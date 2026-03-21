San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #68: Toffoli May Not Travel, Desharnais Out, Tocchet Praises Sherwood
Tyler Toffoli may not join the San Jose Sharks on their upcoming road trip.
That will be a serious blow to a team that’s still trying to make the playoffs. The Sharks have three games on the road next week, at the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Toffoli suffered a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, leaving the game in the first period.
San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not offer a timeline for Toffoli’s return.
Also, Vincent Desharnais will miss Saturday’s game at the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury. Warsofsky called it something ongoing with Desharnais, and didn’t say if Desharnais will travel with the team or not.
San Jose Sharks (32-29-6)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Here’s how the Sharks lined up yesterday at practice.
Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith
Graf-Wennberg-Gaudette
Eklund-Misa-Sherwood
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Mukhamadullin-Ferraro
Dickinson-Leddy
Nedeljkovic
Warsofsky indicated that there was a game-time decision up front. If that forward doesn’t play, Pavol Regenda will slide in.
Philadelphia Flyers (33-23-12)
Dan Vladar will start.
Flyers haven't called anyone up and are most likely running with the same 11-7 lineup again today vs. San Jose. Fourth line center will remain a bit of an adventure with Emil Andrae
— Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 21, 2026
Get all your Philadelphia Flyers lines and updates at Philly Hockey Now!
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Oh I forgot about ‘Friend of the Blog’ Kevin Kurz. It looks like he’s with the Flyers now. I always got the impression he didn’t even like the Sharks during his time covering them, so I was glad to see him go.
I hope he’s striking a better tone with the Flyers fanbase!
Yeah not missing KK even a little. Dude used to go on HF board and try to “educate” the people there and they ran his pompous ass off like a rodent.
Let’s beat The Flyers today!
Let’s go!!!
Tocc is a hell of a coach
He’s pretty good at running gambling rings too.
A good coach is good at multitasking.
Bush league call missing the instigator penalty, Goodrow answering the bell for a perfectly clean hit-front facing shoulder leading into the logo, zero head contact.
Well. That’s probably all she wrote. Fitting that they lost that game on a call the officials refused to make against the other team a period earlier. Fucking Christ.