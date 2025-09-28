Can Timothy Liljegren carve out a long-term role with the San Jose Sharks?

In Liljegren’s contract year, the Sharks hope the pending UFA can. Early last season, San Jose dealt Matt Benning, a third, and a sixth-round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Swedish defenseman. Liljegren was given power play time and often partnered with Mario Ferarro on the team’s second pairing. Liljegren had six goals and 17 points in 67 games.

Now, Liljegren will be moving down the lineup. The San Jose Sharks added veteran defensemen John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and Nick Leddy this offseason. Plus, 2024 11th-overall pick Sam Dickinson could earn ice time.

Liljegren and head coach Ryan Warsofsky discussed the blueliner’s best stretch of games last season. Warsofsky discussed how Liljegren has had to adjust his game over the years.

What’s Liljegren do at his best?