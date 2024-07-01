San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Sign Toffoli to Big Contract
The San Jose Sharks have made a big splash in free agency!
GM Mike Grier said that they were looking for scoring — and they’ve just signed Tyler Toffoli.
Pierre LeBrun reports the San Jose Sharks are bringing Toffoli in on a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million AAV).
One of the better snipers on the market, the 32-year-old is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, surpassing 30 three times.
He also has a lot of playoff experience, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings and reaching another Final with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.
A well-traveled sniper, Toffoli has played with the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Canadiens, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and most recently, the Winnipeg Jets.
Chances are, the San Jose Sharks are providing security in exchange for Toffoli to come in, and provide leadership and scoring in perhaps the last big contract of his career.
Kevin Weekes confirmed the news, Dan Powers was early on it, and Elliotte Friedman was first to mention.
I was not expecting that
Pumped 😀
Wow that is awesome. Good term and money too, it’ll be a slight overpay by the end but who cares. This is the kind of move that’ll actually insulate guys like Celebrini and Smith. Never hurts to add another cup winner to the org either. Great opening salvo for Grier, who just continues to have an unreal offseason.
I see a remake of “That 70’s” line coming. 71 Celebrini, 72 Eklund 73 Toffoli
GMMG cooking
Who are the odd men out now? You still need a spot for Macklin, Gusch, etc. seems like they’re over the 12 spots right now by a couple. You’d have to think a trade is coming, or two, no?
Yeah potentially, tho I think you give em all a shot at training camp and see who makes the team and go from there
Baily, G Smith, and Graf may be odd men out, also who knows if Logan is back, hope he is. It should make for a compeditive training camp.
No way Graf makes the NHL out of camp. He’s a year of AHL play away. Maybe half a season at best.
I agree, that is why I put him as an odd man out. It should be fun now the Sharks also signed Wennberg
Grier doing an awesome job.
Still need some backend help.
Is our goalie situation settled??
Is Couture going to be 100% coming into the new year??
I think we’re set in net for this season with Vanacek and Blackwood. Both are UFA after this year and we don’t have any top tier goalie prospects in the system (although I know goalies are voodoo and for all I know Korostelyov could end up being the best goalie ever despite being selected at 194 and not being on many lists at all).
Pretty sure Vanacek is signed for 2 more seasons
Nope. Just verified on CF (while I can still use it) that it’s over after this year.
Goalie is more than settled for the moment unless they want to try and get Asksrov.
This would have been an awsome signing 4 years ago
Google is your friend. Dude is still putting up around 30 goals a season the last few.
For reference, AFP Analytics had this pretty much pegged perfectly as his contract value. They don’t go for nice round numbers so they had 4×6,022,066.67 instead. Comparables they used were: Killorn’s 4×6.25M in Anaheim before last season Zuccarello’s 5x6M with the Wild in 2019 Palat’s 5x6M two years back Rust’s 6×5.125M in Pittsburgh signed two years ago Reilly Smith’s 3x5M from two years back. I looked a handful of other contracts that were signed and compared them with the numbers on the sheet, they were decent but not incredible. Pretty much spot on here as well as for Texier (2×2.058… Read more »