Dellandrea Talks Pavelski & Why He Wears No. 53, Kunin on Fighting Dellandrea

Ty Dellandra may only have four career fights, but two have come against Luke Kunin.

There is no bitterness between the two, who have been united on the San Jose Sharks this season. For Dellandrea, the move to San Jose has brought a needed fresh start. The 24-year-old former first-round selection was no longer receiving consistent playing time with Dallas and hopes to carve out a full-time role with the Sharks.

Kunin, who was extended this offseason and is an alternate captain, was also a former first-round pick who needed to carve out a role in the bottom of the lineup to stay in the NHL. Both forwards have great respect for one another and are excited for the San Jose Sharks regular season to kick off.

They spoke at the beginning of training camp.

Dellandrea also talked about his relationship on the Dallas Stars with San Jose Sharks legend Joe Pavelski. Kunin talks about the buzz in San Jose.

Dellandrea, on his previous fights with Luke Kunin:

We had a good laugh. If I remember correctly. I think [Matt Duchene] from Dallas put us in touch, because they played together in [Nashville]. Brought it up. We had a good laugh about it. We talked about it today when we played each other, just joking around.

Dellandrea, on a fresh start in San Jose:

You need situations like this every so often in your career. I needed it in my career. That’s why they traded me from Dallas. It’s a fresh start. For me personally, and for the for the group, to establish new habits and a winning mentality. A lot of work that needs to go into that, both for me personally and for the group to break some of those habits and break through that threshold. But, it’s exciting times for everybody.

Walked into Sharks Ice before everybody on the ice to see Dellandrea practicing tips with Cardwell. Wonder who Dellandrea picked that up from — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024

Dellandrea, on Joe Pavelski’s large impact in San Jose:

Am I surprised? No. I know what he did here. Being with him for 3-4 years in Dallas and [becoming] pretty good friends with him. You see the impact he’s left, not only here, in Dallas, but just on the game. Especially here. Throughout those years, I had a lot of guys that created a winning environment and a high standard. He left his impact. I texted him the other day and said, “I’m sick of seeing your face.” (laughs)

Dellandrea, on practicing tipping pucks like Pavelski:

We would go out before morning skate every single game day for three years. Tip pucks, just him and I. It was a good little routine. Helps you get the hands going, help get the tips going and feel good.

Dellandrea, on how good Pavelski was at tipping pucks:

[He] just makes it look easy and effortless. Jani Hakanpaa, I remember specifically, asked him to come out with us one morning to take one-timers from a coach which, and then [Pavelski’s] got to tip them. One-timers, you’re not usually getting a tip on them. They’re so hard and fast, you can’t really see them. When he gets a sifter from the point, for sure you’re getting stick on it. Jani Hakanpaa, big man’s taking one-timers, he’s tipping them like nothing.

Dellandrea shared personal, "meaningful" reason why he chose to wear No. 53 pic.twitter.com/uOprOmFly3 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2024

Kunin, on returning to San Jose:

I know what my role is on this team. I have the relationship with [Ryan Warsofsky] and the guys on the team being here the last few years. I want to be here. I want to help turn this around. I want to win here. That’s how it went throughout the whole process. We got a lot of young talent coming up, and I want to be here, be a part of that, and help them in any way I can. Help lead this group [in] the right direction. All that stuff works itself out. I just want to play hockey, compete out there, and be out there with those guys. Happy with how everything went and looking forward to starting the season.

Kunin, on his fights with Dellandrea:

One in Nashville, one last year. I love his game. I love the competitiveness he plays with, the willingness to do whatever. I did remember [the fights] when I saw that we got him. The one last year, we saw each other in the parking lot after and you know hockey guys, “You good? Yeah. Good job,” kind of thing. I respect it. I’m a guy who’s willing to do it, so I got a lot of respect for guys who do that for their team and their teammates. We’re happy to have him.

Kunin, on the buzz around the team so far:

Even the first day I got here, a couple weeks back, coming into the room you just feel it from the first person you see. Talking to coaches, management, trainers, chefs, whatever it may be, workers here at the rink; everyone’s excited. Everyone knows we got better. Everyone knows what’s coming within this organization, and we’re all excited about that. No one’s happy, okay, or content with what has happened here in the past. You definitely use that to fuel the fire, and never want to have that feeling again. That’s our mindset going into camp: Every day get better; every day get more competitive and putting the right pieces together to have success this year.