San Jose Sharks
Sharks Trade for Sherwood
The San Jose Sharks have traded for Kiefer Sherwood.
The Sharks acquired Sherwood, 30, for their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks, and defenseman Cole Clayton.
One of the top forwards available this Trade Deadline, the 6-foot-0 winger has 17 goals and is second in the NHL with 210 hits. He had 19 goals last season, recording an NHL-record 462 hits, too.
Sherwood is a pending UFA.
The acquisition is a clear signal change by the San Jose Sharks, that they’re moving away from the rebuild, and trying to make the playoffs this season.
The Sharks currently hold the last wild card berth in the Western Conference, tied in points, 51, with the Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.
Sherwood is currently on IR with an undisclosed injury, which Canucks head coach Adam Foote said a week ago would probably keep the winger out for 1-3 weeks. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining the San Jose Sharks for this road trip, which ends on Jan. 20 at the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Clayton, 25, was signed this past off-season to improve the San Jose Barracuda’s defensive corps. The 6-foot-2 defender has two goals and five points in 33 AHL appearances this season.
Kiefer Sherwood isn’t sure he’ll play for Sharks before Olympic break. Shook hands with his left hand. Said he skated this morning, but needs to see Sharks doctors before any decision is made. So unlikely to play here on the 27th
January 19, 2026
We discussed the (good!) idea of Sherwood to #SJSharks at the 52-minute mark with @jasondemers5 yesterday! https://t.co/mpN1beHVi2
January 19, 2026
Dam, I never even heard of Clayton. Wish him the best I guess!
Sherwood will probably become a fan favorite for being a shit starter, and I’m gonna love it!
He’s probably going to score 20 goals the rest of the way if he plays on Cellys wing.
really hoping they give him a shot with Smith and Celly. If he can thrive there the depth scoring looks much better for the middle six
You ripped on someone’s opinion down below and called them deluded when you think Sherwood will score 20 goals the rest of the season when he might not even play before the Olympic break. Pot meet kettle moment for sure.
I mean, it’s not a stretch to say Celebrini can turn average NHLers into All Star caliber players. That’s what all the greats do
There’s a chance Sherwood only plays 27 games the rest of the year if he’s out until the Olympic break. 20 goals in 27 games is a 60 goal pace. Please be reasonable.
If he’s on Cellys wing it’s definitely possible.
Hold your horses…. What made you change your mind so quickly?
Where did I change my mind?
Also I just said “probably”. It’s not like put up my house in a bet you dolts.
Alright man. Maybe you aren’t aware of how much great players can elevate others. I bet even you could put up 20 goals with Celebrini!
I guarantee I could get 10 on his wing but he’ll have to hold onto the puck a little longer while I catch up.🤣
Yup. Forseberg and Sakic did it regularly on their way to cup wins.
If this guy can bang goals home at net front better than Graf and Chernyshov, it’s possible, but it does sound like a whole lot. I’ve been prepping for an interview tomorrow and just logged on to get my mind blown by this deal, so I’m still processing
He ain’t Forsberg or Sakic!
You know we’re talking about Celly in that comparison right? Keep up dum dum.
What you talking about? Celebrini is arguably on par with those two so far.
He’s lost…
No One thought 3rd liner Cheechoo had 56 goals in him. Who’s one of the leading 5on5 assist forwards in the NHL right now? No hints… put a legit shooter, goal scorer with him the rest of the way and we’ll see what happens.
They said his injury is 1-3 weeks. My 20 goal prediction assumed he played before the break but I’ll sort of double down and say he likely scores around 20 goals if he gets to play with Celly at 5on5 and the PP.
Didn’t take long for you to enter the wildly flailing to support your dogshit opinion stage of things.
Here we go again w/ bunch of childish emoji’s…………….
Eternally cranky even when in a “good mood”.
what are they going to do with 5 UFA D, well 4 now, and 1 RFA
Probably just push them out the plane mid flight on the way back?
I think they trade a few guys for a bucket of pucks
and who will replace them, barracuda?
why do we need another forward, almost past the prime, if we have a catastrophe in the D.
He’s a late bloomer, this is his prime.
Is that b/c Sherwood called himself a late bloomer? How about very lucky couple of seasons?? We all have seeing players like that before.
Hush child, adults are talking.
Yep!
Have faith in Grier! He’ll make whatever moves he has to. He has a ton of time to upgrade the D. It might even happen very soon!
D’s especially the RD cost much more than a couple of draft picks, unfortunately, but that’s what the Sharks NEED right now, asap!
Trading multiple 2nd’s for a 30 year old UFA winger who might miss 20% of your remaining games because he’s currently injured is just a very bizarre move even before you take into consideration things like the current roster and state of the franchise.
