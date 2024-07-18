Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

One Surprising Stat About Each New Sharks Player (+)

Published

8 hours ago

on

Credit: NHL/HockeyDB

The San Jose Sharks appear to be on the rise, but it’s going to take more than Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith to get them where they want to go.

First things first, the Sharks want to be a lot more competitive than they were last season. Their .287 Points % was the second-worst of the salary cap era and their -150 Goal Differential was the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators’ -196.

So how will free agents Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg, waiver claim Barclay Goodrow, and trade acquisitions Carl Grundstrom, Ty Dellandrea, and Jake Walman help the cause?

For each of these skaters, here’s one micro-stat, from SPORTLOGiQ, where they should make the Sharks better.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta