San Jose Sharks
Sharks Win! Historic Losing Streak Snapped 5-4 in OT After Incredible Comeback
SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks visit Delta Center to take on Utah Hockey Club for the first time.
Fabian Zetterlund (twice) and Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg scored, and the Sharks win!
Period 1
3 in: Good shot-pass from Benning. Chaos in front of Ingram! More of that.
4 in: Ceci vs. Guenther in front…great job by Ceci to draw a call! That’s one of the reasons why Ceci can find work always, net front. Not drawing penalties, but he was making life hard on Guenther. Contrast to Thompson, that’s one reason why he’s sitting out, his net front needs a lot of work.
Walman replaces Thompson on PP1 point, otherwise the same, Eklund-Granlund-Wennberg-Toffoli. Outstanding power play by San Jose Sharks’ top unit, almost two minutes of possession.
Oh man, at end of PP, great feed by Zetterlund to Kunin all by himself. Huge save by Ingram. Sharks appear to be starting on time at least.
6 in: Zetterlund sons Lamoureux along wall. Welcome to the NHL!
Givani Smith 10-Liam O’Brien 9.
9 in: Good play by Gushchin up high in DZ, ripping it from Stenlund. Warsofsky stressed Gushchin has more to give away from the puck, that’s an example.
Guenther goal: Another game that the San Jose Sharks can’t get the lead, last game-opening goal from them was Dallas. Don’t love that Walman shift, gotta re-watch, but I’m not sure he did a great job on Keller for a post net front chance right before. Then Walman turnover led the Guenther rocket.
7 left: Thrun retrieving puck does nice job evading O’Brien.
5 left: Zetterlund playing with purpose tonight, just set up Gushchin for a chance. He’s playing direct, no BS.
Maccelli goal: That can’t happen, yuck. A lot to dislike there, but Thrun has to manage the slippery Maccelli in front. There was also an Eklund OZ turnover, not sure what happened to Kostin along the wall during DZ exit opportunity (maybe puck bounced?). Maybe he needed some support there along wall? San Jose Sharks have played fairly well to start…undone.
1 left: Granlund and Benning hard hustle back to prevent entry.
Utah came on after the fight, 24-12 5v5 Corsi, though Sharks 3-2 High-Danger, per Natural Stat Trick.
Period 2
San Jose Sharks need a pep talk from Cherokee Jack.
Good forecheck work by Kunin then Kostin to start period, Sharks need that to be the start of something.
5 in: Thrun-Goodrow-Kunin-Zetterlund-Gushchin on PP2. Good power play, but no goals. Good keep-ins by Walman and Wennberg on it. I like the effort tonight, but Sharks need a bounce badly, before Utah scores another.
Zetterlund goal: There you go! He’s been a monster tonight. He blows by Stenlund, Kolyachonok doesn’t assert himself. Love this. Also Gushchin’s first point this year.
Maccelli goal: Oh man. Of course. After what should’ve been a big pump-up goal by Zetterlund, that happens. Between G. Smith and Kostin, routine Kostin exit pass doesn’t exit. Then Sturm and Ferraro take the same man in front, Maccelli open again.
9 left: Nice NZ set-up from Grundstrom to Kunin, but puck bounces on Kunin. Like that patience by Carl. Following shift, Gushchin with a nice exit to Wennberg. Gotta play one good shift at a time, be calm, be methodical.
8 left: Huge Ingram save on Toffoli 2-on-1. I like that Sharks are still stringing together good shifts. Got no choice. By the way, have liked Benning tonight. Good with puck, always competes. Benning back to his 2022-23 form would be huge for this Sharks squad.
7 left: Wennberg and Gushchin do good job of not falling for Cooley trickery up high.
Rutta had a really good battle with Crouse in front. There’s a reason why he stays in the line-up.
5 left: San Jose Sharks have a good rush, maybe a 4-on-3, but Goodrow misses on his backhand pass up the middle high on entry, no one gets it, Utah goes down and has a minute of possession. That’s a buzzkill, such a dangerous place for a turnover.
2 left: Rutta mad at himself after he can’t extend good OZ shift for Sharks, but he had a really good shift.
