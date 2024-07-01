What Does Rest of NHL Think of Toffoli, Wennberg?

It is obvious what Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg can bring on the ice to the San Jose Sharks.

But what they bring off the ice, especially to youngsters like William Eklund and Will Smith and hopefully Macklin Celebrini, appears to be just as important to the Sharks.

Multiple NHL sources — including three scouts, an executive, and a coach, none with the San Jose Sharks — shared outside perspectives about the newest Sharks.

(Hint: They love Toffoli!)

Toffoli, 32, was signed to a four-year, $24 million contract with a full No-Trade Clause on Monday. That’s the richest total and per-season contract that the Sharks have ever handed out to an outside free agent.

Toffoli is the most expensive contract that #SJSharks have ever handed out to an outside UFA (not an internal signing a la Karlsson in 2019): 🦈$6 mil AAV (previous high: Rob Blake, $5 mil AAV in 2008)

🦈$24 mil total (previous high: Paul Martin, $19.4 mil for 4 years in 2015) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 1, 2024

Toffoli is coming off a 33-goal campaign, his third 30-goal and eighth 20-goal season. The right-hander immediately becomes the San Jose Sharks’ go-to scorer.

“Not a great skater but puts himself in the right spots. Solid add,” Scout No. 1 said. “Good veteran who can score. Needs a play-driving center to get him the puck.”