center.

Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Skinner and Macklin Celebrini scored, but the Sharks got stampeded 6-3.

Period 1

Ugly start for San Jose Sharks, Ferraro can’t get out puck along wall first shift, Utah attack, Celebrini turns it over trying to do something (off Orlov lead pass), counterattack. This can’t be what Warsofsky wants.

2 in: Smith got a little lucky. Utah pressing, puck squirts to him in high slot, seemed like he had tons of time and space to skate it out, instead he pitches it out barely past center ice, retrieved for another Utah counterattack, but offside. Don’t know if Smith maybe tired, but he didn’t trust himself to skate it out, at least get it deep.

4 in: Graf makes first really good play that I’ve seen a Shark make so far today, kills Cooley play along corner, gives it to Dickinson.

5 in: Iorio victim too, he skates well for his size, picks up loose puck, tries a backhand pass to Dellandrea, misses, turnover, counterattack.

6 in: Ugly. Eklund makes a good NZ cross-ice pass on rush to Toffoli, widens Utah defense, maybe some momentum about to be created…and offsides. San Jose Sharks a mess so far.

Dickinson on wrong side of O’Brien at first, but credit to Dickinson, skating makes up for it.

Leddy penalty: Orlov D-to-D pass didn’t have enough juice, Peterka got in front of it, Leddy takes him down. Except for Askarov, Sharks can do nothing right at the moment.

Orlov penalty: Like I said. Big 3v5 right now. Gotta hold them to no more than one goal at least. Wennberg-Ferraro-Desharnais are the 3.

Schmaltz goal: Scored during 3v5, worst-case scenario there. More PP time left for Utah.

9 in: Like that PK puck retrieval by Iorio, he can move.

Sharks down 9-0 shots through 11 minutes, Askarov like wall.

9 left: Finally, a Sharks shot.

8 left: Side to side, Peterka one-timer…Askarov!

Schmaltz goal: Graf has it for a second, Sharks under duress again, but turnover. Schmaltz able to get a shot around Orlov high on Askarov. Smith turnover at other end led to counterattack.

5 left: Orlov unforced giveaway to Carcone. Ugly. It’s not just the Mammoth, it’s the Sharks beating themselves.

4 left: It’s the fourth line that puts together the most professional-looking offensive shift that the Sharks have managed so far. Down low, win battles, pound shots. They really aren’t the problem this year, guys. It’s a defense that can’t move the puck consistently, and skill guys who aren’t driving enough play, basically.

Eklund wins puck battle against Keller, rare Sharks W so far tonight. Eklund & Keller go to the bench, jawing and pushing each other — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2025

1 left: Honestly, it’s a little depressing to watch how much more connected and simple that the fourth line is playing compared to the rest of the team.

#SJSharks found pulse after excellent shift from 4th line with about 4 minutes to go. Before that, all Mammoth, Sharks looking very discombobulated, Askarov keeping Sharks in game. Only one line looks like they know what they're doing for the Sharks right now. Tortorella just… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 18, 2025

Period 2

2 in: Orlov going for a skate by himself in NZ, turnover.

4 in: Big power play here. Orlov-Smith-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli are PP1.

Toffoli goal: As critical as I’ve been of Orlov handling and moving the puck today, he’s still potent offensively (Klingberg in this bucket too). Big shot, Toffoli slides in for key rebound goal.

6 in: Fourth line has its issues, of course, not great with puck, won’t create much offense. But so far, to a man, they get in a puck battle, whether one-on-one or supporting each other, they’ll likely win it. Again, Goodrow has found a little step this year.

Skinner goal: Skinner throws it at Celebrini for pass, bounces off Utah and in.

8 in: Skinner pesky on forecheck with his stick, forces a turnover. Almost finds Iorio creeping down for a Grade-A, but Iorio can’t handle it. Great pass, regardless.

9 in: San Jose Sharks now forcing Utah to pitch it out of zone in desperation. Celebrini able to jump on one near blueline, beaut pass on entry to Kurashev. Celebrini has had an effective sudden-stop move this year, he stops, defense passes by or freezes watching him, he finds open man.

10 in: Phenomenal shift by Gaudette line.

Orlov penalty: Not a good holding for him to take. He might be a candidate for a break when the Sharks get healthy.

Celebrini hits Smith with beautiful stretch.

O’Brien goal: Askarov flubs the puck behind the net, rim bounces off skate, instead of to his stick, O’Brien jumps on it. Can the Sharks grab back the momentum? Just shooting themselves in the foot.

2 left: Small good play from Dickinson. Gets puck along center NZ wall, doesn’t move it instantly, shakes the Utah fly-by guy, then dumps it in calm, unhurried. Small example of slowing it down.

Huge kill for San Jose Sharks here, to say the least.

Great Graf backcheck on PK. Outstanding. Graf hustle breaks up Cooley on entry, who’s looking for easy play to Guenther.

1 left: Askarov huge down low as Schmaltz goes for hat trick. At least the puckstopping magic still there if the handling isn’t.

Strong bounceback period for Sharks, gotta give them credit. That said, they need actual victories now, not moral victories. Let’s see if they can build on a good second.

Period 3

Schmaltz goal: Hat trick! Iorio D-to-D pass gets intercepted on forecheck. That throws Sharks into chaos, they lose Schmaltz in front.

2 in: Beaut Smith pass to Graf in front. Good response shift from the third line, work down low, get it high.

Carcone goal: That’s the dagger. Think Askarov needs to have that. But it’s also Ferraro who can’t get it out (but he was in position with puck with forecheck right on him, he needs help there). Carcone applied original forecheck on Iorio chasing puck.

Keller goal: Fourth line had been playing well, but not there. They lose Keller low, last guy you want shooting there on Utah, save Guenther.

Celebrini goal: One bright spot tonight, Celebrini shooting more tonight. Three shots on goal, after just one through the first three games. He needs to be more selfish shooting, for sure, that’s a bread-and-butter aspect of his game, constant offensive pressure, which he doesn’t create when his passes aren’t connecting.