San Jose Sharks
Sharks Will Have No Captain in 2025-26, Celebrini Joins Leadership Group
The San Jose Sharks will not have a captain.
The Sharks announced that Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, Macklin Celebrini, Mario Ferraro, and Alex Wennberg would be their alternate captains for the 2025-26 season.
Toffoli will wear an “A” in every game, Goodrow and Celebrini will be alternate captains for home games, and Ferraro and Wennberg will be alternates for road games. Toffoli is taking Ferraro’s role last year as regular alternate captain.
Celebrini will wear a letter for the first time. The 19-year-old was the San Jose Sharks’ No. 1 pick in 2024, and is seen as the future face of the franchise.
“Each of the players that will serve as our leadership group for the 2025-26 season bring an important skillset and character to the room. These individuals embody what it means to be a Shark, and the identity we want to have as a team,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a team press release. “As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of the group.”
As for the veterans, Toffoli is signed through 2027-28, Goodrow through 2026-27, and Ferraro and Wennberg are pending UFAs.
This isn’t too far off what I was expecting. Toffoli is not a “C” but he will be the closest thing. As soon as Celebrini takes that next step, they’ll make the move. If he’s got 50 points in January, it might be sooner than later
We should have a pod where you all discuss why Goodrow didn’t get the C. Maybe 2? In all seriousness? I think the Sharks need to name a Captain soon. I’ve heard a lot of ex-players on different Pods say it’s important and have read as such as well. Now, that could be an exception to the overarching sentiment, and not a rule, but seeing that C on someone would be nice. Assuming Mack signs an extension next year, maybe it’s him? I think next year coincides with the allowance to change in Jersey design so maybe the new Jersey… Read more »
I’ve been thinking next year could be the year where it all comes together. It could be the first year we expect to push for the playoffs, Mac could get the C and lead the way, and the Sharks could unleash some badass jerseys to visually represent the dawn of a new era
The captaincy is as important as the players make it. Hockey players, a lot of them, seem to think it is real important so it becomes important. I think the team is fine with this arrangement so it won’t be an issue. The point total for the season won’t be any higher or lower because nobody has a C on their jersey.
At this point it is obvious the next captain will be Celebrini. There is no way they are waiting for any other reason than feeling like something would be off about a 19yo captain.
I hope they don’t change the jerseys. I love the current Kit.
Good.
I’m gonna underreact to this.
Honestly, the leaders will show themselves and it’ll matter more next year and the year after.
Outside of Toffoli and Macklin, its not clear that the other 3 will even be on the Sharks roster 1 year from now. Both Mario and Wennberg are trade candidates in-season.
It should be obvious they want Celebrini to be the Captain next year or earlier, otherwise they give it toToffoli this year and he wears it until his contract expires. They don’t want to have to take it from Toffoli in a year, so they keep everyone at the “A” level for now.
I think it’s kinda disrespectful to the players, this is the 25/26 sharks they are different from last year and won’t be the same next year so just pick a captain and let there be a chain of command for this team going into battle. There has to be a leader.
Two seasons seems like a long time to be without leadership in the room no? With Logan being gone last season and now this, I just don’t love it.