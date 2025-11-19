San Jose Sharks
Celebrini Scores Hat Trick, Sharks Win It 3-2 in OT!
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Utah Mammoth into SAP Center.
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick, and the Sharks won it 3-2 in OT.
Period 1
Celebrini goal: That’s a Will Smith special. I don’t anybody else on the San Jose Sharks, not even Macklin, would have the balls to try a pass like that. That’s one, it doesn’t work, a coach could be breathing down your neck afterwards, WTF didn’t you shoot? Instead, Vanecek is down and out, two d-men are committed to Smith. Credit to Celebrini for the bad-angle shot and Smith on a beaut entry pass to Celebrini.
4 in: Dramatic save by Askarov on Hayton. Going back to the pod with Kevin Woodley though, soft rebound leading to shot though? Gotta ask Kevin about that.
Celebrini goal: Celebrini deflects a casual-looking D-to-D pass, then Graf jumps on it, poking it ahead to Celebrini for the breakaway. Basically five minutes into the game, we’re already on Celebrini hat trick watch.
9 left: Schmaltz jumps off bench, late man into zone, but Celebrini has the middle of the ice, center lane, swipes it off Schmaltz’s stick.
8 left: But then Utah, like they want to do, start rolling around the zone. Smith has chance in slot to clear, tired, but that’s gotta go out. I think he doesn’t want an icing, so he tries a soft chip out, but taking the icing here, I think. Ended up being a 1:50 defensive shift for the top line, happens, but not ideal.
5 left: Like the hustle from Kurashev on forecheck. That extra effort makes an clean exit a contested one, and is so important in the mosaic of a game. Little good plays lead to big good ones.
1 left: Back-to-back shifts, Wennberg line on top of Mammoth. Good sign for the San Jose Sharks, when they got their top-six rolling.
Period 2
Goodrow penalty: Tough shift for the fourth line, pinned down for over a minute. Mukhamadullin gets up in pain, after a little bit of a cheap Schmaltz hit, I think. close to boards, Schmaltz knocks Mukhamadullin, without puck yet, off balance, into boards.
6 in: Mukhamadullin trying to grit his way through it. Head trainer Will Leonard hovering him, chatting with him. He’s having a solid game, hope he can continue.
7 in: That’s taking a hit to make a play, Goodrow gets creamed in NZ, but perfect diagonal bounce dump-in that get into zone, but not far enough for an icing.
9 in: Nice cycle by Wennberg line, sets up Orlov twice.
Followed by excellent fourth-line shift, Goodrow beats Tanev to puck on forecheck, sets up Ostapchuk for a stuff-in chance.
10 in: Nice battle win by Smith over Peterka, to Desharnais for post. Then Dickinson wires a shot. San Jose Sharks stacking shifts.
7 left: Sharks victimized twice on the PP by casual drop passes to Celebrini. Then Dickinson gets stood up trying to skate it in. Not a great power play there. Everyone knows that Celebrini is the No. 1 entry option for the Sharks on the power play, but you gotta wait out the PK, or skate it in yourself. That is something, honestly, an old PP pro like Klingberg understood well.
4 left: High-skill exit bounce pass by Orlov.
2 left: PP2 starts off power play nice. Swing entry led by Dickinson, leads to OZ faceoff. Then Toffoli gets it on net with traffic later. Like that Warsofsky let PP2 have two cracks of it, even after OZ faceoff. Conventional wisdom might be you gotta get your top unit in for the best draws, perfectly understandable, but there’s also an argument that you reward your units for good play.
1 left: That’s a purposeful rebound from Askarov, kicks the long short-handed bid hard to Eklund for easy PP exit. Like. Feel like I upped my goaltending knowledge like 10 percent after the Woodley podcast haha. That seems like a sign of a confident goalie, which we’re seeing tonight.
Period 3
Very interested in how the San Jose Sharks play this third. Have really liked them tonight. Low-event but a lot of smart hockey. If they can keep it up against a solid Utah squad, admittedly on a back-to-back, would say something about their maturity.
2 in: Nice backhand pass by Ostapchuk through NZ to Goodrow. Simple but not an easy play to execute, allows easy entry. I’ve really liked his game once again. Bottom up last two games, it appears he’s grown up a bit in his game.
5 in: Outstanding PK’ing with Wennberg to come out with it.
Peterka goal: Sharks were playing well…until that. That looked immature to me, Mukhamadullin not marking Peterka’s speed. That really shouldn’t happen. But okay, it happened, now let’s see the bounceback from the Sharks and Shakir.
10 in: Good choice by Dellandrea leaving zone there, made a play out. But now Sharks’ forecheck has to win a puck or two, no more one and done’s.
8 left: Mammoth slow pushing back, but it’s going to break the dam if the Sharks don’t mount any offense.
Mammoth no-goal: I think that’s the right call. While not intentional, Guenther gave Askarov no chance to make the save.
5 left: Leddy out there on PP2 to help protect lead. Graf came off.
That Stenlund NZ takedown, I get time of game and Sharks just off power play, but that’s penalty that prevents Gaudette from helping defensively. Clear-as-day interference.
4 left: Like that from Ostapchuk, good DZ faceoff shift, wins puck, perfect clear out, no icing.
Peterka goal: Man. Askarov had been playing so well tonight and recently. That obviously can’t go in, but it’s about the bounceback, once again.
OT
Wennberg-Eklund-Ferraro to start.
Little magic in the air indeed
painful win. poor effort after 2 losses. horrible mistakes, lost pucks. yet we win because of one guy.
Falloooon?
I’m just happy we got that one guy. Praise the Lord!
If that “One Guy” happens to be a teenager doing stuff not seen since Gretzky, Lemeiux & Crosby were teens, I’ll take it.