I think you basically have to sign him to an extension to justify this trade but that’s risky business considering he’s having an outlier shooting season and is on the wrong side of 30 playing an extremely physical/energy game as a 6ft guy who is maybe 200lbs? Just doesn’t seem like a player that will age very well. Last thing you want is to give a guy like him a 5×5 (rumored what he’s looking for) where he’s down on the 4th line by the end of it making $5M while Celebrini is in his prime.
He’s not on the “wrong side” of 30. He’s 30.
As soon as you hit 30 you’re on the wrong side of 30…plus he turns 31 in 2 months.
Uh? How does that even work? You can be one the right side of 30 before you turn 30…I am so confused;) Usually means you are 35+ meaning you are approaching 40 and no longer in the frontside of 30’s. But here I think you mean for Hockey players 30 usually is coming to end of prime. Certainly a concern here but if you can get him at 3 yrs and target him to be a bottom 6 guy with physical style, PK and some scoring ability, say to replace/upgrade on Goody and Reaves going forward, thats good— plus you… Read more »
Spoken like someone really young. No. Not how that works. 35-36 would be bad. Sharks need useful veterans in this age range to guide all their children. Signing him for 3-5 years for 3-5 million would fine with the rising cap for what he brings.
I do personally believe that the “right side of 30” means “Not 30”. But he’s probably signable to 3-4 years, I assume.
I’m assuming this isn’t a “going for it in the playoffs” move and the team already has a plan to extend
No one in serious conversation has ever referred to 31 as the wrong side unless you’re talking about Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriends.😜 35 is typically when people start invoking that phrase. 30-32 is typically referred to as about 30 or early 30s.
This is also made up and wrong.
It’s quite simple: you look at the age 30 as a piece of paper standing on end. One side is “up to 30” and the other is “after 30.” The piece of paper is the 30th birthday.
The argument is that 31 doesn’t equate to being “wrong”. 35? Sure.
Nope. But hey you do you.
I hope you remember that just a decade ago no NHL club would touch a over 30 player b/c they were old. Nowadays that perception has changed by a lot and they even extend players who are 34-35.
People are simply aging slower for many reasons. Sherwood may not be one of them b/c of his physical type of game he plays. What do I know?. I just wish him and the Sharks all the Best.
How is it you are wrong about everything. A decade ago teams took on MOAR 30 year olds in UFA than they do now. You should just read the comments for now. You’re not ready to participate.
That’s the wrong side and he shares a “B” Day with me. Once a person hits 30, the decades/time accelerate, believe me, I know. Funny how just a couple of months some people called Wennberg, 31, as an “old man”.
Wrong yet again. You got quite a streak going. No one called Wenny an old man. That s dumb.
J-Zee has certainly gone down some odd trails….
Clearly they intend to resign him.
For real! There’s no fucking way Grier makes this trade without the intent to sign him
That’s literally the scary part especially when it’s rumored Sherwood wants a 5×5. He’s Toffoli sized and his game is heavily reliant on physicality/energy. We’ve first hand seen Toffoli hitting a bit of an aging wall as a 33 year old. How do you think a guy like Sherwood will age?
Couple things to consider — most importantly, 31 year old Toffoli arrived in San Jose with 800 regular season games and another 93 playoff games under his belt. He was sitting at about 900 NHL GP total. Sherwood has played 309 regular season games and eight in the playoffs. Age matters, for sure. Mileage matters just as much. I would also hope he’s not in line for a 5×5. My guess is that they will see how he fits, hope he fits very well and is incentivized to stay for the ride, like Wennberg. If he decides not to stay,… Read more »
Wennberg had made $48M in his career before his recent extension. Sherwood has made $5M. I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect him to sign a short term deal like Wennberg did when he’s never gotten a payday in his career.
dude he doesn’t have enough track record to demand what Wenny got. If he takes a short term deal and gets to play on the wing of an NHL MVP candidate, he can boost his value for another contract.
It makes a lot of sense. Good point!
$18M over three years vs. $25M over five isn’t exactly a massive discount. He’d still get his payday, and the opportunity for another.
And of course we are in complete agreement again.
All spectacular points.
Thanks. You’re the voice of reason.
AHL games count, too—might as well add in 224 games to your total there (186 regular season, 38 playoff).
Still short of a guy like Toffoli, but 541 isn’t nothing, and the style of play is what concerns me long-term with Sherwood, even though I’m happy to add him to the mix for the Sharks.
I doubt they sign him for more than 4 years. Anecdotal but you can always look at Reavo who is 38 and played a much rougher game than Sherwood. Obviously less minutes but arguably tougher minutes.
