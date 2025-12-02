Toffoli Breaks Slump, Smith Dazzles, Sharks Win 6-3

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Utah Mammoth to SAP Center.

Tyler Toffoli (twice) and Pavol Regenda and Will Smith (twice) and Adam Gaudette scored, and the Sharks won 6-3.

Period 1

Crowd booing Sergachev like he's Evander Kane 😆 Sergachev didn't shake SJ Sharkies's hand after the ceremonial faceoff honoring the Mascot Hall of Famer — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2025

Toffoli goal: Toffoli needed that. Snaps a 12-game goalless streak. Nice pass from Smith behind the net. Not sure how Celebrini got the primary assist, did he touch Smith pass?

Sergachev penalty: Gorgeous Celebrini pass to Liljegren, Public Enemy No. 1 takes a penalty. Klingberg-Smith-Eklund-Celebrini-Wennberg on PP2, Orlov-Toffoli-Kurashev-Graf-Regenda on PP2.

Regenda goal: Just like the Sharks drew it up when they recalled him! They put Pavol in front of the net on the PP2, Kurashev shot-pass? It glances off Regenda, past Vejmelka.

8 in: Eklund knocks Peterka down.

Crouse goal: That’s unacceptable from Mukhamadullin, letting 5-foot-9 Carcone get a pass around him to Crouse. Dickinson must tie up Crouse too. Sure, Mukhamadullin turnover at blueline, but that’s easy to recover from. But then, Mukhamadullin and Dickinson with really young mistakes.

8 left: Chants of “Asky! Asky!!” after that Askarov save in-tight. Sharks slipping after that Crouse goal, overreacting to passes, not taking their man.

Toffoli goal: But this will restore order. Off draw, Toffoli fires it past Vejmelka. Vejmelka pulled, Vanecek in. Warsofsky thought floodgates would open for Toffoli, there it is.

5 left: Kind of a bogus icing. Dellandrea got held up trying to catch up Toffoli bounce pass, then he was about to beat Sergachev to puck.

Peterka goal: And of course, Askarov can’t give up that goal, but that was off a dubious icing. Not complaining though, that’s how you work the rules in your favor, get an advantageous faceoff. It really should be 3-0 San Jose Sharks, but they’re giving up stuff that they shouldn’t.

1 left: Calm Gaudette pass, under duress, to Eklund breaking out.

Period 2

Goodrow penalty: Have generally liked the fourth line this year, but not their game so far. Haven’t seen Goodrow at center in a while.

They got their tacos, now they’re out for Sergachev’s blood: Fans committed to the bit, still booing Sergachev at every puck touch.

3 in: Think Eklund can battle Durzi more in front there. Durzi establishes position, gets a point-blank chance on Askarov. Since Crouse goal, Sharks haven’t been as defensively disciplined as you like, I think.

5 in: That’s a hope pass that you want out of a youngster’s game, on entry, Eklund doesn’t have space and he’s tired, at end of his shift, but he tries a desperate cross-ice pass to Wennberg with two Mammoth there to jump on it high in zone.

Smith goal: Holy shit. Goal of the year stuff from Will. That’s Harlem Globetrotters stuff from Smith. Smith dangles Schmidt and Tanev, before sliding it past Vanecek. I mean, wow. That’s one of the best Sharks goals in years, SportsCenter-worthy. Mukhamadullin provided the screen, good read by him to jump up.

Gaudette goal: Poor pass from Keller back to Hayton, was looking for the exit. Unforced error. Eklund jumped on it, found Gaudette, who roofed a beaut backhand.

8 in: Cooley trying to pick a fight with Celebrini net front. Mammoth trying to get anything going.

Smith goal: Kid’s on fire. Good pass by Toffoli, and Smith just dragged it and fired.

7 left: Graf takes a hit to make a play to Dellandrea for an exit, not as easy pass through a Mammoth player. Liljegren also tracked back hard to prevent Guenther from having it easy on a partial break. Like to see that up with a big lead.

6 left: Utah…is the San Jose Sharks of previous years. Soft play all over the ice, can’t get the puck out, wow. Crazy to watch this happen in real time. I think Mammoth better than this, by the way, I mean what the Sharks are doing to them. This is what teams usually do to San Jose.

Crowd chanting "Sharkie! Sharkie!!" in solidarity with their Hall of Famer — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 2, 2025

2 left: Regenda almost worked Schmidt for a highlight-reel goal. For a playoff hopeful like Utah, they’re going to have some tough questions to face post-game.

Period 3

3 in: Reaves just hit Sergachev, crowd loved it.

Crouse goal: Wow, that’s an awful short-handed goal that the San Jose Sharks just gave up. I know it was 6-2, but that was sleepy defense and trackback.

8 in: And now, Peterka breakaway, almost slides in. Time for Sharks to get going here.