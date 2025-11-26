Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #24: Toffoli Game-Time Decision, Sharks Will Run 11-7 Without Him

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

DENVER — Tyler Toffoli is a game-time decision.

That’s what San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, despite Toffoli’s absence from morning skate.

Toffoli also missed practice in San Jose yesterday with an illness.

“He should be here [now],” Warsofsky told San Jose Hockey Now after Sharks’ morning skate.

San Jose Sharks (11-9-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

This is how the Sharks lined up without Toffoli:

Eklund-Celebrini-Smith
Kurashev-Wennberg
Gaudette- Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Mukhamadullin
Dickinson-Desharnais
Klingberg

Askarov

Warsofsky confirmed that if Toffoli is absent, that the Sharks will run a 11 forwards-seven defensemen line-up. John Klingberg will take his spot.

If Klingberg stays in the line-up, it looks like he’ll be running the second power play group:

PP1: Orlov-Eklund-Celebrini-Smith-Wennberg
PP2: Klingberg-Liljegren-Graf-Kurashev-Gaudette

Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5)

Mackenzie Blackwood will start.

This is how the Avs lined up in their last game:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM PT at Ball Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Special thanks to Austin DeLonge for his help transcribing

