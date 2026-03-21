Preview/Lines #68: Toffoli May Not Travel, Desharnais Out, Tocchet Praises Sherwood

Tyler Toffoli may not join the San Jose Sharks on their upcoming road trip.

That will be a serious blow to a team that’s still trying to make the playoffs. The Sharks have three games on the road next week, at the Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toffoli suffered a lower-body injury against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, leaving the game in the first period.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not offer a timeline for Toffoli’s return.

Also, Vincent Desharnais will miss Saturday’s game at the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury. Warsofsky called it something ongoing with Desharnais, and didn’t say if Desharnais will travel with the team or not.

San Jose Sharks (32-29-6)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Here’s how the Sharks lined up yesterday at practice.

Kurashev-Celebrini-Smith

Graf-Wennberg-Gaudette

Eklund-Misa-Sherwood

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Mukhamadullin-Ferraro

Dickinson-Leddy

Nedeljkovic

Warsofsky indicated that there was a game-time decision up front. If that forward doesn’t play, Pavol Regenda will slide in.

Philadelphia Flyers (33-23-12)

Dan Vladar will start.

Flyers haven't called anyone up and are most likely running with the same 11-7 lineup again today vs. San Jose. Fourth line center will remain a bit of an adventure with Emil Andrae — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 21, 2026

Get all your Philadelphia Flyers lines and updates at Philly Hockey Now!

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Philadelphia Flyers is at 1 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.