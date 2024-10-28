Sharks Win! Historic Losing Streak Snapped 5-4 in OT After Incredible Comeback

SALT LAKE CITY — The San Jose Sharks visit Delta Center to take on Utah Hockey Club for the first time.

Fabian Zetterlund (twice) and Mikael Granlund and Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg scored, and the Sharks win!

Period 1

Great view, except hopefully nothing happens in the corner closest to me pic.twitter.com/sJVOQz3GEQ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2024

3 in: Good shot-pass from Benning. Chaos in front of Ingram! More of that.

4 in: Ceci vs. Guenther in front…great job by Ceci to draw a call! That’s one of the reasons why Ceci can find work always, net front. Not drawing penalties, but he was making life hard on Guenther. Contrast to Thompson, that’s one reason why he’s sitting out, his net front needs a lot of work.

Walman replaces Thompson on PP1 point, otherwise the same, Eklund-Granlund-Wennberg-Toffoli. Outstanding power play by San Jose Sharks’ top unit, almost two minutes of possession.

Oh man, at end of PP, great feed by Zetterlund to Kunin all by himself. Huge save by Ingram. Sharks appear to be starting on time at least.

6 in: Zetterlund sons Lamoureux along wall. Welcome to the NHL!

Givani Smith 10-Liam O’Brien 9.

Givani Smith and Liam “Spicy Tuna” O’Brien tossing bombs pic.twitter.com/caL6LVyuXa — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2024

9 in: Good play by Gushchin up high in DZ, ripping it from Stenlund. Warsofsky stressed Gushchin has more to give away from the puck, that’s an example.

Guenther goal: Another game that the San Jose Sharks can’t get the lead, last game-opening goal from them was Dallas. Don’t love that Walman shift, gotta re-watch, but I’m not sure he did a great job on Keller for a post net front chance right before. Then Walman turnover led the Guenther rocket.

7 left: Thrun retrieving puck does nice job evading O’Brien.

5 left: Zetterlund playing with purpose tonight, just set up Gushchin for a chance. He’s playing direct, no BS.

Maccelli goal: That can’t happen, yuck. A lot to dislike there, but Thrun has to manage the slippery Maccelli in front. There was also an Eklund OZ turnover, not sure what happened to Kostin along the wall during DZ exit opportunity (maybe puck bounced?). Maybe he needed some support there along wall? San Jose Sharks have played fairly well to start…undone.

1 left: Granlund and Benning hard hustle back to prevent entry.

Utah came on after the fight, 24-12 5v5 Corsi, though Sharks 3-2 High-Danger, per Natural Stat Trick.

Period 2

San Jose Sharks need a pep talk from Cherokee Jack.

Judging by the jerseys in the crowd, there's a good number of #SJSharks fans in Utah. Sorry they haven't been treated to much of a show so far — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2024

Good forecheck work by Kunin then Kostin to start period, Sharks need that to be the start of something.

5 in: Thrun-Goodrow-Kunin-Zetterlund-Gushchin on PP2. Good power play, but no goals. Good keep-ins by Walman and Wennberg on it. I like the effort tonight, but Sharks need a bounce badly, before Utah scores another.

Zetterlund goal: There you go! He’s been a monster tonight. He blows by Stenlund, Kolyachonok doesn’t assert himself. Love this. Also Gushchin’s first point this year.

Maccelli goal: Oh man. Of course. After what should’ve been a big pump-up goal by Zetterlund, that happens. Between G. Smith and Kostin, routine Kostin exit pass doesn’t exit. Then Sturm and Ferraro take the same man in front, Maccelli open again.

9 left: Nice NZ set-up from Grundstrom to Kunin, but puck bounces on Kunin. Like that patience by Carl. Following shift, Gushchin with a nice exit to Wennberg. Gotta play one good shift at a time, be calm, be methodical.

8 left: Huge Ingram save on Toffoli 2-on-1. I like that Sharks are still stringing together good shifts. Got no choice. By the way, have liked Benning tonight. Good with puck, always competes. Benning back to his 2022-23 form would be huge for this Sharks squad.

7 left: Wennberg and Gushchin do good job of not falling for Cooley trickery up high.

Rutta had a really good battle with Crouse in front. There’s a reason why he stays in the line-up.

5 left: San Jose Sharks have a good rush, maybe a 4-on-3, but Goodrow misses on his backhand pass up the middle high on entry, no one gets it, Utah goes down and has a minute of possession. That’s a buzzkill, such a dangerous place for a turnover.

2 left: Rutta mad at himself after he can’t extend good OZ shift for Sharks, but he had a really good shift.

Sergachev goal: No one wants to hear it, but Sharks keep playing the way that they did in the second period, the wins will come. But challenge is to keep playing this way, it’s a hard, demanding style without huge reward, and the reward is diminishing too, as the Sharks fade in the standings. Seeing-eye shot by Sergachev, arguably an unjust reward for an Utah club that has been defending a lot of the period. But that’s hockey.

Period 3

Cardwell could be a good shot in the arm for Sharks‘ bottom-6. I know everybody wants Graf or Cagnoni, but I don’t think they’re ready for high-leverage NHL roles. It would be a disservice to put that much pressure on them. But Cardwell can slide, hopefully, into what injured Dellandrea was doing.

1 in: One free arm too many by Grundstrom on Guenther. Respect the effort, but yeah.

3 in: Wennberg had a shortie breakaway, right place, right time to pounce on Utah turnover, obviously Sharks needed a goal bad there.

5 in: Lund Line reunion! Toffoli down with Wennberg, honestly, deserved, a lot of it how good that Zetterlund has been tonight.

Kostin getting a look in place of Grundstrom. Not sure he’s deserved it, but not a great Grundstrom penalty too. Feel clock is ticking on Kostin’s Sharks’ career, time to do something.

It was a brief Lund Line reunion!

7 in: Good battle from Gushchin, not giving Kesselring an easy exit. That’s something Granlund wouldn’t allow, that easy exit. More of that.

Now Grundstrom back with third line.

10 in: Some good give and go between Kostin and Rutta.

Zetterlund goal: Well-deserved.

Granlund goal: Whoa! A little faith rewarded here. Some bounces, seeing-eye shots, right now for the more deserving team.

Toffoli goal: Faith rewarded!

3 goals in 1:50 for the Sharks! — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 29, 2024

1 left: Great Eklund pass to Wennberg.

OT

Zetterlund to start, well deserved. Wennberg and Ceci too.

Sharks win!