Who cares about the money! Just dump him if his game falls off a cliff. He’ll be a contributor for the next few years, and once he’s not, he can go
Yeah I don’t think GM’s should be this cavalier when it comes to running a franchise. Just because money isn’t a big deal now doesn’t mean that’s the case in 4 years when all the young guys are on their second contracts and guys like Celebrini are making probably around $15M
Oh yeah Grier has been nothing but cavalier since he took over. 🤣 Good lord 🐓🤏, the sky is not falling. 🙂
You gotta have more optimism!
I don’t know that I would call Grier as being cavalier with decisions he’s made. Cavalier would have been going all in on Marner without knowing how the team would perform this year. I think he’s done well enough to be given the benefit of the doubt with moves he’s been making. For one, nobody in this forum, or any other forum, knows what he’s got cooking in his kitchen except him and his inner circle. He’s operating with far more information than you, myself, or anyone else.
Agreed. It does not hurt the Sharks either b/c of the low, potentially, cost of the picks, but Sharks needed a good “D” YESTERDAY!
I think you’re record has a scratch on it.
MG knows what he’s doing. The most “fun” team to watch just became much more difficult to play against. So many elements to team building, and hardened, proven NHLers are necessary on so many levels. Guys like this are must haves for the young guns to learn from and emulate, while also allowing them to play with a little more freedom and creativity. I fear for Eklund. More to come?
Exactly.
I do love Eky from the beginning. Love his hard work and ambitions and remember him cry when relegated to Sweden. Excellent player who doesn’t have a good shot. How did it ever happen that no coach before, and now, don’t tell him to work on his shot? So many chances wasted b/c of his week and off target shots, otherwise his stats would be so much better and that in itself may make him a prime candidate for a trade. Too bad…..
ummmm …
I’m following, but not. Sherwood’s a GMMG kind of guy and useful add. The Sharks top players are smaller and not overly physical.
Does this mean Eklund is more likely to get moved? I think so. There’s excess forwards and insufficient d-men.
Ok, obviously I love the trade. I’ve been calling for something like this since the summer and probably long before. Have to have some kind of power forward presence. Someone who’ll hit and make defensemen scared to go back for the puck. Ideally Grier just signs the guy for a little extra to keep him from walking. I don’t think it’ll take that much since he doesn’t have a decade of 25 goal seasons. 3-5 mil per for 3-4 seasons would be totally fine for a middle 6 goal scoring winger who skates well and hits a shit ton. As… Read more »
Yeah I agree, although I’m gonna be heartbroken when Eklund and Ferraro get traded. But I’m starting to understand the inevitability of these moves.
Love both guys as people. Being a fan from year 2 I’ve learned to not get that attached. If the goal is a contender, sacrifices have to be made. I’ve always loved the power forwards so this will likely be my guy until a prospect takes over. One of my biggest heart breaks as a fan was the downfall of Evander Kane. Played the exact way I loved. Seemed like the 2nd coming of Owen Nolan and bonus he was black which is great for the Bay Area and promoting diversity of the sport. But it was not to be.… Read more »
Yeah I too was stoked on the idea of Kane! Who would of guessed at the time that keeping Kane and letting Pavs go would of been such a mistake? It’s crazy that how that move didn’t work out
Kane wasn’t the reason, the EK65 contract pushed Pavs out. Really it was simply DW not wanting to give the 3rd year. They had the money but didn’t want to do 3 years. People have to stop blaming other players. It wasn’t either or.
Agreed. Pavs wanted 3 yrs., Sharks were set on 2 yrs. and that was the difference. One thing is sure-I’m glad that Wilson, and his son, are out of organization and reasons can’t be discussed on this forum openly.
We can agree on all that.
While neither of us know the inner mechanics of the decisions that were made, I do imagine that management has to decide on “either or” situations. Sometimes they can’t keep both guys, so they commit to one and not the other. I believe that when seeking out and acquiring Kane in 2018 (with the intent to resign him), they had already forecasted letting Pavs walk in 2019. Pavs said the Sharks never even made an offer.
It was public knowledge about the contract. They offered him the salary just not the term. They weren’t planning to let Pavs walk .
short-timer fan
? What does that mean? Oh because I said year 2? To clarify I grew up the bay but was stationed in LA and followed the Kings until I got out and went home. Hence year 2. I’ve seen the worst.
Imo, color doesn’t add or subtract anything here….it’s just the value of a power forward like Nolan was back in a day. Sherwood regardless of his age may do the trick b/c his mileage is much lower than other typical PF his age since he didn’t play as many games as others avoiding serious injuries, so he may work well, future will tell. If not, his cost was negligible.
I brought up Kane being black because I liked the diversity. I hate that the sport is predominantly white.
Exactly. It’s an objectively good thing to see more prominent non-white players in the NHL. It’s 2026, and jerzy doesn’t know about the value of representation and diversity? I’m not buying it. Paired with the silly anti Russian sentiment he often shares, I think he’s an asshole. That’s just a hunch, but who knows. Maybe the guy saves puppies and runs a soup kitchen, but I doubt it!
