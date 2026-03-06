Why Did Sharks Trade Liljegren?

The San Jose Sharks have traded Timothy Liljegren.

In exchange, the Washington Capitals have sent back the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2026 fourth-round pick.

“We just thought it was good value,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said.

It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Liljegren didn’t request a trade. But since the Sharks weren’t planning, at this time, to re-sign the pending UFA, there was a mutual agreement that a new opportunity for the 26-year-old defenseman could be for the best.

All these things can be true: It sounds like Grier wanted to give Liljegren a fresh start, but also didn’t want to just give him away either.

“Hopefully, it’s a good thing for Lily, too,” Grier said. “Maybe he gets a chance to play a little bit more going into his UFA year.”

Liljegren will look to set himself up for Jul. 1 by helping to fill just-dealt John Carlson’s void on the Caps.

Last year, the San Jose Sharks acquired Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs, chiefly for third and sixth-round picks. They had high hopes that the 2017 first-rounder could establish himself as a bona fide top-four blueliner in teal.

Liljegren, however, has struggled with up-and-down play, and had been a healthy scratch for the last three games before this trade.

This trade should open the door for Shakir Mukhamadullin, another former first-rounder who hasn’t established himself as an everyday NHL’er, to get more playing time.