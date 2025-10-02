NHL Scout Likes Afanasyev, How Can He Make Sharks? (+)

Egor Afanasyev has enjoyed a solid training camp.

This is after a year with CSKA Moskva, where the 2019 Nashville Predators’ second-round pick had agreed to go, even before getting traded to the San Jose Sharks in the summer of 2024.

“I really wanted to (come back) because it’s a dream for everyone to be here,” Afanasyev said. “Luckily, I got out of the contract there and came here.”

Afanasyev has survived some deep roster cuts so far in camp, and outside of the San Jose Sharks organization, there are scouts who like the 6-foot-2 winger.

“Afanasyev isn’t a bad risk to take,” an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now. “Talented player.”

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky talked about what he’s seen from Afanasyev in his first camp with the Sharks’ organization.

Afanasyev spoke about getting adjusted to training camp, the other Russians in the Sharks locker room, and more.

An NHL scout also shared his thoughts, discussing Afanasyev’s ceiling and comparing him to a Stanley Cup-winning winger.