Oops! Sorry for the double post! This wasn’t meant to be a reply to you.🤪
I agree with you on the trade list, though beyond Mario and Eklund, I don’t think there’s a lot of value.
And they need the high-end assets that get them the d-man they’ll need to be a serious contender. For example, I’d suggested Klingberg + the 2nd they just traded for a protected 1st in 2027 or 2028. Enough of an upgrade that it’d be meaningful in getting that high-end d-man.
I think there’s plenty of time to address that before and at the draft. Maybe you trade musty and the Edm 1st for a top 10 pick.
Like I said, mid round picks like 3rd thru 5th for some pending UFAs. Anything positive back will be fine. Most of those guys on 1 year deals were nothing more than seat fillers. Sure they would have loved for Skinner to come in and score 25 so they could get a 1st for him. Or Klinger to look like a 1D. They didn’t cost anything other than money to acquire so anything they get back is gravy.
I know you like the guy, but this dude is coming off of two almost 20-goal seasons (this year will hit) has a physical element and is supposedly good in the room. This is a clear cut overpay at UFA. The cap going up is going to cause GMs to do what GMs do which is overpay for players and then let the next GM deal with the back half of the contract. I don’t think they’re making some big trades to push out UFAs as, quite frankly, they don’t have anyone worth getting a lot back from a forward… Read more »
I think you’re kidding yourself about Ferraro. The 2 1sts thing is just ridiculous. Like I said he’s been I. Rumors since before Grier took over. I agree Deharnais is a likely candidate to be re-signed. My bet is Grier does all his big moves prior to the Olympic break to get everyone moved and acclimated for the stretch run. It’s what I would try to do. Remove or lessen the most stressful part of getting traded. I’m still holding out hope for Hamilton. Perfect filler at #1D for the next 2 years.
No, I wasn’t saying he’ll get two 1sts I was trying to say trading him doesn’t make a ton of sense right now unless you get a haul for him which I don’t think they would get. Sure, if you could do a swap for MF and DH, that would be great coupled with salary retention but I’m not sure that moves the needle on Defense.
Ferraro is the only guy that’s bring back a higher pick. The D is overloaded and if they add someone like Hamilton you don’t Ferraros role can easily be replaced IMO.
Orlov, Hamilton (or?)
Shak, Iorio
Dicky, Deharnais
Klinger? lily?
everyone there is better at handling and passing the puck which should be the primary goal of the Sharks D moving forward. Get the puck to the forward group.
I am sure there is some hope by some, for Eklund move: especially in a sell high or RHD attractive piece. But think he also helps Eklund, can put a wrecking ball with him(and Misa they had some chemistry in training camp) also can score. Maybe he increases likelihood, but like guys to replace Eky skill are not close yet. Think he slots well with Eky and Misa: no denying Cherny chemistry with Misa. That line sounded the most dangerous it has been in 3rd vs Det. So maybe Sherwood adds that element to Smith and Celly. But he should… Read more »
The management and coaches have had a recurring theme of wanting size throughout the lineup. Eklund doesn’t meet that requirement. By next season they will likely have too many top 9 forwards so something has to give.
celly, Smith, Misa, Wenny, Cherny, Sherwood?, Graf, Musty?, Bystedt?, Regenda?, Lund?
its a nice problem to have.
On the flip side, there’s Klingberg, Mario, Desharnias, Liljegren, Orlov with the youngsters of Iorio, Dickinson, Mukh.
something has to upgrade ….
Klinger, Mario, Lily are all likely candidates to not be Sharks next season.
Sure, I just do not think this trade moves the Eklund most likely to trade needle! Skinner seems to be the one that becomes expendable, especially as a UFA. I think they like Eklund skill and pest, he is surprisingly pretty good on boards. But yeah he is probably the best piece that can be used for a D trade, given the forward depth. If he had better shot (or could have worked on it in summer) and therefore better shooting percentage (goals); I might argue deeper! Love the kid but yeah if moving for a young top RHD prospect… Read more »
I get the love for him but I don’t see the success on the boards you do. I see him regularly get pinned and eliminated.
What a terrible trade. I liked Grier better when he was batting 1.000. The saving graces would be if they have something else cooking that disposes of other forwards for defense. But the expendable forwards wouldn’t seem to bring that unless they are accompanied by picks, and two second rounders are now gone. The other good thing would be if they were getting real about Goodrow and he goes out of the lineup. They could be forgiven to some extent for playing him and Dellandrea this year when playoffs weren’t expected. Now that they are trying to make it, getting… Read more »
I think it’s a good trade. This is a physical winger that scores at a half point per game. This is an excellent addition to the middle six or you could even bump him up to Celebrini / Smith to punish the opposition if they get feisty without sacrifice scoring. He’s also a guy who could play down to the 4th line in a checking / energy roll. With guys like Graf, Ostopchuk, Dellandrea, and Gaudette that gives tools for the 4th line to score. Two 2nd rounders aren’t going to help Macklin and the core now. And likely won’t… Read more »
Agreed 100%.
