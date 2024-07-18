One Surprising Stat About Each New Sharks Player (+)

The San Jose Sharks appear to be on the rise, but it’s going to take more than Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith to get them where they want to go.

First things first, the Sharks want to be a lot more competitive than they were last season. Their .287 Points % was the second-worst of the salary cap era and their -150 Goal Differential was the worst since the 1993-94 Ottawa Senators’ -196.

So how will free agents Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Wennberg, waiver claim Barclay Goodrow, and trade acquisitions Carl Grundstrom, Ty Dellandrea, and Jake Walman help the cause?

For each of these skaters, here’s one micro-stat, from SPORTLOGiQ, where they should make the Sharks better.