3 Sleeper Prospects Who Could Start Season With Sharks (+)

“I say welcome to the Sharks.”

That’s what Danil Gushchin jokingly said to Yaroslav Askarov, when he greeted the top goaltending prospect with a perfectly-placed shot above the crook of the arm during Captain’s Skate in early September. It was the first shot that Askarov faced as a Shark, in his Captain’s Skate debut in San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks are hoping to see plenty of that from Danil Gushchin in the NHL this year.

The Russian winger is one of three sleeper prospects, along with defenseman Jack Thompson and winger Ethan Cardwell, who appear to be the closest to starting the season with the San Jose Sharks.

What are their chances of making the team? What do they need to improve to establish themselves as full-time NHL’ers?