I’m guessing it won’t take long until fans love this guy, and like this trade. It’s a good deal. Macklin, Smith, Eklund, Toffoli, Misa…. none of these guys are soft players, but they aren’t overly physical guys. With the addition of Sherwood, and hopefully having Cherny and Regenda stick, you’ve got a nice mix of some size and skill up front.
Torres became a fan favorite. Not worried at all about this guy.
Did he? I don’t recall ‘fan favorite’ being part of Raffi’s time here. Some liked him, but I know a bunch who didn’t.
Reading the boards I would say pretty much everyone came around until that last suspension. He was great his first season.
ummm, half a point per game? He has 23 pts in 44 games — which is half a point per game. 6 goals and 4 assists come on the PP. Is he getting top unit PP time in San Jose? I don’t think so.
I’m not sure why you’d give up a pair of 2nd rounders to get high-end 4th liner when the need is for a high end d-man. Which two 2nds could help you acquire
Its short term gain for a team which still needs to think longer term.
I think with 2 mid to low 2nd rounders you’re looking at like 50% chance to get an NHL player, in a few years. In return we are getting an established, good player, who fills a need for our team.
if GMMG can get him at say 5×6, we will have had a crucial piece of our group until 2031, vs 1 maybe guy just starting to put it together.
ummm, he’s not a ‘crucial piece’.
Useful? Sure.
As for 2nd rounders, I don’t think the odds are even 50%, but the upside, especially on 2nd rd d-men, is substantial. Vlasic ((both MEV and Alex) were 2nd rounders. So was Duncan Keith, Nik Lidstrom and more recently, Lane Hutson.
Eh potato / tomato. I would argue a heavy top 6 forechecker is crucial for this current roster. Depth is useful. You can absolutely hit on a great player in the 2nd round, but you are MUCH more likely to NOT draft the next Nick Lindstrom. You are MOST likely to draft a JAG. I do agree, that this regimes ability to draft well is something we need to continue to exploit. I’m sure they have a plan for that. RN we have to cherish the fact we can finally start being on the side of a trade where we… Read more »
A guy that plays like him IS crucial in the playoffs.
$5×6??? What? He’s not worth $5-million per year. A 3rd liner, who won’t put up those numbers and won’t get PP1 or PP2 is not worth that cost. Not at all
I’ll be shocked if it costs that much and I doubt it’s for that long. Good thing about him though is he can progressively be moved down the lineup as he ages if necessary. He should be useful at every stage of his contract.
Agreed, it’s a ‘hope for the best – plan for the worst’ type of estimate. Just saying even if its that bad, it’s not that bad. I do think he gets 5 whether it’s term or AAV or both.
High-end fourth liner? He’s on pace for 30 goals.
He’s not a high end 4th liner but he’s also not a 30 goal scorer. He’s a physical middle six winger. Just because he’s on pace to score 30 goals this year doesn’t mean that’s the norm for him going forward. He had a crazy start to the season with 9 goals in 12 games. Since then he’s returned to his typical pace of 8 goals in 32 games
If he scores 30 he’s officially a 30 goal scorer. If he re-signs and sees enough time with Celly and Smith he can definitely become a multi 30 goal scorer. Hell if Misa make a jump next season he may do it with him. Misa is a great passer.
That was response to kuperkris comment “He’s also a guy who could play down to the 4th line in a checking / energy roll. With guys like Graf, Ostopchuk, Dellandrea, and Gaudette that gives tools for the 4th line to score.”
Yeah he’s in full on bitter man mode and won’t give Sherwood his flowers.
i would definitely put him on the top PP. he’s not a high end 4th liner. Maybe he used to be but the ended now that he’s on pace for back to back 20 ish goal seasons. Don’t shit on the guys contribution just because you’re obsessed with draft picks.😉
I’m looking at the PP going forward.
As I see it now, there are 6 spots for forwards on the PP not named Macklin, because he double shifts on the PP a lot.
So who are the 6? Smith and Wennberg seem locked in.
I do like Regenda because he’s so good at the net. Chernyshov is going to get time, too.
Which leaves just two spots for guys like Toffoli, Gaudette and Eklund. Sherwood is in the mix, perhaps, but I’m not sure he’s inherently an upgrade over any of those other PP candidates.
Wennberg isn’t even in PP1 today. He’s definitely the guy to replace in PP1 with a shooter like Sherwood. That PP doesn’t shoot enough as is. I’ll be shocked if he isn’t a staple on PP1 by the end of the season. Huge upgrade on Eklund who continually makes bad decisions on the PP. easily more skill than Guadette, Toffoli makes some good plays but the skating just isn’t there.
