Preview/Lines #80: Bordeleau Trying To Put Best Foot Forward

Thomas Bordeleau is trying to put his best foot forward.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick is an RFA and will play his first NHL game this season on Apr. 13 at the Calgary Flames.

The 23-year-old has spent the entire season with the San Jose Barracuda with 14 goals and 24 assists through 59 games. His 38 points is sixth on the Cuda.

“He’s been competing on loose pucks, working in the inside, tracking, those are all the details we’ve been working on with him,” Barracuda head coach John McCarthy said on Saturday night.

What does Bordeleau think that he’s improved?

“It sounds weird because I play faster with the puck, but I say just more patient with it,” he said.

“He’s had a pretty consistent year,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “He’s worked hard. He’s played more on the inside of the ice. I think his work ethic has come a long way.”

The center-winger has played 43 NHL games over parts of the last three seasons with the Sharks, scoring six goals and 18 points.

“He’s got a skill-set that can make plays and create some offense,” Warsofsky said.

“So just trying to make that translate to the NHL,” Bordeleau said. “My decision-making, extending more plays, and being a good offensive player, but at the same time, being really reliable in my D-zone.”

San Jose Sharks (20-48-11)

Georgi Romanov will start.

Cam Lund (illness) and Klim Kostin (lower-body) are out.

Here’s my guess at tonight’s lines:

Kovalenko-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Toffoli

Grundstrom-Ostapchuk-Bordeleau

Gregor-Dellandrea-Goodrow

Thrun-Liljegren

Carlsson-Rutta

Vlasic-Thompson

Calgary Flames (38-27-14)

The Flames have held optional practices the last two days, here’s how they lined up in their last game, a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

It's time for regular season game 1,613 at the Saddledome! (#Flames/Wild!) Same lineup as Flames have rolled with for the past few games. pic.twitter.com/FCu63KqLqE — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) April 12, 2025

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 5 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.