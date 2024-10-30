BREAKING: Sharks Acquire Liljegren for Benning, Picks

The San Jose Sharks have traded for a puck-moving defenseman.

The Sharks have acquired Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that San Jose currently owns.

Liljegren, 25, was a 2017 first-round pick, who’s developed into a capable puck-mover. The 6-foot-1 right-hander had a career-high 23 points in just 55 games last year and averaged a career-high 19:40 a night for the playoff-bound Leafs.

Liljegren, however, couldn’t break into Toronto’s line-up this year, playing just one game. He’s been, otherwise, a healthy scratch for new head coach Craig Berube.

Liljegren, in the first year of a two-year extension ($3 million AAV) signed over the summer, looks like he needed a change of scenery.

He should get that in San Jose, where there’s been a need for an additional NHL-caliber puck-mover all season.

Matt Benning, 30, is in the third season of a four-year contract ($1.25 million AAV), signed in the summer of 2022.

He’s a solid two-way bottom-pairing defenseman when healthy, but he’s had an up-and-down comeback this year from major hip surgery. Benning is also a popular, well-liked locker room presence.

At his best, Benning should be able to help the Leafs in their playoff drive, and at worst, Toronto gets some cap relief. Benning’s AAV can be buried almost entirely in the AHL.