In the real world he’s not a half point per game player. Hes getting top-6 minutes and PP1 time on Vancouver, who stinks, and is inflating his numbers coupled with the ridiculous shooting percentage. I like his game overall, but his offense is a mirage on a contending team.
It’s all coming together. All of a sudden when healthy we’re overstocked on RW, we’re currently overstocked on D, and we have an extra AHL goalie. The Sharks have legimate scoring options through the top 9 and great tools for an energy / checking shut down fourth line. Could we see some combination of Leddy (if unclaimed), a roster D (Desarnais, Ferraro, orLiligren), a forward (Dellandrea, Gaudette, Regenda, Reeves or Skinner), and an AHL goalie (Carriere or Skarek) moved for a bonafide top pair D with term or RFA status that can continue with the core? We can eat half… Read more »
Just one clarification, they have an extra NHL not AHL goalie. Broisoitt can definitely play in the NHL when healthy.
We’ll see on Brossoit. He’s been out a long time and I wouldn’t assume he bounces back to his prior level. He was a borderline NHLer before, so if his game is 95% back, that won’t be enough. If he is fully back, yes, he’ll fit on an NHL roster.
Seems to be doing well so far.
I mean I haven’t watched but the guy has a SV% below .900 in 7 AHL games this year. That’s not what I’d describe as doing well.
He already said he can definitely play in the NHL when healthy. Now it’s just say whatever comes to mind to support it, whether it’s something actually happening in the real world or not.
You’re an idiot. Is that supportive enough? When he was healthy he was a good NHL goalie. What’s so hard to understand about that? I know this is all a big struggle to keep up but at least try.😉
They aren’t great on defense either. Similar to the Sharks. He must have had a bad game in there because he was above .900 at one point I thought. Maybe it was that he was above .900 with his previous AHL team. I read it here.
Also, the shift of the Sharks from being draft heavy to draft lite is in full swing. The Sharks have two 1sts in the upcoing draft, and after that, it shows substantial hollowing out. The 2nd the Sharks retained in the Sherwood trade is the Avs pick, so it’ll be very late in rd 2. There is no 3rd rd pick, the Sharks have 1 pick in each of rds 4,5,6 and 7. Combining the 2027 and 2028 drafts, the Sharks have a lot less than a full compliment: rd1: 2/2 rd2: 1/2 rd3: 0/2 rd4: 1/2 rd5: 1/2 rd6:… Read more »
Yeah I’ve mentioned this before. It’s why I wanted one more year of selling expiring players to really stock up the draft pick pool before we really start building. Especially considering our defensive pool is still extremely underwhelming. I think Dickinson is the only sure thing T4 guy in the org.
Same page. Definitely the minority up here, but instead of trading out players like Wennberg, Mario, Klingberg and having two rd1 picks every year from now ’til 2030, the Sharks are going to be deficient in an area they’ve shown great competence. Coming out of a rebuild a year too soon is one of the biggest risks a team can take. The Sharks are taking that risk. Sherwood is likely going to sign with the Sharks. Which will give the Sharks three 30+ forwards for the next 2-3 seasons in Toffoli, Wennberg and Sherwood (not counting Skinner, Reaves or Goodrow… Read more »
The veteran presence is a necessity. Can’t run all kids. At least this is another goal scorer who brings an element missing higher in the lineup. Hopefully the physicality rubs off on guys like Cherny, Musty etc…
Would say this doesn’t really hurt the defensive prospect pool. We still have the first round picks, which are more likely to land that top4 prospect than the 2nd rounders we are losing. With the farm system being ranked the best in the league currently, not a huge blow to miss a couple more picks at the moment if the window is opening sooner than later. there’s also the chance we recoup some picks to eat salaries with our cap situation. Hopefully this leads to a move for a D man, wouldn’t be thrilled if this was our big move… Read more »
I don’t agree that the prospect pool is best in the league. Maybe if you include Misa, Chernyshov, and Dickinson but all those guys are in the NHL so I don’t consider them anymore.
I’d consider Misa and Cherny prospects still. Dickinson looking like he will be a legit top4 guy soon.
Once Misa/cherny/musty/busted solidify themselves, they could work the log jam into some of those lost picks.
I like this trade more if it’s not the only one we make. Those 2nd rounders likely don’t land us the type of D man we need, believe that’s more likely to be a prospect and a first
Then you’re wrong. The common cutoff is 50 games.
False. For example, last year The Athletic guy included Will Smith in his ranking early in the season for the Sharks, and in there he had to justify why he was making an exception. Which was dumb to do in the first place, but having Will Smith in his rankings when he was in the NHL and had played a few games required explanation.
