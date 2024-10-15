San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Moving in Right Direction?
DALLAS — Ryan Warsofsky doesn’t want to talk about last year, and understandably so.
But there’s reason to believe, despite yet another winless start to this season, that the San Jose Sharks are, in his words, “moving in the right direction”.
It’s a small sample size, including Tuesday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars. Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood turned back 36 shots.
So how does San Jose’s 0-1-2 start stack up against 2023-24 0-10-1 and 2022-23’s 0-5-0 starts?
Of course, the games have been close on the scoreboard — but it’s more than that, especially at 5-on-5.
|Goal Differential %
|Corsi % (5v5)
|Scoring Chances & (5v5)
|High-Danger % (5v5)
|Expected Goals % (5v5)
|PP %
|PK %
|2024-25 (0-2-1)
|40
|44.5
|46.09
|46.46
|46.1
|12.5
|100
|2023-24 (0-10-1)
|18.18
|39
|34.62
|32.11
|38.6
|18.2
|67.4
|2022-23 (0-5-0)
|29.63
|42.48
|39
|45.19
|44.83
|5.3
|100
All 5-on-5 stats are from Natural Stat Trick, and are score and venue-adjusted.
The (small sample size) numbers suggest that the San Jose Sharks, even when losing, are playing more competitive hockey.
“You’ve got to give them credit, they played really hard,” Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said.
It was also promising that they were able to go toe-to-toe with a Stanley Cup contender. Last year, it felt like Dallas was taking it easy on San Jose and could turn it on whenever they wanted.
It wasn’t so easy for the Stars tonight.
It’s a cold comfort — the Sharks are still off to another winless start. But it’s legitimate and meaningful progress, if they can keep it up.
Post-game, Warsofsky praised some of the less-publicized drivers of the Sharks’ competitive start.
Blackwood discussed how the San Jose Sharks room has embraced Dellandrea, Dellandrea shared his thoughts on coming back to Dallas, and Toffoli was candid about a Sharks’ 5-on-3 power play that let the team down.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on Blackwood’s pivotal save on Evgeni Dadonov breakaway:
That was a moment where we needed a save, and we got it, and I thought we kind of responded from it, got some momentum off of it. So he was really good, really good tonight.
Warsofsky, on going with the Dellandrea line on a defensive zone faceoff after the TV timeout, which led to the Dellandrea goal:
That line’s been one of our best lines, all three games.
Consistent. They know what their identity is. Their forecheck’s good. They’re good in their own end. I know they’ve gotten scored on a little bit, but they give us some really good minutes.
I thought Ty was really good again tonight, and [Nico Sturm and Carl Grundstrom] can forecheck, so they all complement each other really well.
Warsofsky, on Alex Wennberg:
Smart player, plays underneath the puck. He’s really defensively-minded, where he can understand what’s happening in the game. His hockey IQ is high. Can make plays and hold on to pucks. Tonight was probably one of his better games, and that line was again solid for us.
I think there’s another level they can get to offensively, but a step in the right direction.
Warsofsky, on going toe-to-toe with Stanley Cup contender Dallas Stars:
It’s a really good hockey team. We’re moving in the right direction. That’s what I’ll say. We’re moving in the right direction. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, just being more consistent with our game.
Mackenzie Blackwood
Blackwood, on the Dadonov save:
Yeah, just saw he got a breakaway. Tried to get a good gap on him, made a breakaway save there…(laughs)
Blackwood, on Dellandrea:
He’s a hard-working guy. Guys love him in the locker room. Great addition for our team. We’re all happy we got him.
Blackwood, on the mood in the San Jose Sharks room after a winless start:
A little bit of frustration. We want to win, but at the same time, I think guys are, we’re liking the direction of our team. No one wants to be satisfied with losing. It sucks. But we’re doing good things, so I think everyone will be positive and ready to go for the next game.
Ty Dellandrea
Ty Dellandrea, on scoring on best friend Jake Oettinger:
Something I wanted to do, but it really doesn’t matter. You gotta get wins. Find a way to close out games, you can get a win. So that’s all that matters.
Tyler Toffoli
Toffoli, on if the San Jose Sharks’ 5-on-3 needed to be more aggressive:
I mean, our power play sucks. It’s just pretty straight up there.
With Will Smith and the PP both struggling to make an impact offensively, I’d like to see Smith moved up to the first unit. Right now, he’s basically a watcher. Classic body language and positioning of a guy who is worried about being out of position about 99% of the time. That’s better than playing careless hockey, but it also makes it really difficult to get touches. And if Smith doesn’t have the puck on his stick more often, his adjustment period is going to take a lot longer. PP1 is an opportunity for him to have the puck a… Read more »
Failing on PP1 is also a great way to tank his confidence. It’s maybe worth a try but there is enough talent out there already that they shouldn’t have to turn to a 19 year old with 3 games of NHL experience who is struggling as it is.
Do you think he should be sent to the Barracuda? If not, what do you suggest?
