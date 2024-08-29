Toffoli Talks New 70’s Line + Most Intriguing Sharks’ Camp Battles?

Connect with us

Tyler Toffoli joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Toffoli talks about being junior teammates with Logan Couture and Cody Ceci, the San Jose Sharks/Los Angeles Kings playoff battles, his view of Couture and Drew Doughty’s “rivalry”, forming a new 70’s Line with Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund, and his NSFW nickname. (56:19)

But before we get to Tyler, let’s talk some San Jose Sharks news!

Keegan and Sheng chat more about the Yaroslav Askarov trade. (02:40)

They take a first look at some of the big roster battles upcoming in San Jose Sharks training camp. (25:00)

We also talk about the latest on Couture and Matt Benning’s injuries. (50:57)

And now, Tyler Toffoli! (56:19)

Toffoli talks about being teammates with Couture and Ceci on the Ottawa 67’s. He also talks about Couture and Doughty’s “war” of words back in the playoff rivalry days. (56:44)

What’s the difference between great or just good in the locker room? (1:01:12)

Toffoli shares his memories of the 2014 and 2016 San Jose Sharks/Kings’ playoff series. (1:05:55)

Who was Toffoli’s least favorite San Jose Sharks player to play against back then and why? (1:09:05)

Toffoli compares the Kings’ rebuild and the Sharks’ current one. (1:12:35)

Toffoli has surpassed 30 goals in back-to-back years, two of his three 30-plus goal campaigns. Why has he gotten better with age? (1:14:50)

What are his thoughts about a new 70’s Line with Celebrini and Eklund? (1:15:45)

What’s the worst part about moving? (1:17:15)

Toffoli discusses his NSFW nickname. (1:18:05)