Not false, but thanks for playing. Depends on who you read. Almost everyone I’ve read says 50 games.
Big parts of the prospect pool have/are graduating. That’s good news.
The prospect pool will be considerably more modest by season’s end. So will the pool of future draft picks.
Yeah compare our future draft picks to Anaheim and Chicago and we are lagging behind them. I think Grier is going to have a pretty tough time building out a championship caliber d-core in the future. Hopefully he can pull it off but he’s going to have to both be creative and get some good luck.
Luckily he has to do and not you though, right?😉
Great point. Hopefully they can unload a guy or two to relieve the logjam and get a couple of these picks back.
Be patient. They have a bunch of guys to move. Likely picking up mid round picks there. Maybe higher if the defer them for a couple years like you’ve advocated for.
You’re asking me to be patient? I coulda sworn I’m the one on the far end of spending 1 year too many collecting rebuild assets instead of risking one year too few.
I’m all for moving more to the future if the return improves. And I think it does, time value of money sort of thing.
Yes. You’re quite clearly still of the patient and long term mindset unlike the people who see the Sharks in a playoff spot in a weak conference and want them to start selling off assets and pushing for the playoffs.
Wrong. I know you’ve read my previous comments. I’ve always pushed only for players that will play now and over the next few years. I’m going with the notion that Grier intends to re-sign this guy. That’s fine IMO.
Meaning be patient to see what else he does. You’re lamenting the loss of picks while being impatient to wait to see what else happens prior to the draft which is quite a ways off still. Yeah, Grier didn’t follow “Zekes hand dandy guide to building a cup winner”. Sorry man but I’m keeping faith in the guy who got us this far and is actually paid to do the job.😉
One possibility I think you’re failing to account for is trading out prospects for picks. The Sharks have a very, very full cupboard with a number of players on overlapping timelines. There will not be room for all of them. A high-end, NHL-ready prospect can net you a first round pick.
Not sure any of the more likely trade candidates from the prospect pool are going to get 1st rounders at this point. The ones who might have already shown the belong in the NHL.
I do think there will be prospect that get traded, but I’m not expecting large returns if they do get moved.
Busted and Musty would get 1st back easily. Maybe not top 5 but for a team on the right timeline you could get around 10th especially in this draft. Cags might get you a 2nd.
Or a prospect at a more useful position.
So we got an injured 30+ year-old rental with only 2 fullish NHL season’s and it cost two second round picks. Not one of Grier’s more scintillating moments.
At least Grier didn’t ship out any first round picks.
Guys if you are using this to conclude Eklund is on the way out, you are insane. Eklund is a 0.7ppg player, is 23, and is cost controlled forever. Sherwood is none of these things.
And there’s no extension, so we have no idea if he sticks around anyway. In all likelihood Sherwood could get flipped for a real defensemen at the TDL
I agree. The idea of replacing Eklund with Sherwood makes no sense. Sherwood is a 30 year old whose previous career high is 40 points. I think his niche will be 3rd line “character guy” who can score a bit.
Your idea that he’ll get flipped for D is actually the most insane thing on this page. That simply couldn’t make less sense. Why on earth would they do that?
as for Eklund, you’re simply deluding yourself if you think he’s not a trade candidate. Maybe not this TDL, but I would bet over the summer.
I disagree, actually. I think part of the reason for pulling the trigger early was so that they retain the option of flipping him at the deadline if things go south between now and then. If they rattle off six straight losses headed into the Olympic break and then struggle heading into the final stretch, it’ll be over quick, but they’d still have time to move Sherwood.
Ok that’s a reasonable take. But he worded it like they only added him for the purpose of flipping him for a D at the TDL which is nuts. What you propose would be a worst case scenario not plan A.
I said he “could” get flipped. I don’t know what they end up doing, but I like that GMMG gave himself some “test drive” room before the deadline.
Sherwood getting flipped is so much more likely than Eklund getting flipped. If the Sharks were so unsure about Eklund, they wouldn’t have signed him on the literal first day they possibly could.
Ok I’m in with the clarification. Good point, my bad. But Eklund is officially on trade watch. That should be obvious.
Ekund is the best ‘trade’ asset the Sharks have, and given the abundance of good forwards, gotta think he’s the most likely guy in a trade. If he could finish, he’d be incredibly valuable. The comp I use is Barzal — they both create really welloff incredible quickness. But Barzal’s creativity leads to goals and Eklund’s, not so much.
I do wonder if his injury has impacted him physically and perhaps mentally.
What is this based on?
He had 58 points last year and is poised to surpass that this year. He’s tied with Smith for points with way more hits, blocks, and ice time.
This. This is our Rantanen/Canes moment (though considerably less talented). Vancouver wanted picks to help the rebuild, we will likely be able to flip Sherwood when he doesn’t want the money we’re willing to offer to a greater contender for some young, talented defensive help. That’s my hope anyway.