Sergachev goal: No one wants to hear it, but Sharks keep playing the way that they did in the second period, the wins will come. But challenge is to keep playing this way, it’s a hard, demanding style without huge reward, and the reward is diminishing too, as the Sharks fade in the standings. Seeing-eye shot by Sergachev, arguably an unjust reward for an Utah club that has been defending a lot of the period. But that’s hockey.
Period 3
Cardwell could be a good shot in the arm for Sharks‘ bottom-6. I know everybody wants Graf or Cagnoni, but I don’t think they’re ready for high-leverage NHL roles. It would be a disservice to put that much pressure on them. But Cardwell can slide, hopefully, into what injured Dellandrea was doing.
1 in: One free arm too many by Grundstrom on Guenther. Respect the effort, but yeah.
3 in: Wennberg had a shortie breakaway, right place, right time to pounce on Utah turnover, obviously Sharks needed a goal bad there.
5 in: Lund Line reunion! Toffoli down with Wennberg, honestly, deserved, a lot of it how good that Zetterlund has been tonight.
Kostin getting a look in place of Grundstrom. Not sure he’s deserved it, but not a great Grundstrom penalty too. Feel clock is ticking on Kostin’s Sharks’ career, time to do something.
It was a brief Lund Line reunion!
7 in: Good battle from Gushchin, not giving Kesselring an easy exit. That’s something Granlund wouldn’t allow, that easy exit. More of that.
Now Grundstrom back with third line.
10 in: Some good give and go between Kostin and Rutta.
Zetterlund goal: Well-deserved.
Granlund goal: Whoa! A little faith rewarded here. Some bounces, seeing-eye shots, right now for the more deserving team.
Toffoli goal: Faith rewarded!
3 goals in 1:50 for the Sharks!
1 left: Great Eklund pass to Wennberg.
OT
Zetterlund to start, well deserved. Wennberg and Ceci too.
Sharks win!
Granlund is the heart of this team. I will be sad if he goes at the deadline or in free agency. 13 points in 10 games shows how vital he is.
Maybe they can trade him at the TDL then resign him in the off season. Have your cake and eat it too. 😉
Nah, that is too much wishing. Gotta keep Granlund-the way he would not be denied in OT to get that puck; he outhustled and outangled the opponent. Thrilling stuff. Do not trade this guy because (unfortunately), Couture may likely be done. Plus he’s 2-3 years younger than Couture I believe.
He’ll likely want too much for too long. Bad asset management to sign him to the contract he’ll likely earn from a better team.
So what. Sometimes you need to bit the bullet. The Sharks need that veteran presence-you can’t want the Sharks to get better yet think you’re not going to have to pay for it. Grier has provided options w/ the flexibility of the cash situation. What Granlund did in OT is someone you invest in.
That would be ideal…but that seams to happen so infrequently, I think if he’s traded, he *probably* won’t be coming back. It’s a tough call if you’re Grier. If Granlund can fetch a mid/late 1st round pick, I imagine you gotta really consider moving him. But if he wants to stay and sign an extension, I think I’d lean on trying to keeping him myself.
I’m tempted to get his jersey, but that’s a curse apparently (based on the Setoguchi, Meier, Kane [ugh] and Hertl jersey’s in my closet.)
Shouldn’t be a tough call at all for Grier. This is still a rebuild. Paying Granny 6mil+ x5 or 6 would likely be a huge mistake. Granlund will get back a 1st if he’s close to a PPG at the TDL. Considering the ice time he’s going to get I would say it’s likely. Now if he’ll sign for 6mil x 4? Sure, I’m in. But is his production a product of his deployment? What happens when Celly & Smith start taking his opportunities as early as next season? Maybe the end of this season? Something people forget, Sheng offered… Read more »
I think you’re right… All excellent points (and I’d even add Cardwell to that list – right now, I’d rank him higher than Halttunen or Graf…maybe even Bystedt.) And spending that money on a RHD makes a ton of sense. And crap, I completely forgot about Couture. (Any updates on him?) I still have some concern is bringing in a ton of youth without having some quality vets to ease the transition a bit. But I think you’re right, a first round pick, at this point in the rebuild, gotta make the move I guess. I’ll still hate to see… Read more »
If Granlund would be willing, a short term/high dollar deal that bridges the gap until those younger guys are ready to be primary contributors could work. Two years at $7.5M, for example, a nice overpay for him in the short term and he’d be off the books before the critical ELCs start to expire. That said, it sure would be nice to have a second pick in the first round next June, and Granlund is probably the only movable piece they have worth that kind of return. Tough call if he wants to stay on a good deal, easy call… Read more »
YES
F**K YES!