Also need to change your moniker as Jumbo Joe 19 would NEVER talk like how you do.
No such thing as a painful win right now
Being a Sharks fan for a long time has definitely made us a bit cynical. But watching the playoffs every year, you see that – The best teams in the league give up late game tying goals. The best goalies in the league give up occasional softies. The best teams have awesome rookies that make bad costly mistakes. And all teams have that one guy who will put the team on his back and will them to a win. Basically, the absolute best teams still suck. The main thing is that our guys are better than theirs, and I think… Read more »
Offense slowing down the last 4,5 games. Need more scoring from 2nd,3rd,4th line. Celebrini can’t do it all every game
Yes he can! He can literally do anything! He’s spectacular
Suck it Marshmallow Bedard. So cute that Bedard is now wearing an “A.” Mack is so in his head, but uh, minor detail, one is 19, and the other isn’t. This is isn’t about Connor vs Mack for the last spot on Team Canada. At a minimum, Connor needs to beat out someone else for the last Team Canada roster spot cuz Mack is a 200 foot beast that already has an earned his spot.
bedard is also playing great no need to diss him
Happy with the win, but the lack of depth is exposed again. That’s probably just the reality at this stage of the rebuild. Celebrini’s Hart level performance + Askarov’s Vezina level performance are keeping this team’s head above water.
Sharks are going to need to get some depth scoring going again. Probably not fair keep relying on a 19 and 20 year old to heavily carry the offensive load for an NHL team. It’s a tough ask with Wennberg and Dellandrea who are both light on the offensive side being your 2C and 3C. Also have Misa injured and Toffoli looking like he’s lost a bit of a step this year. Don’t know what the solution is for Warsofksy. There might not even be one.
Toffoli is playing injured. There really isn’t a solution but it’ll help when Skinner comes back. Hopefully Misa is able to contribute a little at least before too long.
With an upper body injury. Doesn’t really explain him losing a bit of a step.
You must not skate. It involves your whole body. If it’s a rib injury skating would be incredibly painful.
Yeah buddy you caught me. I’ve definitely never skated or played hockey in my life.
Then don’t comment like you haven’t.
LMAO!!! Mack gets the Player of the Game award which is a Shark tooth necklace & tarps off.
Perfect that it is Mack that is the First to wear it. Mack is special, so glad he is a Shark!
Also note to GMMG, sign Revo for another year, he’s a gem. Get him to 1000 games in a Sharks uni.
Agree on Revo. If he’ll stay bring him back. He was fun as hell to watch trucking guys at the Seattle game.
you know jumbo told him to do the interview with no shirt.🤣
Mack said Revo came up with the idea about the necklace & tarps off as starting a new tradition. I’m all for it.
Were Revo and Jumbo on Toronto at the same time? I mean the shirt off thing is totally a Jumbo move. I gotta believe it was still inspired by jumbo somehow.
that necklace(?) is hysterical. Its stuff like that which creates a vibe. And a vibe is the thing which attracts players to a team — and keeps a team together.
For all the hand-wringing that came with the Reaves trade, it’d be hard to find any critic of it now.
I keep waiting for a public apology on the LOS podcast from JD. Some people just don’t get the importance of a player like Revo in the NHL.
Loving the energy and veteran leadership that Revo is giving. GMMG well done
A lot of good to go with some bad. Overall defense played well. Tough on Muk for that goal, but it’s a coachable mistake, and Asky could’ve had that. In general Asky played well enough to pitch a shutout, but still let a couple softies get by.
Dicky had a good game.
PP needs to find something. The rest of the top 6 needs to find some finish. Celebrini is officially carrying this team.
Goodrow had another good game, he’s played well this year. I like his style of play.
I think he played better last year than some fans claim, but I think he’s playing better this year; it seems he’s playing a little bit faster and helping the Sharks a little bit more. He’s a player that really wants to be useful when he’s on the ice.
Having a long offseason helped Goody. Wear and tear from years of extended seasons in playoffs have him worn out a bit. I was hoping he’d have a good year. Still remember his OT winner against LV.
Ok so 20 games in. Teams show up most games. Getting elite goaltending most nights. 21 points in the standings. 3 points out of the playoffs, 4 points out of the division lead. Scoring depth has suddenly become a problem. Injuries probably the problem.
Cuda also appear to have got it together and Musty may deserve a call up. Hopefully they keep trending up.
Yeah, suddenly Chernyshov and Musty are finding it
Not as concerned about Musty or Chernyshov in the nearer term getting time with the Sharks. They are getting plenty of ice time on the ‘Cuda, growing as players. The best thing that can happen for them this season is to have a strong season with a deep AHL playoff run. Play in big games against men.
Good to give them a game or 2 as a reward. Give them something to work towards over the long season. My bet is once the sell off starts they’re going to finish the season in the NHL.
I remember last year at this time, seeing Macklin in his first few games being blown away by just how good he was at age 18. Part of it may have been that he was not supposed to be as good as Bedard. But my goodness, he’s an elite player now. One of the best in the league — no age qualifier needed. Even if he is just 19. Honestly, without Macklin, this is the worst team (or close to it) in the NHL. Not that I’m denigrating the rest of the roster, but the most talented players are young… Read more »
fwiw, best game I’ve seen from Ostapchuk, by a lot. Really liked what he did tonite. Unlike last season, he went to the net front multiple times. I suspect he’s still best off with the ‘Cuda, as the style he’ll play there will translate to the NHL as he gets stronger. But this was real progress.
November 18th is Macklin Celebrini day! Two years in a row he scores the OT GWG on this date. Inconceivable!
for anyone who was at the game — how was the noise and the vibes from the crowd. Getting better? Still see a lot of empty seats but on the tv it sounds better