Glad it was only 2 picks and some guy.
Was watching an episode of Spittin Chicklets recently. They had one hour of Wayne Gretzky. He talked about Edmonton and all the young stars they had. Then he went on to say that mgmt surrounded them with a perfect mix of nhl veterans, consummate pros on and off the ice. In his mind that’s why it worked. One without the other is malpractice. Ask the coaches of Fla and Tampa. Same answer. Great trade!
Sharks have Toffoli, Reaves, Goodrow, Skinner, Wennberg as forwards.
On defense, Klingberg, Orlov, Desharnais.
Sounds like plenty of veterans to me.
Adding Sherwood because of his ability. I get that argument. But because the team needs more veterans? Not so much.
Gone soon…Skinner, Klingberg, Reaves, Goodrow (maybe) and maybe Desharnais. It’s not about ~more ~ veterans, it’s about the right ones and the right number of them. To me, this move addresses that perfectly.
Reaves, Skinnerare UFas. Goody has 1 more year and Toff 2.
Agreed 100%!
Ok, obviously I love the trade. I’ve been calling for something like this since the summer and probably long before. Have to have some kind of power forward presence. Someone who’ll hit and make defensemen scared to go back for the puck. Ideally Grier just signs the guy for a little extra to keep him from walking. I don’t think it’ll take that much since he doesn’t have a decade of 25 goal seasons. 3-5 mil per for 3-4 seasons would be totally fine for a middle 6 goal scoring winger who skates well and hits a shit ton. He’s kind… Read more »
Love the price, love the message. If the Sharks make the playoffs OR Sherwood re-signs for reasonable money and term, this is a clear win. If both happen, it’s an absolute steal.
The grade for this trade 100% depends on being able to sign him to a reasonable extension. I dont think the sharks are quite ready to be dealing for short term rentals (especially injured ones). A big long term deal has the potential to be the next david clarkson contract.
Sherwood might be the poor man’s Sam Bennett and though I envisioned Igor or maybe even Graf playing with Celly and Smith, a healthy Sherwood playing on the top line makes a lot of sense for playoff style hockey!?
Yup! Agreed 100%!
If MG is going to take a run at a top D man, there will be lots of pain. The cost is huge. They are few and far between and the competition to acquire them would be fierce. A trade is the most logical, if not the only path, to acquire such a player. Eklund, Musty, and Bystedt would all be on the table. Not to mention 1st round picks. Have no idea if he’s going down this path, but it will hurt if it happens. What we all agree on, is we need this type of player. You accumulate… Read more »
Great take soldier!
I like this move. Carries some risk if we don;t extend him – but the risk is manageable. We can recoup at least one second round pick with the inevitable dump of Kilingberg. Maybe we land a fourth for Skinner. The issue now is going to be what happens with the reminaing forward group (both with the Sharks abnd the Cuda) between now and the trade deadline. We still need a stud d-man
Love the Bangers that can score. IE..
Owen Nolan.
Hope he gets in lineup Quick
If he was healthy, it would of been awesome to have Sherwood in today’s game against Florida
A little surprised we’re acquiring wingers, and not defensemen – but two seconds, seems fine to me, especially with the intent of those being mid round picks or worse.
I do wonder if this trade is a trial run before the real trade deadline. No reason why GMMG can’t flip him later before the actual trade deadline. We just can’t retain salary inside the 75 (90?) day window, if I’m remembering the rules correctly, but we wouldn’t need to retain on him anyways.
Getting a player to play with Macklin who plays like Macklin sends a good message to Macklin.
It seems like you’re insinuating that this Macklin character is important?
Jury’s still out but I think maybe.
Opinions all over the place on this one. As one of the “no’ sorts, I’ll offer some positives. He forechecks and this is a forechecking league. Get the forecheck, get the turnovers and get the goals on quick strikes. Lines usually work best when there’s high end talent complimented by a guy who isn’t a high-end talent, but who works well with high-end talent. Graf is that sort of player and Sherwood can be that, too. That complimentary sort means talent can be spread further down the line-up, creating more dangerous lines — 3 and perhaps even 4 which can… Read more »
Great comment. Hopefully he makes you a fan. I’m hoping for the same.
Not ideal trends for Sherwood’s 5on5 play from last year to this year.
https://x.com/ShutdownLine/status/2013370452706578711?s=20
This reminds me a lot of the Zetterlund trade. They traded Zetterlund for a mid-2nd and Ostapchuk who was a recent second.
Wow, based on what is presently happening in Fla, I’d say the message to the team is clear, positive and being well received. They’re playing tough and fast. A few jobs may be at stake. Some of these guys don’t want to be sent down, and some others don’t want to be traded.