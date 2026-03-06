San Jose Sharks
Why Did Sharks Trade Liljegren?
The San Jose Sharks have traded Timothy Liljegren.
In exchange, the Washington Capitals have sent back the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2026 fourth-round pick.
“We just thought it was good value,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said.
It’s San Jose Hockey Now’s understanding that Liljegren didn’t request a trade. But since the Sharks weren’t planning, at this time, to re-sign the pending UFA, there was a mutual agreement that a new opportunity for the 26-year-old defenseman could be for the best.
All these things can be true: It sounds like Grier wanted to give Liljegren a fresh start, but also didn’t want to just give him away either.
“Hopefully, it’s a good thing for Lily, too,” Grier said. “Maybe he gets a chance to play a little bit more going into his UFA year.”
Liljegren will look to set himself up for Jul. 1 by helping to fill just-dealt John Carlson’s void on the Caps.
Last year, the San Jose Sharks acquired Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs, chiefly for third and sixth-round picks. They had high hopes that the 2017 first-rounder could establish himself as a bona fide top-four blueliner in teal.
Liljegren, however, has struggled with up-and-down play, and had been a healthy scratch for the last three games before this trade.
This trade should open the door for Shakir Mukhamadullin, another former first-rounder who hasn’t established himself as an everyday NHL’er, to get more playing time.
That giveaway in front of his own goalie during the loss to the Calgary Flames the other day is still unforgivable. I think the Sharks got rid of him because he simply wasn’t good enough. I know it’s harsh, but pro sports can be harsh sometimes.
The OT giveaway against Edmonton was rough too. I am not going to pile on too much, I wish him the best on his new team
Agreed. Let’s hope he does well!
The thing with Lilly is that 95% of the time he’s just fine. But then for that one shift, usually at the end of the game, he does something inconceivable.
anyways, best of luck to him
add lil Jegren to the list of players that prove hockey sense can’t be taught.
I had to sound out your name a few times to get it. It’s kinda funny, but ironically, I have a hunch that people who get laid regularly usually don’t have screen names like that.
I’ve tried sounding it out but still don’t get it
coming from a guy that calls himself Mac Dawg and is probably a tech bro 😂 😂 just kidding Doggy, if it bothers you that much I’ll change it. I didn’t think much about it from listening to Sheng’s Pod cast that covers tasteful gay soft core porn and cusses like a sailor.
My screen name is honoring my dog that died last year, as well as a reference to Macklin Celebrini being a dawg.
I’m also not a tech bro. I do Interior Horticulture for a living, so I do take care of office plants inside various tech offices, but it’s similar to the janitors and window cleaners.
Never know he could be coming form a long line of McAwkiners
It was worth a risk (3rd and 6th) to get Lily in the first place. Alas, it didn’t work out, and GMMG got a 4th back. If it had worked GMMG looks like a genius. In this case, he limited the cost. Not all acquisitions work out.
seems like a fair deal for all parties – timmy was the 7th dman on the depth chart, caps had an opening at rhd, and lilje could stand an opportunity elsewhere to show some value before the becoming ufa definitely concerned about what this means in the case of any injury though, since the options are all unproven and/or not very good. figure leddy, cagnoni, allan are at the top of that list? ultimately seems like grier got a 4th to downgrade from liljegren -> leddy as the 7th dman, and now it’s sink or swim time for shak to… Read more »
I watched a lot of LIljegren when he was in Toronto. There was a reason Toronto moved on from their own former first-round pick. He is not small, but doesn’t really play heavy. He has skill, but doesn’t really translate into offense. He is just a weird fit for the NHL. My prediction when he came here was he would probably be back in SHL by 30. I still think that might be the case.