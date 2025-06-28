BREAKING: Sharks Pick Teddy Mutryn at No. 95 in 2025 Draft

The San Jose Sharks have selected Teddy Mutryn with the No. 95 pick of the 2025 Draft.

Mutryn, a right winger, put up 17 goals and 30 points in 47 games for the Chicago Steel this past season. Later in the season, he put up four points in 17 total games with the USNTDP. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound winger is expected to join Boston College for the 2026-27 season.

The Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide had Mutryn at No. 85.

Elite Prospects called Mutryn “a physical winger with a heavy release and playmaking flashes, he looks like a future bottom-six winger who steps it up in the playoffs — provided the skill takes a step.”

Elite Prospects also likes the 6-foot-1 winger’s defensive game. “Just as detailed as he is overpowering, he intercepts opponents with his back and initiates contact early to maximize his odds of getting possession,” they said.

Upside Hockey’s Chris Ralph said that “though his goal-scoring stands out, Mutryn often flashes a solid playmaking dimension and can connect with teammates through traffic, but is also proficient at sniffing out soft spots in coverage to exploit, and can delay to draw defenders in to open space to pass into.”

NHL Central Scouting ranked Mutryn No. 59 among North American skaters.

Mutryn is the son of former Boston College quarterback Sam Mutryn.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick in the 2025 Draft is scheduled to be the 115th-overall pick