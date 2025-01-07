Massive Mailbag! Sharks’ Trade Deadline Talk, Celebrini’s Next Contract, Deal Eklund?

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast takes on all your questions…four hours worth!

Beast asked: Do the San Jose Sharks regret signing Sam Dickinson so early? Because if they had waited for longer, he could be NCAA-eligible next year. (1:46)

Grand Nagus Shark asked: Could the Sharks loan CHL prospects like Musty to European pro leagues?

Chris asked: What does the future hold for Bordeleau and Gushchin?

Scott Z asked: “Any chance one or both of Macklin Celebrini or Will Smith gets sent to the Barracuda after the NHL season?” (20:40)

Jan “Yon” asked: Could Kunin or Goodrow get traded?

Nick Valderrama asked: What would your asking price be at the Deadline for Granlund, Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro (42:35) or Nico Sturm?

Also, which current/retired San Jose Sharks player would you most want to ADD NEXT to Keegan on the pod? (55:16)

splash114 asked: When do the Sharks move on from Jan Rutta?

Embrace_the_rebuild asked: What is your prediction for Kostin, Zetterlund, Kovalenko, and Mukhamadullin?

Fin Coe asked: “Two areas where Mike Grier’s team seem to have excelled so far are talent evaluation and goaltending development; are there any other areas that they seem particularly stronger or weaker on?” (1:11:05)

Also, who in the bottom-six deserves to be here long term?

Zeke asked: “Which younger players do you think it’s time for the San Jose Sharks to cut bait with sometime this season or off-season?” (1:25:55)

FaultySynapse asked: “Who would be some free agents the organization should target this off-season? One unlikely dream scenario pick and one realistic possibility?”

Scott Stephens asked if the Sharks will be looking at a big-name free-agent D.

Douglas Fowler asked: “How long do we control Celebrini and Smith, and when do you foresee a long-term contract happening?”

Also, when do we project Dickinson to make the NHL? (1:45:35)

Bob Horenstein asked: “You know a lot about hockey and details. What’s your background?” (1:47:42)

Ricky W asked: “Do you think Mike Grier could use Eklund as a trade piece if a great opportunity presents itself?” (1:58:52)

Sven_ asked: “Would you trade Eklund and Granlund for Elias Pettersson?”

Stephen Akerson-Nagy asked if Macklin may get homesick for Vancouver in his career.

Ryan Martinez asked about Dickinson getting AHL time this year. (2:07:20)

Lincoln Race asked why Goodrow keeps getting played?

Andrew Maloata asked why Ferraro and Ceci keep getting played?

James R asked: Which current Sharks D are here for the long term

Also, “beyond Askarov, any Cuda players you think will play meaningful minutes for the Sharks in the second half?” (2:30:48)

Eric asked: Seeing how the San Jose Sharks have drafted under Grier, do you think their 2025 Draft top-five is, in order, Schaefer, Misa, Hagens, Martone, and Jackson Smith?

Nimrod asked: What would Nemec cost the Sharks?

Blue Science asked: What are some team micro-stats for where the Sharks are at right now?

Joe Epstein asked: “Could Luca Cagnoni have a ‘Dan Boyle’ type of true ceiling?” (2:44:13)

Tejus Govindjie asked: “Bold prediction for 2025 Sharks?”

Megabite thinks Celebrini is getting too much coverage and exposure. (2:51:45)

Stephanie K asked: Should the Sharks use Celebrini’s Calder Trophy chase as motivation? What would you be willing to trade to get Rasmus Anderson?

Kevin asked: “Is there a reason the lines are different every game?”

Lina/Leonard/Steven Stoker/Austin Dias all asked about Logan Couture. (3:06:55)

Alex Genadinik: If the Chicago Blackhawks got the No. 1 pick of the 2025 Draft, would they go forward or defense? “What’s the level of James Hagens in terms of comparing him to other top recently-drafted centers like Bedard or Celebrini, Will Smith, Fantilli or Carlsson?”

Ben Gardner asked: Eklund, Clarke, and Guenther went No. 7 through 9 in the 2021 Draft…have Clarke and Guenther moved ahead Eklund in projected ceiling?

Fred Azevedo asked: Could an NHL team bring the ECHL back to Stockton? (3:22:12)

matthias893 asked: “Any word on Gannon Laroque?”

Gary To asked: What’s one thing that Celebrini, Smith, and Mukhamadullin each need to work on to push them to the next level?

Sharksmustbealways asked: “What’s the panic level with Georgiev?”

Falco5 asked: How often do you hold back info and opinions because you are concerned it might hurt your relationship with current players?

Alaskanice asked about our best and worst in-person game experiences.

timorous me asked Sheng about his favorite food on the road and Keegan about his Sharks fandom.

el gato joe asked: Have you gotten players’ thoughts on CTE? (3:42:30)

CeleBeauty asked about the WJC, Dickinson’s play, and 2025 draft eligible tourney players.

Mabel Trager asked if Vlasic’s Jofa chest pads are older than Celebrini.

Meetyourmako asked what is the faceoff probability stat?

Tony De Matei asked: “I know there are different types of sources … I guess my main curiosity is what is their incentive to be a ‘source’?” (3:55:40)

