Todd Marchant on Development of Musty, Edstrom, Other Sharks Prospects

We welcome San Jose Sharks’ Director of Player Development Todd Marchant back to the show for our 50th episode! Todd was our very first guest on the new San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and we celebrate our 50th episode by getting his thoughts on tons of Sharks prospects, from Quentin Musty to Alex Young. (57:13)

But first! It was the NHL Scouting Combine this week and Sheng was on the ground in Buffalo. He shares loads of buzz, rumors and some confirmed prospect interviews. He added a new name to his list from yesterday. (3:25)

We cover whether we think Macklin Celebrini is actually going to return to the NCAA or sign with the Sharks, after multiple interviews have come out that Macklin is undecided at this point. (16:00)

We have some coaching search updates, including some rumored finalists to share. Also, did the San Jose Sharks ever reach out to David Carle or Joel Ward? (25:05)

Are the Sharks going to be active in free agency this summer? Jeff Marek floated the possibility of Jake Guentzel as a FA target, and we give our thoughts on that possibility. Also, will Eetu Makinemi be back? (33:25)

Our last topic is the retirement of Joe Pavelski. We share some of our thoughts about his tremendous career, and whether he has enough of a resume for the Hall of Fame. (42:50)

And now it’s time for Todd Marchant! (57:13)

We decided to go through the San Jose Sharks system, from the 2023 Draft to the 2020 with Todd, discussing some well-known and lots of lesser-known prospects as well, focusing on mostly non-Barracuda prospects.

First, the 2023 Draft!

Quentin Musty (59:10)

Kasper Halttunen (1:03:47)

Brandon Svoboda (1:05:15)

Luca Cagnoni (1:08:03)

Axel Landén (1:10:28)

Eric Pohlkamp (1:12:10)

David Klee (1:14:30)

Yegor Rimashevsky (1:16:15)

2022:

Filip Bystedt (1:19:45)

Cam Lund (1:21:45)

Mattias Hävelid (1:23:10)

Michael Fisher (1:26:35)

Mason Beaupit (1:28:45)

Jake Furlong (1:30:20)

Joey Muldowney, Eli Barnett and Reese Laubach (1:34:02)

Who’s left from the 2021 Draft, not playing with the Barracuda or the San Jose Sharks?

Theo Jacobsson (1:37:19)

Yevgeni Kashnikov (1:38:25)

2020:

Alex Young (1:39:25)

Timofei Spitserov (1:40:25)

Brandon Coe (1:41:30)

We also discuss with Todd some prospects not drafted by the San Jose Sharks, starting with David Edstrom, acquired in the Tomas Hertl trade. (1:43:35)

Finally, what does Todd think of Collin Graf? (1:45:10)

Todd shares some final thoughts about the direction of the Sharks going forward and who has taken some big steps from last year. (1:47:50)

