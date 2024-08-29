Toffoli Talks New 70’s Line + Most Intriguing Sharks’ Camp Battles?

Tyler Toffoli joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

Toffoli talks about being junior teammates with Logan Couture and Cody Ceci, the San Jose Sharks/Los Angeles Kings playoff battles, his view of Couture and Drew Doughty’s “rivalry”, forming a new 70’s Line with Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund, and his NSFW nickname. (56:19)

But before we get to Tyler, let’s talk some San Jose Sharks news!

Keegan and Sheng chat more about the Yaroslav Askarov trade. (02:40)

They take a first look at some of the big roster battles upcoming in San Jose Sharks training camp. (25:00)

We also talk about the latest on Couture and Matt Benning’s injuries. (50:57)

And now, Tyler Toffoli! (56:19)

Toffoli talks about being teammates with Couture and Ceci on the Ottawa 67’s. He also talks about Couture and Doughty’s “war” of words back in the playoff rivalry days. (56:44)

What’s the difference between great or just good in the locker room? (1:01:12)

Toffoli shares his memories of the 2014 and 2016 San Jose Sharks/Kings’ playoff series. (1:05:55)

Who was Toffoli’s least favorite San Jose Sharks player to play against back then and why? (1:09:05)

Toffoli compares the Kings’ rebuild and the Sharks’ current one. (1:12:35)

Toffoli has surpassed 30 goals in back-to-back years, two of his three 30-plus goal campaigns. Why has he gotten better with age? (1:14:50)

What are his thoughts about a new 70’s Line with Celebrini and Eklund? (1:15:45)

What’s the worst part about moving? (1:17:15)

Toffoli discusses his NSFW nickname. (1:18:05)

