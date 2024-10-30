Scouts Talk Liljegren’s Fit With Sharks

Timothy Liljegren should be a good fit with the San Jose Sharks.

That’s what multiple league sources tell San Jose Hockey Now.

“Well-priced” trade, Scout #1 said.

The San Jose Sharks acquired the 25-year-old from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that San Jose currently owns.

Liljegren has two years left on his contract ($3 million AAV), as does Benning ($1.25 AAV).

The San Jose Sharks need puck-moving and Liljegren should be able to provide it.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander put up three goals and 20 assists in just 55 games with the Leafs last season. Those 23 points were a career-high.

“I like him,” Scout #1 said. “Has some element of offense.”

“Good skating. Good passer. Smart player,” an NHL executive said.