San Jose Barracuda

What Are Scouts Seeing From Bordeleau This Year? (+)

Published

14 hours ago

on

Credit: Joey Cascarano/Sport Shots

Thomas Bordeleau is heating up.

Bordeleau, 23, started off the season with a lower-body injury and was sidelined until Oct. 25. After just a pair of goals in his first 12 games with the San Jose Barracuda, Bordeleau has five goals and 15 points in his last 16 games. The San Jose Sharks prospect feels ready to contribute in the NHL soon.

“I feel ready to be back out there as soon as they need me,” Bordeleau told San Jose Hockey Now in San Diego in New Year’s Day.

What do two NHL scouts, neither with the Sharks, think?

