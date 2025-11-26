Preview/Lines #24: Toffoli Game-Time Decision, Sharks Will Run 11-7 Without Him

DENVER — Tyler Toffoli is a game-time decision.

That’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, despite Toffoli’s absence from morning skate.

Hello from Denver! DON'T see Toffoli on the ice for what's supposed to be a full morning skate.

Toffoli also missed practice in San Jose yesterday with an illness.

“He should be here [now],” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now after Sharks’ morning skate.

San Jose Sharks (11-9-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

This is how the Sharks lined up without Toffoli:

Eklund-Celebrini-Smith

Kurashev-Wennberg

Gaudette- Dellandrea-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Mukhamadullin

Dickinson-Desharnais

Klingberg

Askarov

Warsofsky confirmed that if Toffoli is absent, that the Sharks will run a 11 forwards-seven defensemen line-up. John Klingberg will take his spot.

If Klingberg stays in the line-up, it looks like he’ll be running the second power play group:

PP1: Orlov-Eklund-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg

PP2: Klingberg-Liljegren-Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette

"Our Mack" 😆 Warsofsky on Celebrini's excitement to face MacKinnon: "That's what competitive people love to do, they like to go against the best player…You see that in every sport. I know Mack gets excited about it. Our Mack. I can't speak for the other Mack." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 26, 2025

Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

This is how the Avs lined up in their last game:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM PT at Ball Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

