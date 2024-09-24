Bordeleau Has Week-To-Week Injury, May Not Be Ready for Regular Season

Thomas Bordeleau finally had a healthy summer of training.

But unfortunately, just a few days into camp, Bordeleau has suffered a lower-body injury in practice. New San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky says it’s a week-to-week injury, which puts the 2020 second-round pick’s status for the beginning of the regular season in doubt.

“It’ll be close,” Warsofsky said.

It’s a bad break for Bordeleau, who’s still trying to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er.

“It’s really frustrating, right? He’s had a good camp,” Warsofsky added. “This is a part of his career and his path of some adversity now he’s gonna be up against, and we’ll see how he responds.”

Last season, Bordeleau broke camp with the San Jose Sharks, but like the rest of the team, struggled mightily. After returning to the AHL and getting moved to wing, Bordeleau began to find some equilibrium, and finished the season strong in the NHL.

Now, Bordeleau is in another contract year after inking a one-year extension this offseason.

Bordeleau spoke on Saturday, presumably before his injury, about his health, using fellow Francophone Jonathan Marchessault as a model, and facing perhaps a prove-it year.

Bordeleau, on this being a clean slate with a new coaching staff:

I got to experience it a little bit my first year after everyone that that drafted me left the organization. I had a clean slate with a new staff. It’s similar, a little bit. More guys stayed than before, but it’s good for everyone to start [from] a new base and get going from there.

Bordeleau, on using Jonathan Marchessault as an example to mold himself after:

He’s a great example of it. There’s a lot of guys around the league like that, but [Marchessault], he’s a great player. He’s been through it all, all kinds of adversities, and he’s been doing great Now, I’ll be able to have more inside information from him, because my dad’s going to be working with him all year, so it’s going to be good to pick and choose from his game.

Bordeleau, on being able to fully recover this offseason:

Just lower-body stuff carrying over from a lot of hockey played. Michigan, after that playing with the Sharks, the World Championships, World Juniors, [development] camp; a lot of hockey. Didn’t feel too great on my body. Now I’ve been able to take some rest, take some time and be fully healthy. Ready to go.

Bordeleau, on this being an especially important season:

For sure. Personally, I’m trying not too much to think about that. I’ve been playing hockey since I [was] 3 years old. I’m just trying to give it my all, every time I come to the rink. For the past two years, I’ve been able to play in the NHL, play in the AHL, but this season I really want to make a statement. Show people, what I can do in a full year.

Bordeleau, on signing a one-year, “prove it” type of contract:

There’s been discussions and there were talks, but at the end of the day that’s what we felt was going to be the best thing for me. It’s going to be a big year. I only signed one year, so excited to see what the future holds.