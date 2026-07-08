With only three days of ice-time, and many different players to work with, San Jose Barracuda coach John McCarthy has a lot to keep an eye on during San Jose Sharks development camp.

But in that time, 2025 third-round pick Teddy Mutryn stood out to McCarthy as someone who had grown in the last year.

Where has that growth been?

“Smaller stuff, stuff along the yellow [of the boards],” McCarthy said. “We cover a lot of the same topics. So, the guys that have been to [more development camps] you’d expect to have a little bit of advantage, but I thought he took that concept and ran with it pretty good.”

Mutryn himself said being at his second camp has allowed him more familiarity.

“Maybe a little more comfortable, a little more confident, and then you know a lot more people,” Mutryn said. “Being a guy that’s more outgoing, meeting new guys is the biggest thing out here. It’s getting familiar with the group and stuff. The on-ice stuff and off-ice stuff is big, but being comfortable with the guys in the organization is the biggest part.”

Stenberg getting a nice pass from Mutryn and gets around Verhoeff to double the Team Marleau lead to 2-0. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/zy4uvJXAWe — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) July 2, 2026

After putting up 31 goals and 37 assists in 54 games for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, Mutryn is headed to Boston College for his freshman year.

Mutryn spoke about heading to USA’s World Junior Summer Showcase, learning from a QMJHL Final run, and his relationship with his brother Casey, who just got drafted in the second round by the Seattle Kraken.

Both Teddy and Casey Mutryn will be going to WJSS this summer.

On this week in San Jose, playing the Great Big Game Show…

It’s been great. The game show was a ton of fun. My team didn’t win, unfortunately. Got to work on my trivia skills, but no, it’s been great. We have a great group of guys out here.

On what he learned from going deep in the playoffs with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL…

That playoff run, it’s tough on the body and the mental state as well, but lot of perseverance, a lot of grit. You got to be able to wake up every day and do the same monotonous thing and just grind through and give it your all. That was the biggest part of that run.

On seeing his brother, Casey, get drafted by the Seattle Kraken last week…

It was awesome. I was so happy for him. Obviously, we’ve grown up together our whole lives playing hockey, competing against each other. But I’m his No. 1 fan, maybe besides my parents, but just so happy, so proud of him.

On growing up with his brother…

Case, he’s feisty, that’s for sure. Maybe I got the best of him when we were younger, and then backed off once he got a little taller than me. We have our battles, but growing up it was just competing. We had a bunch of good buddies in the neighborhood, we were just playing anything we could, whether it’s football outside, baseball, wiffle ball, literally anything, and we’re just competing. Usually some tears came, some fights, but it helped us all out, and I think that’s the biggest part of our competitive spirit, competitiveness.

On his rivalry with his brother…

It’s very competitive. I don’t want to lose to him, I’ll tell you that for sure. It definitely gets chippy, maybe more on the slashing end, maybe not trying to run each other, but it definitely gets chippy. I’d say a lot more now that we’re grown up and a little more mature, not resorting to violence as much. It’s a little more verbal – verbal arguments, just yelling back and forth at each other I’d say is the most. We have some good matches on the ice, on the course. Wherever we can, we’re usually getting at it. We spend a lot of time together, so obviously you’re going to butt heads.

On his goals for the summer…

For me, it’s just the Summer Showcase, have a good showing there, and then get ready for the season. The start of the year is huge for BC and for myself personally, but I think at BC, team success will lead to individual success. So win as many games as possible and go as far as possible with them – hopefully national championship, hopefully bean pot. Those are the goals.