I said in the previous comments. Give him 10 games to see if he can adjust. If not send him to the Cuda for 15-20 to get used to the speed and pro life. I would have sent him down at the end of camp but they seem very deliberate in how much they want to feed him. Totally ok with that. I’m trusting their massive development staff at this point. Personally I think they’re doing a pretty great job. Mostly people here need more patience with him. It’s a big jump and he’s not Celly so it’s going to… Read more »
I’m not sure I agree with that. Smith’s NHL experience doesn’t discount his elite puck skill. With time and space, he can do things that no one else on the active roster can do. Teams know that inexperienced players can still help them score, like when Montreal turned to Cole Caufield to play a key offensive role in the 2020-21 playoffs even though he only had 10 regular season games under his belt. He ended up having 12 points in 20 games and Montreal went to the finals. Ottawa did the same thing with Jason Spezza in the 2002-03 playoffs,… Read more »
Elite puck skill doesn’t mean much of you don’t have the confidence or experience to use it. Your examples are outliers of teams needing to use guys out of desperation in the playoffs. Yes, there is enough talent out there to continue to let Smith ease his way into the NHL still. I don’t believe that his skill level with his lack of experience and confidence is a better option in an NHL game than Granlund, Eklundor Toffoli at this point. The coaching staff seems to agree up to this point. It’s been 3 games. Who knows, maybe they’ll throw… Read more »
On the one hand, you have to make young players earn their ice-time, and PP1 time is some of the most coveted. But on the other, Smith excels on the power play and it would be an opportunity for him to really impact some games. I’m with you that putting him on that unit would be good for him and for the power play, at least until Celebrini comes back. I’m not worried about Smith’s development at all, but I think this could put him in a place that takes best advantage of his current skill set. Another option would… Read more »
I totally agree, players should earn their ice but at the same time the Sharks have made it clear that Smith has a long leash and that they want him in the NHL. One could argue he’s already being given unearned opportunity, so I figure they might as well give him the best opportunity to succeed. If he still struggles on the PP, then they might have their answer about whether he needs time with the Barracuda or if he can simply work through it at the NHL level. Based on Smith’s progression at past levels, I’m betting on him… Read more »
Yeah I’m wondering if the PP1 taking that whole 4min PP was a coaching decision or the players just wouldn’t come off?
Good idea, I see him thriving with the man advantage, which hopefully, will build his confidence. Right now, 5 on 5, he’s brutal. His poor decision making SAT night lead to the Lundestrom goal, and outside of that glaring mistake, per Joseph above, he’s playing cautious hockey. A lot of watching and not playing. Separately, I’m questioning this (sorry Sheng): “It was also promising that they were able to go toe-to-toe with a Stanley Cup contender. Last year, it felt like Dallas was taking it easy on San Jose and could turn it on whenever they wanted.” Seems like either… Read more »
I’ve been wondering if he shouldn’t start out on Granlund’s wing. Give him a little less responsibility, similar to how Hertl…Pavelski, etc… started off.
I think those other players did it because the center depth was so great back then. Maybe this is a way to force Smith to think more of the defensive side of the game so he can be a complete center?
I have liked the way the team has been playing, some of that is coaching and some of that is just having a better roster, but I am becoming concerned that Warsofsky is no different than past coaches when it comes to young player development. Like what are we doing with Smith and Guschin? Either let them play in the NHL and let them go through their expected rookie mistakes or just send them down. The 5 on 3 would have been a perfect time to play Smith with quality players in a situation he could thrive in. Instead he… Read more »
You have to let things play out; it has only been three games and the overreactive masses are chirping again. It’s a team w/ a new coach and lots of new players-let them get used to each other. Sheesh……
That’s why I said it’s early and things can change but I also think it is fair to comment on what decisions have been made already. I don’t think anything I said was an overreaction either, I’m just asking what are we doing here?
Yup. The masses are panicking.
I agree with you on Warso.
The current bottom 6 guys that are in the lineup are great forecheckers… but they cannot bury their chances. Yeah it’s great to keep the puck in the other team’s zone but we need someone who has some offensive skill and instincts.
Kostin has a great toolbox but it seems like he will always be the inconsistent guy who can’t string together good performances.
Kostin has played just fine in his 2 games. Frankly better than the preseason games when he scored. Regular season is more difficult for everyone.
I’m all for letting the rookies play, but there has to be a balance, too. Getting a point on the road out of Dallas is something a team can build momentum around. I think Warsofsky recognized the criticality of the moment and relied on his reliable players. Can’t fault him for that. Some nights, development means letting guys make mistakes. Others, it means giving them a font row seat. Smith and Gushchin aren’t the only developing players, either. Zetterlund is still growing. Eklund is still growing. So is Kostin, for that matter. These guys need their opportunities, too, and as… Read more »
I’m looking for the other side of that balance though because right now we are not letting the rookies play through their mistakes. Smith is getting 10-13 min of ice time a night and none on the 5 on 3 or PP1 with Celebrini out, meanwhile Luchanko is younger and is playing 17 min under Torts. If warso won’t play Smith more than 14 min against Anaheim then who will he feel comfortable playing Smith against? Like I said it’s early and things can change but at this point send him down to the AHL if this is how he’s… Read more »
Luchanko is a different type of animal. Can’t compare all the prospects apples to apples. Just like you can’t compare Celly to Smith even though Celly is younger. Luchanko is apparently already built like a man much like Celly. Smith does not have his man body yet and doesn’t have the inner motor that guys like Luchanko or Celly has.
Worth keeping in mind, at least with last season’s comps, the team had Hertl but Granlund was out. This is a more talented team than the team a year ago. Walman looks to be better than any blueliner, Toffoli might not be elite, but he is not out of place on a top line, almost anywhere in the league. Wennberg is a respectable 3C sort, Goodrow knows what he’s doing. Last year’s team was a tear-down. In order to do that, some decisions required bringing in short-term contract dumps with declining players. A lot of talent had already been moved.… Read more »
Agree. The constant comparisons that some writers and out of market pundits make are frankly disingenuous. They turned over nearly half the roster. Most of the important minutes are being played by more competent new comers. There can be no correlation between trends for the 2 teams.