Celebrini Scores Hat Trick, Sharks Win It 3-2 in OT!

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Utah Mammoth into SAP Center.

Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick, and the Sharks won it 3-2 in OT.

Period 1

Celebrini goal: That’s a Will Smith special. I don’t anybody else on the San Jose Sharks, not even Macklin, would have the balls to try a pass like that. That’s one, it doesn’t work, a coach could be breathing down your neck afterwards, WTF didn’t you shoot? Instead, Vanecek is down and out, two d-men are committed to Smith. Credit to Celebrini for the bad-angle shot and Smith on a beaut entry pass to Celebrini.

4 in: Dramatic save by Askarov on Hayton. Going back to the pod with Kevin Woodley though, soft rebound leading to shot though? Gotta ask Kevin about that.

Celebrini goal: Celebrini deflects a casual-looking D-to-D pass, then Graf jumps on it, poking it ahead to Celebrini for the breakaway. Basically five minutes into the game, we’re already on Celebrini hat trick watch.

9 left: Schmaltz jumps off bench, late man into zone, but Celebrini has the middle of the ice, center lane, swipes it off Schmaltz’s stick.

8 left: But then Utah, like they want to do, start rolling around the zone. Smith has chance in slot to clear, tired, but that’s gotta go out. I think he doesn’t want an icing, so he tries a soft chip out, but taking the icing here, I think. Ended up being a 1:50 defensive shift for the top line, happens, but not ideal.

5 left: Like the hustle from Kurashev on forecheck. That extra effort makes an clean exit a contested one, and is so important in the mosaic of a game. Little good plays lead to big good ones.

1 left: Back-to-back shifts, Wennberg line on top of Mammoth. Good sign for the San Jose Sharks, when they got their top-six rolling.

Period 2

Goodrow penalty: Tough shift for the fourth line, pinned down for over a minute. Mukhamadullin gets up in pain, after a little bit of a cheap Schmaltz hit, I think. close to boards, Schmaltz knocks Mukhamadullin, without puck yet, off balance, into boards.

6 in: Mukhamadullin trying to grit his way through it. Head trainer Will Leonard hovering him, chatting with him. He’s having a solid game, hope he can continue.

7 in: That’s taking a hit to make a play, Goodrow gets creamed in NZ, but perfect diagonal bounce dump-in that get into zone, but not far enough for an icing.

9 in: Nice cycle by Wennberg line, sets up Orlov twice.

Followed by excellent fourth-line shift, Goodrow beats Tanev to puck on forecheck, sets up Ostapchuk for a stuff-in chance.

10 in: Nice battle win by Smith over Peterka, to Desharnais for post. Then Dickinson wires a shot. San Jose Sharks stacking shifts.

7 left: Sharks victimized twice on the PP by casual drop passes to Celebrini. Then Dickinson gets stood up trying to skate it in. Not a great power play there. Everyone knows that Celebrini is the No. 1 entry option for the Sharks on the power play, but you gotta wait out the PK, or skate it in yourself. That is something, honestly, an old PP pro like Klingberg understood well.

4 left: High-skill exit bounce pass by Orlov.

2 left: PP2 starts off power play nice. Swing entry led by Dickinson, leads to OZ faceoff. Then Toffoli gets it on net with traffic later. Like that Warsofsky let PP2 have two cracks of it, even after OZ faceoff. Conventional wisdom might be you gotta get your top unit in for the best draws, perfectly understandable, but there’s also an argument that you reward your units for good play.

1 left: That’s a purposeful rebound from Askarov, kicks the long short-handed bid hard to Eklund for easy PP exit. Like. Feel like I upped my goaltending knowledge like 10 percent after the Woodley podcast haha. That seems like a sign of a confident goalie, which we’re seeing tonight.

Period 3

Very interested in how the San Jose Sharks play this third. Have really liked them tonight. Low-event but a lot of smart hockey. If they can keep it up against a solid Utah squad, admittedly on a back-to-back, would say something about their maturity.

2 in: Nice backhand pass by Ostapchuk through NZ to Goodrow. Simple but not an easy play to execute, allows easy entry. I’ve really liked his game once again. Bottom up last two games, it appears he’s grown up a bit in his game.

5 in: Outstanding PK’ing with Wennberg to come out with it.

Peterka goal: Sharks were playing well…until that. That looked immature to me, Mukhamadullin not marking Peterka’s speed. That really shouldn’t happen. But okay, it happened, now let’s see the bounceback from the Sharks and Shakir.

10 in: Good choice by Dellandrea leaving zone there, made a play out. But now Sharks’ forecheck has to win a puck or two, no more one and done’s.

8 left: Mammoth slow pushing back, but it’s going to break the dam if the Sharks don’t mount any offense.

Mammoth no-goal: I think that’s the right call. While not intentional, Guenther gave Askarov no chance to make the save.

5 left: Leddy out there on PP2 to help protect lead. Graf came off.

That Stenlund NZ takedown, I get time of game and Sharks just off power play, but that’s penalty that prevents Gaudette from helping defensively. Clear-as-day interference.

4 left: Like that from Ostapchuk, good DZ faceoff shift, wins puck, perfect clear out, no icing.

Peterka goal: Man. Askarov had been playing so well tonight and recently. That obviously can’t go in, but it’s about the bounceback, once again.

OT

Wennberg-Eklund-Ferraro to start.