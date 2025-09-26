Wennberg Wants To Stay in San Jose, Shares Impressions of Misa & Musty

Alex Wennberg knows what it’s like to be a young center in the NHL.

While Wennberg was 20 when he made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2014, he knows some of the biggest challenges that 18-year-old Michael Misa will face, if the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick does make the opening night roster.

“Faceoffs are always a battle. One of my first face-offs was against (Anze) Kopitar. Those guys, that really gives you, ‘Welcome to the League’ vibes,” Wennberg recalled.

Wennberg could form an unlikely group of top-three centermen with Misa and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini this year. Meanwhile, pending UFA Wennberg is 31.

Wennberg also spoke about his impending free agency, his hopes to make Team Sweden for the 2026 Olympics, and more.

On seeing himself as the 2C…

I’m pushing for it. I want to be that guy, with Granny (Mikael Granlund) leaving last year with the trade, and then for me to fill his shoes. So the spot, the responsibility, and the way I want to play my game, I think that fits my game. And right now, you got to earn it. That’s [what] we talk about as well. There’s no handouts. There’s no like, ‘Hey, you get this.’ You got to show every single day that you want to be on that spot. So for me it’s good to be motivated and use that.

On representing the San Jose Sharks at the European Media Tour…

It’s fun. They put it in Milan, too. Great spot. You head down there and have a meeting and get going. So for the Sharks to send me to be the representative, it’s an honor.

On the possibility of playing for Team Sweden at the Olympics…

It would be amazing to play it. That’s something that motivates you a little bit more as well. I’m going to use that as fuel as well and just going to make a push. But I’m not here to have a good first season and relax on it. I’m playing a full 82-game season and putting all my effort to it.

On starting the season better than last year…

So many games last year, the first eight [games] that we had the chance to win it, and we just didn’t, a lot of pressure, we wanted a lot, but just at the end of the day we let ourselves get hurt.

So obviously a better start, but it’s hard to tell. We closed the book of last year, you learn from it, you don’t focus on too much. When this new season starts, new players, lots of new things. So instead of looking back and remembering those games, I feel like we should look ahead and be positive.

On how the new faces will help the San Jose Sharks…

We had a good team here last year. When we came down to those last minute of the games we fell short, find a way to lose games. Right now, I think we added around 5,000 NHL games experience. Guys winning the Cup, guys coming in that have the experience of knowing how to win, so just those players. And after that we’re building on something here, but right now, we have pieces to put everything together. So right now, training camp starts. The first two practices been great. So I feel like we really have a system we believe in, and the players to do it as well.

On Quentin Musty…

I was with him on [a scrimmage] line last year [too]. He’s a skilled player. Right now you see, when he has the opportunity to score as well, he knows how to put the puck in the back of the net. He’s maturing in his game, he’s playing details and doing the right play. Sometimes, as a young kid, you’re coming up, you want to stay on the blue line, but you can see right now he’s paying attention to the details. It’s a hell of a player, so it’s going to be interesting what he can do as well, and especially if I play on the same line with him.

His camp last year was good as well but right now every year goes by, they grow, they become better. I don’t know exactly what changed or not, but you can just see [he] has a little bit more swagger, and I like what he’s doing.

On what he remembers from being at training camp as a youngster and passing knowledge to Michael Misa…

It’s a lot. You’re coming into camp, there’s so many players, and so many good players as well. Obviously, he’s second-overall, so it’s a lot of pressure as well. But for him you can just tell right now, the skill he has. I said the same thing with Will and Mack last year. You can see the young guys, they’re ready right away. How mature they are outside, paying attention to the details in the gym as well and on the ice. So it’s just impressive to see how quick to develop and get ready for it. So like I said, I’m really eager to see what he can bring. But right now, what I see, I’m really impressed.

On the toughest challenge when he was a rookie center…

Faceoffs are always a battle. One of my first face-offs was against (Anze) Kopitar. Those guys, that really gives you, ‘Welcome to the League’ vibes. But other than that, it’s a whole different league. It’s a different pace, it’s more physical and you got to bring it every single night. With the young kids, right now, everyone’s so prepared and they’re ready for it, so no doubt about that, they gonna do great. So it’s gonna be fun to see us make the team run.

You come in and they use the strongest sticks. They have the experience of routine, but that’s really one thing that sticks out. I remember my first draw was Kopitar… It’s a big difference, even for me playing the men’s league in Sweden. So those small things.

If you look at the [faceoff] numbers of rookies, is usually in the 30’s, 40’s. I remember those days. That’s a learning curve as well. And especially as center, it’s a lot of responsibility to take those draws. For me, if I can pass on some knowledge, help them out, I’m trying to do that as well.

On whether the pending UFA would like to stay in San Jose…

We’ll see how it goes. But so far, I’ve been here one year, and I’ve really had a great time here, great organization, everyone around here. I really enjoyed it, family as well. So we’ll see how it goes. But at the end of the day, I got brought in here to [bring] leadership, to be a guy who shows being a role model for the younger guys. I got this year left, so I’m going to give it my all. And I mean, what happens, happens. But my focus is on this year, and what I can do right now.