I loved seeing how stoked Warso was on the bench
What can you say about Mikael Granlund. He sets up the 4-2 goal, then scores the 4-3 goal. In OT it’s all Utah until he comes off the bench, hunts the puck down, gains possession and sets up the play to Eklund that draws the penalty. And then he gets the primary on the game winner. Unreal. He somehow wasn’t named one of the games three stars, which is bonkers. That was one of the best individual performances you’ll see.
3 points tonight. This needs to end any debate on who the Sharks best player is right now. It really is not close. 13 points in 10 games. Hopefully he plays this way all season, could be a great return at the TDL.
Was there a debate before tonite?
The gap is pretty darn large.
I suspect Granlund is loving being his role on this team. Has a ‘man on a mission’ feel to it.
Being the top dog is a fun place to be. Plus, I think he’s got a chip on his shoulder from the Pens trade, where he was basically a cap dump — not a good feeling. And he’s in the final year of his contract, if he needed added motivation.
Yes. From a couple commenters and JD at LOS saying Eklund is the best player.
I was one who thought Eklund was their best player, I was wrong.
3 stars went to Zetterlund, Macelli and Wennberg.
But yeah, Granlund was the best player. That work he did in OT to get the puck back was great. The feed to Eklund that drew the penalty was great. His play during regulation was consistently strong.
I hate to say its time to sell high, but really, any NHL scout watching that game is going to want Granlund on their team. In 2024-25, the Sharks need to sell high.
Agreed.
Wow
That felt as good and I thought it would. Shades of game 7. Thought about not watching the third after the 4-1 goal, but decided to finish it up. Best decision.
Burnsies beard was always good luck!
Was thinking prior to tonight’s game how much Zetterlund reminds me of Timo. Shoots from anywhere. Not tall, but really strong. And then he pulls what looks like a Timo power move to score another. Timo-light? Team played well for a lot of the game. The rewards only came in the final minutes. Were all those goals in the final minutes of regulation with 6 skaters? I think at least 2 of them were. Nice to have a win. As much as this team is still needing more high picks and so I’m not rooting for a great season, I’m… Read more »
Vets showing the way.
Zetterlund is missing a key component to Times game… zone entries, carrying the puck thru the neutral zone consistently. Timo was elite at that and his avg on ice speed was top 5 in the NHL his last couple seasons in SJ. Pretty sure he was a league leader in clean zone entries too. Zetterlund lacks the elite hands that Timo has.
Wennberg earning that 5mil tonight. Great in the FO circle when it mattered and got the winner.
Timo’s definitely the better talent. He has a more complete game and is better at the things Zetterlund is good at.
But when it comes to scoring and power, there’s similarities. Zetterlund is one of my bigger questions this season. 2 parts. Can he round his game out and can he continue to score or was last season a fluke? There’s time to answer the first question, but clearly he still able to finish — and that’s an important skill.
Zetterlund’s scoring at a 40 goal rate right now. 🙂
fwiw, I think Sheng’s comment on Kostin is likely to prove accurate. Even before tonite, he wasn’t getting a lot of ice time. Just 5 minutes tonite.
Truthfully, I think he’s a guy you need to give a real chance or cut bait. No one is going to succeed at 5 minutes a night, except for maybe Givani Smith.
As much as I wanted Kostin to be an answer for the team I think that when the first roster squeeze happens he’s likely getting sent down. I guess the positive is he’s not likely to get claimed playing the way he is. Brutal turnover in his own zone tonight yet again. That’s why he can’t get more minutes. Those are turnovers I expect from the kids I coach, because, you know, they’re kids. Total bummer. Need a guy like that in the lineup. I guess I’ll have to hope Chenyshov or Haltunen turn into that power forward type player… Read more »
I expected Kostin to be a bubble player headed into camp and even I’m surprised by how quickly he’s fallen out of favor. I don’t know that it’s entirely fair, especially since it seemed like his stock was on the rise after a good camp and a few injuries to other guys. But I also think Sheng is probably right about what’s coming for him.
Granlund and Zetterlund pulled us from the shitabyss I’m stoked to see how they fight against the kings.