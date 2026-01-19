Sharks Trade for Sherwood

The San Jose Sharks have traded for Kiefer Sherwood.

The Sharks acquired Sherwood, 30, for their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks, and defenseman Cole Clayton.

One of the top forwards available this Trade Deadline, the 6-foot-0 winger has 17 goals and is second in the NHL with 210 hits. He had 19 goals last season, recording an NHL-record 462 hits, too.

Sherwood is a pending UFA.

The acquisition is a clear signal change by the San Jose Sharks, that they’re moving away from the rebuild, and trying to make the playoffs this season.

The Sharks currently hold the last wild card berth in the Western Conference, tied in points, 51, with the Seattle Kraken, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.

Sherwood is currently on IR with an undisclosed injury, which Canucks head coach Adam Foote said a week ago would probably keep the winger out for 1-3 weeks. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining the San Jose Sharks for this road trip, which ends on Jan. 20 at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Clayton, 25, was signed this past off-season to improve the San Jose Barracuda’s defensive corps. The 6-foot-2 defender has two goals and five points in 33 AHL appearances this season.

Kiefer Sherwood isn’t sure he’ll play for Sharks before Olympic break. Shook hands with his left hand. Said he skated this morning, but needs to see Sharks doctors before any decision is made. So unlikely to play here on the 27th — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 19, 2026