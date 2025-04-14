Sharks Locker Room: Toffoli Joins Select Company With 30th Goal

Tyler Toffoli will need one more stop to match an NHL record.

Toffoli scored his 30th goal of the season on Sunday night, in a 5-2 San Jose Sharks’ loss to the Calgary Flames.

It was the fourth different team where the veteran sniper has reached that milestone: The Los Angeles Kings in 2015-16, the Flames in 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets last year, and now, the Sharks.

Toffoli's 3rd-straight 30-goal season! What's remarkable about that, the 32-year-old has had 4 30-goal seasons, the first one at 23 years old, the last three in his 30's — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 14, 2025

When we sing Toffoli’s praises, of course, it’s not just about the scoring.

“He’s been outstanding for our group. The goal-scoring is one thing, but what he does for our dressing room as a leader, helping these young players,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Toffoli. “As much as Toff wants to score, he wants to win, and that’s what we need around here. We need guys that want to win and love to win more than they hate to lose. And that’s what Toff is all about.”

Alternate captain and 2014 Stanley Cup champion Toffoli has been a big brother to teen Sharks Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, a guy who connects everybody in the locker room, and a good example of winning.

Only one player has scored 30-or-more goals for five NHL teams, Hall of Famer Mike Gartner with the Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Phoenix Coyotes.

Toffoli’s achievement is still a special one: He’s one of just 13 players in league history, along with Gartner, to score 30-or-more for four NHL teams.

The 32-year-old sharpshooter might be hard-pressed to match Gartner’s feat though. Toffoli signed a four-year, $24 million contract with the Sharks over the summer, that comes with a complete No-Trade Clause in the first three years.

He’s going to be in San Jose for a while…which is exactly what the Sharks want.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on the difference tonight for the San Jose Sharks:

We just got a little out of structure [in our neutral zone forecheck] in that third goal. We hand them two goals early in that obviously, in that first period, after having a really good period, you just can’t do that in this league.

Warsofsky, on Thomas Bordeleau’s performance:

Did some good things. Obviously, it’s a big jump. The pace of the game here [from] the American League is a lot.

Thought he got better as a game went on, the game slowed down for him a little bit.

See the full interview here

Jan Rutta

Rutta, on one thing that the San Jose Sharks need to do next year to turn these close games into more wins:

Probably consistency. It’s really hard for us to put together a solid 60 minutes. We’re always missing pieces, whether it’s special teams or breakouts or forecheck. Just got to dial it in and be more consistent.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, on Dustin Wolf’s open net save on him:

It was a rolling puck. Just tried to whack at it, and unfortunately, whacked it towards the middle of the net, he made the save.

See the full interview here

Other Players Who Have Scored 30-Plus on 4 Teams

Ivan Boldirev (Chicago Black Hawks, Atlanta Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings)

Dino Ciccarelli (Minnesota North Stars, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning)

Geoff Courtnall (Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues)

Matt Duchene (Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars)

Bill Guerin (Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks)

Marian Hossa (Ottawa Senators, Atlanta Thrashers, Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks)

Pierre Larouche (Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers)

Alexander Mogilny (Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs)

Brendan Shanahan (New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Detroit Red Wings)

Pierre Turgeon (Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues)

Pat Verbeek (New Jersey Devils, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars)