BREAKING: Sharks Sign Toffoli to Big Contract

The San Jose Sharks have made a big splash in free agency!

GM Mike Grier said that they were looking for scoring — and they’ve just signed Tyler Toffoli.

Pierre LeBrun reports the San Jose Sharks are bringing Toffoli in on a four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million AAV).

One of the better snipers on the market, the 32-year-old is an eight-time 20-goal scorer, surpassing 30 three times.

He also has a lot of playoff experience, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings and reaching another Final with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

A well-traveled sniper, Toffoli has played with the Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Canadiens, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and most recently, the Winnipeg Jets.

Chances are, the San Jose Sharks are providing security in exchange for Toffoli to come in, and provide leadership and scoring in perhaps the last big contract of his career.

Kevin Weekes confirmed the news, Dan Powers was early on it, and Elliotte Friedman was first to mention.