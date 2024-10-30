San Jose Sharks
Scouts Talk Liljegren’s Fit With Sharks
Timothy Liljegren should be a good fit with the San Jose Sharks.
That’s what multiple league sources tell San Jose Hockey Now.
“Well-priced” trade, Scout #1 said.
The San Jose Sharks acquired the 25-year-old from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that San Jose currently owns.
Liljegren has two years left on his contract ($3 million AAV), as does Benning ($1.25 AAV).
The San Jose Sharks need puck-moving and Liljegren should be able to provide it.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander put up three goals and 20 assists in just 55 games with the Leafs last season. Those 23 points were a career-high.
“I like him,” Scout #1 said. “Has some element of offense.”
“Good skating. Good passer. Smart player,” an NHL executive said.
I really like this trade. GMMG fixing a problem with a young controllable player with potential to be part of the future. The third will probably be recovered at the deadline.
So, if/when Muk gets called up and if he plays well what do you think the D pairings will look like? I like the thought of these pairings but two rookies on a line together isn’t ideal. Thoughts?
Walman – Ceci
Mario – Lil
Muk – Thompson/Thrun
I like your pairs but suspect that it will be Rutta on the right side of the third pair but I would rather the pairs you listed.
I really like this deal for the Sharks, for a few reasons. First and foremost, there’s really no downside. He’s a better player than Benning already, under contract for the same amount of time, and is young enough to have untapped upside. If he plays well with the Sharks, they fill a significant hole on the right side. If not, he’s gone before any key ELCs are up. Second, he should make a much better second pair with Ferraro than Rutta. The knock on Liljegren is that he doesn’t play with a ton of “jam,” which Ferraro brings in spades.… Read more »
Agreed!