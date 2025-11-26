San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #24: Toffoli Game-Time Decision, Sharks Will Run 11-7 Without Him
DENVER — Tyler Toffoli is a game-time decision.
That’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, despite Toffoli’s absence from morning skate.
Hello from Denver!
DON’T see Toffoli on the ice for what’s supposed to be a full morning skate.
DON'T see Toffoli on the ice for what's supposed to be a full morning skate.
November 26, 2025
Toffoli also missed practice in San Jose yesterday with an illness.
“He should be here [now],” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now after Sharks’ morning skate.
San Jose Sharks (11-9-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
This is how the Sharks lined up without Toffoli:
Eklund-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg
Gaudette- Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Klingberg
Askarov
Warsofsky confirmed that if Toffoli is absent, that the Sharks will run a 11 forwards-seven defensemen line-up. John Klingberg will take his spot.
If Klingberg stays in the line-up, it looks like he’ll be running the second power play group:
PP1: Orlov-Eklund-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Liljegren-Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette
"Our Mack" 😆
Warsofsky on Celebrini's excitement to face MacKinnon: "That's what competitive people love to do, they like to go against the best player…You see that in every sport. I know Mack gets excited about it. Our Mack. I can't speak for the other Mack."
November 26, 2025
Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5)
Mackenzie Blackwood will start.
This is how the Avs lined up in their last game:
Game 2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/MGMEEQiybN
November 23, 2025
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM PT at Ball Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Special thanks to Austin DeLonge for his help transcribing
This is why the need to do something about having 9 guys on the roster on the blue line.
I’m guessing a couple of veterans on expiring contracts are on the trade block, but Grier is not going to trade them for below market value. So this is just going to be the status quo until the trade market starts heating up. Maybe around Olympics time.
Running the same PP1 look is absolutely maddening. Just run 5-F or something but it’s been a real weakness lately. Don’t love it
Or throw Sam out there. I honestly think he’s the perfect defenseman to have out there with this forward group. He’s a rover, not a quarterback. He’ll be a back door or mid slot option more often than he’ll be distributing the puck from up top. The PP needs more movement from guys who aren’t Mack. That’s how he wants to play, but everyone is just standing still watching him. Plus, Sam has the wheels to catch up if something goes wrong.
Put me in the “more minutes for Sam” club.
I’d actually like to see him go PK first (likely with his primary partner Desharnais), but he’s shown enough that 17-18 makes more sense than 14.
Read the Denver Post article on MC and I’m still floored by the fact he finished 3rd in the Calder last year. Exhibit A in the case of voting members of the HWA having a collective IQ asymptotic to zero