SJHN Daily: Thornton Gets HHOF Ring, Vlasic Skating at Sharks Ice, Kunin & San Jose Talked Extension

Luke Kunin returned to SAP Center with his new team, the Florida Panthers, on Saturday night.

The Sharks traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets just before the Trade Deadline last season. That was about a month before Kunin’s wife, and retired PWHL Minnesota player, Sophia Kunin, was due to give birth to their first child. Luke then signed a free agent contract with the Panthers over the summer

Luke said there were talks between his agent and the Sharks about a potential contract extension, before San Jose opted to trade him. Before the Sharks traded him, the alternate captain was enjoying renewed health, after knee surgery in the 2022-23 campaign, with 11 goals and seven assists in 63 games.

“There was definitely a few conversations. I don’t think I was involved too much throughout that, just trying to play and help the team every night,” he said. “There’s no bad blood or ill will, or anything like that. There’s conversations, negotiations, like I said, agents talking, and directions both sides wanted to go with the way it happened.”

Sophia eventually gave birth to baby Callum Drake Kunin on April 23rd, about two days after Luke got home after the conclusion of the season. Luke said both Sophia and Callum are doing great.

Meanwhile, Kunin hasn’t found an everyday place in the defending champs’ line-up so far. He’s got one assist in 10 games in a fourth-line role, playing 10:29 a night.

“I really like Luke’s game,” Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said about sitting Kunin on Saturday against his former team. “Luke will go back in soon.”

