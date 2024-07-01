Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

What Does Rest of NHL Think of Toffoli, Wennberg?

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

It is obvious what Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg can bring on the ice to the San Jose Sharks.

But what they bring off the ice, especially to youngsters like William Eklund and Will Smith and hopefully Macklin Celebrini, appears to be just as important to the Sharks.

Multiple NHL sources — including three scouts, an executive, and a coach, none with the San Jose Sharks — shared outside perspectives about the newest Sharks.

(Hint: They love Toffoli!)

Toffoli, 32, was signed to a four-year, $24 million contract with a full No-Trade Clause on Monday. That’s the richest total and per-season contract that the Sharks have ever handed out to an outside free agent.

Toffoli is coming off a 33-goal campaign, his third 30-goal and eighth 20-goal season. The right-hander immediately becomes the San Jose Sharks’ go-to scorer.

“Not a great skater but puts himself in the right spots. Solid add,” Scout No. 1 said. “Good veteran who can score. Needs a play-driving center to get him the puck.”

Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta