5 Things To Watch at Sharks’ Training Camp

Here’s what to look for as the San Jose Sharks open training camp on Thursday.

Let’s go from the front to the back.

When Will the Franchise Be the Franchise?

Make no mistake, that’s the pressure on first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini’s shoulders.

It’s not just because he was a No. 1 selection — he’s also one of the most highly-touted first-overall picks of the last decade.

Can he become the franchise star? And how soon?

It’s important to have patience. For example, 1997 first-overall Joe Thornton put up just three goals and four assists in 55 games in his rookie season. 2008 first-overall Steven Stamkos scored just three goals in the first two months of his debut campaign but finished the year with 23.

Both Thornton and Stamkos ended up just fine, carving out Hall of Fame careers.

What’s Going on With Couture?

Captain Logan Couture played just six games last season because of a deep groin issue.

Originally scheduled to start skating in July, last check in early September, he still hadn’t hit the ice yet.