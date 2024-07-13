Emberson Shares Health Update, What’s Going To Be Different With Warsofsky

The San Jose Sharks didn’t see a lot of Ty Emberson last year, but they clearly liked what they saw.

On Thursday, the Sharks inked the 24-year-old RFA blueliner, who played just 30 games in his rookie campaign, to a one-year, $950K contract.

In fact, Emberson missed the last two months of the season, 24 contests, with a laceration around his right foot.

But regardless, San Jose believes that they may have found a diamond in the rough with last fall’s waiver claim.

Emberson spoke on Friday, sharing a positive health update and what’s going to be different under new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Emberson, on where he is with his health after missing the last two months of the season:

It was just a lower body laceration on my foot. Obviously, you guys saw me scooting around the rink for a couple months there. I ended up doing surgery that night to repair the injury.

No limitations [in training]. I’ve been good to go for a little bit here. Just ramping it up as we get back for training camp.

Emberson, on what he wants to improve for his sophomore season:

Just consistency. I obviously made my debut and there was a learning adjustment for me last year. This year, just coming in, hitting the ground running and picking up where I left off last year.

Emberson, on what makes new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky stand out:

He brings a lot of communication skills of being able to work with young players and understanding a little bit of how the game has transitioned [as] he’s made his way through the ranks. He’s won at every single level. I think he’s gonna win again at this level.

His communication skills, making sure that it’s a two-way street of understanding that we are working on things and he’s working to build us as players and people. So I think just him being able to understand the younger generation is gonna help a lot.

Emberson, on systemic changes that Warsofsky might introduce:

I think just commitment to the system will be big for us this year. Making sure that everyone’s accountable in our D-zone and just sticking to the game plan and making sure that we can be consistent.