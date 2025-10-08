Sharks Will Have No Captain in 2025-26, Celebrini Joins Leadership Group

The San Jose Sharks will not have a captain.

The Sharks announced that Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Macklin Celebrini, Mario Ferraro, and Alex Wennberg would be their alternate captains for the 2025-26 season.

Toffoli will wear an “A” in every game, Goodrow and Celebrini will be alternate captains for home games, and Ferraro and Wennberg will be alternates for road games. Toffoli is taking Ferraro’s role last year as regular alternate captain.

Celebrini will wear a letter for the first time. The 19-year-old was the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick in 2024, and is seen as the future face of the franchise.

“Each of the players that will serve as our leadership group for the 2025-26 season bring an important skillset and character to the room. These individuals embody what it means to be a Shark, and the identity we want to have as a team,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a team press release. “As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of the group.”

As for the veterans, Toffoli is signed through 2027-28, Goodrow through 2026-27, and Ferraro and Wennberg are pending UFAs.