Liljegren Excited for Fresh Start With Sharks, Ready To Turn Page on Berube & Leafs

The San Jose Sharks didn’t waste any time as they looked to improve their team early in the season.

After a rough start to the season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Timothy Liljegren was available on the trade market. The Sharks made a deal for the Swedish defenseman which included Matt Benning and draft capital heading north of the border.

The 2017 first-round pick got the news of the trade while he was in the process of making dinner, stating: “I got a call from Tree (Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving) last night about dinner time. I was cooking my food. He told me I got traded and it was to the Sharks, so I was excited.”

The 25-year-old defenseman brings offensive skill to a blue line that desperately needs help in that regard. Last season, the Sharks acquired Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild in an attempt to fill their need for a puck-moving defenseman and he never seemed to be a fit in San Jose.

This time around, San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier went with a more established player. Liljegren has played parts of six seasons in the NHL, but only played in a single game with the Maple Leafs this season.

Liljegren never seemed to gain a strong footing with the Maple Leafs through training camp and into the start of the season. Toronto was desperately trying to improve its defense over the course of the summer, and with additions like Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and others, there was apparently no room for Liljegren.

“We had a lot of competition, a lot of good D and things didn’t really work out the way I wanted in camp. I didn’t really play my best hockey either, so I wasn’t happy with how I was playing,” Liljegren said before adding, “I’m happy to be here and get some confidence back.”

During his media availability, Liljegren stressed that he’s healthy and that it was simply a case of the coaching staff, led by new head coach Craig Berube, not picking him in the lineup. Liljegren has only suited up for one Leafs game this year. When asked if Berube gave him a fair shot?

“I’m healthy. [I’ve] been healthy all year, I just didn’t get picked for the games, I guess. It was a little tough, but it’s in the past now, and I’m looking forward to being a Shark.”

Last season under Sheldon Keefe, Liljegren had 23 points in 55 games which equaled his career-high. On a points-per-game pace though, it was the best of his career. Previously, it took him 61 games to record the same point total during the 2021-22 season. His defensive play might need some work, but he’ll certainly help add a touch of offense from the blue line which is precisely what the Sharks need.

Liljegren constantly mentioned how excited he is to be joining the Sharks. While that is a cliché statement for a player joining a new organization, when it’s repeated six times in short succession, it seems more like the truth than another cliché response.

Part of the reason for Liljegren’s excitement is because he’s joining some familiar faces. “I played with Grundy (Carl Grundstrom) with the Marlies, and won the Calder Cup, so I know him very well. I obviously played with [Cody] Ceci. And then know [Fabian Zetterlund] pretty well too, from the World Juniors national team. It’s nice having some friendly faces, for sure.”

During his time with Toronto, Liljegren also spent time around San Jose Sharks legends Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton who he said had nothing but praise for the city. “[I] know Jumbo and Patty, a little bit from Toronto, and they said they loved it here, so obviously legends in the organization.”

Despite not being in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, Liljegren closed out his availability by making it clear that he’s ready to play whenever the opportunity arises. “I’ll be ready whenever they call my name. Practice tomorrow, see how that goes, and then I guess we’ll see from there.”